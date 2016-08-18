TV
David Letterman announces Netflix talk show
David Letterman is returning to TV, but this time the former "Late Show" host is coming to Netflix
CBS, CBS Sports, Showtime and more join DirecTV Now
AT&T's DirecTV Now subscribers will soon be able to watch "The NFL on CBS" and more live, thanks to a new agreement with CBS Corporation
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Lorde and the Weeknd will join host Katy Perry at the show later this month
Princess Diana doc gets network's highest ratings for 2017
Focumentary about Princess Diana was British network Channel 4's highest-rating show of 2017
ESPN8: The Ocho from "Dodgeball" to air for 24 hours
More than 10 years after "DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story," ESPN is launching a real-life ESPN8: The Ocho for a 24-hour special on Tuesday
"Will & Grace" reboot gets second season
NBC is betting on "Will & Grace"
Covers for "Star Trek: Discovery" books revealed
"Star Trek: Discovery" is out in less than two months, but fans can whet their appetites for the latest "Star Trek" adventure by checking out the covers of the series' new comic book and novel
Out of the ashes: Dick Cavett on rebuilding his historic Montauk home
After a fire destroyed his 1880s Long Island seafront house, the former TV talk show host built an exact replica
Mandy Moore on "This Is Us," making a music comeback
Moore calls "This Is Us" "the best job I've ever hard," and she says she wants to work her way back into music somehow
Mario Cantone impersonates Anthony Scaramucci
Mario Cantone impersonated the new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to star in TV series
Jennifer Aniston is returning to the small screen with her "Friends" younger sister Reese Witherspoon
"The Last Tycoon" stars bring F. Scott Fitzgerald to life
Amazon's new show "The Last Tycoon" is Hollywood's latest attempt to adapt F. Scott Fitzgerald's work
"The Last Tycoon" stars on adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald
Matt Bomer and Dominique McElligott talk about how they brought F. Scott Fitzgerald's Depression-era book, "The Last Tycoon," to life in their new series.
June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dead at 99
Foray died Wednesday at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest, but she had been in fragile health
Charlie Rose talks about heart surgery on "Late Show"
"CBS This Morning" co-host talked to Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show" about his heart surgery
Usher teaches Corden how to dance on "Carpool Karaoke"
When James Corden got "Caught Up" in traffic and needed to use a carpool lane, Usher came to the rescue
Korean broadcasters launch streaming site Kocowa in U.S.
New streaming service brings Korean content to U.S., direct from broadcasters in South Korea
Matt Groening announces new series "Disenchantment"
"Simpsons" creator Matt Groening has announced his first new series since "Futurama"
"Doctor Who" boss tells female lead haters to shut up
"Doctor Who" showrunner Steven Moffat has something to say to the journalists writing about the backlash against female lead Jodie Whittaker
"Still raw": Princes William and Harry open up about their mother
In new HBO documentary the royal brothers share memories of their mother publicly for the first time, twenty years after her sudden death
Comic-Con highlights include "Wonder Woman" sequel
Here's a look at some of the news that came from four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings in San Diego
Fans mourn Melissa McCarthy's "SNL" Sean Spicer character
McCarthy's Spicer impression became a "Saturday Night Live" highlight after she debuted it in February
"American Horror Story: Cult" teaser drops
Coulrophobes, beware
Britney Young on new show "GLOW" and flipping stereotypes
Young talked to CBS News about how she trained for the series and what she enjoyed about working on a women-centric show
Lena Dunham joins "American Horror Story"
Lena Dunham is making quite a pivot after closing out her HBO dramedy "Girls"
