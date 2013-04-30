Person to Person
Lara Logan and Charlie Rose go inside the lives and homes of today's newsmakers
Latest
-
Drew Brees on family, football and giving back
The New Orleans Saints QB and his wife, Brittany, invite "Person to Person" inside their home for a look at the things and people that mean the most to them
-
"Person to Person": Brees Foundation to donate $1M to Sandy relief
Superbowl MVP and wife Brittany give viewers a tour of their New Orleans home, share thoughts about the city, football, their foundation and family, Friday, Nov. 23 at 10/9c
-
"Person to Person": Alicia Keys is a girl on fire
During a tour of her private recording studio, Keys tells CBS News' Lara Logan her new CD is about "finding what you feel and feel passionate about"
-
"Person to Person": Inside the lives and homes of today's newsmakers
NFL quarterback Drew Brees, singer Alicia keys, actor Sean Penn and Olympic gymnnast Gabby Douglas open up their doors to CBS News' Lara Logan and Charlie Rose
-
On tour with Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas
Olympic gold medalist gives viewers an inside look at her home on the road and shares thoughts about winning on "Person to Person"
-
Sean Penn moved to help Haiti
Oscar-winning actor opens the gates to his home away from home to CBS News' Charlie Rose, revealing a place where he may have found his most fulfilling role yet
-
"Person to Person": Alicia Keys
Just days before the release of her new CD, Alicia Keys brings cameras into her private recording studio where she shares her new music and emotional stories about being a wife and mother.
-
"Person to Person": Golden girl Gabby Douglas in "rock star" mode
Currently on a 40-city tour with fellow gymnastics champions, the Olympic gold medalist is enjoying traveling, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.
-
"Person to Person" hits the road with Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas' home for the last three months has been on board a tour bus as she travels the country on a 40-city gymnastics tour. See what she keeps handy to keep her going along the way.
-
"Person to Person": Meet the Brees boys
Brittany and Drew Brees introduce their three young sons, Baylen, Bowen and Callen, and chaos ensues as the cameras roll.
-
"Person to Person": Brees bullied over birthmark
Drew Brees was born with a birthmark and was teased and bullied about it growing up, but he says he never wanted to lose it.
-
"Person to Person": Drew Brees' favorite game ball
The New Orleans quarterback has a whole wall of footballs celebrating team accomplishments in his home, but he explains what makes one more special than the others.
-
Alicia Keys' son helps out on new album
Singer Alicia Keys talks with "Person to Person" co-host Lara Logan about how her her 2-year-old son, Egypt, helped her sing two songs on her new album.
-
"Person to Person": The Breeses on the story of their spy boy painting
A fascinating painting of a traditional Mardi Gras spy boy, which hangs in the New Orleans home of Drew and Brittany Brees, is deeply personal and meaningful for the couple. They discuss the painting and the artist.
-
"Person to Person": Singing started early for Alicia Keys
As early as age 3, Alicia Keys says she would sing in the mirror. Her favorite songs to perform were Whitney Houston's "I Want to Dance with Somebody" and Madonna's "Like a Virgin."
-
"Person to Person": Sean Penn on anger and courage
The Oscar winner talks with "Person to Person" co-host Charlie Rose about his work in earthquake-ravaged Haiti.
-
Alicia Keys on her change of perspective
Grammy winner Alicia Keys talks with "Person to Person" co-host Lara Logan about how motherhood has changed her life and whether more children are in her future.
-
Gabby Douglas' home away from home
The Olympic gold medalist invites "Person to Person" on board her home on wheels as she tours the country by bus with fellow gymnastics champions.
-
Sean Penn on investing in Haiti
Asked how much of his own money he's spent on relief efforts in Haiti, Sean Penn tells "Person to Person" co-host Charlie Rose he's spent millions, but "money's not even the answer to how to fix this place."
-
"Person to Person": Behind the scenes with Drew and Brittany Brees
The NFL superstar and his wife offer a glimpse of their New Orleans home and introduce you to their three young sons.
-
Sean Penn on the reality of his mission in Haiti
The actor tells "Person to Person" co-host Charlie Rose why he's committed to do all he can to help the people of Haiti and what those who criticize celebrities for their efforts can be doing instead.
-
A peek inside Sean Penn's second home
Sean Penn says he spends about 50 percent of his time at his second home -- a group home for aid workers in Haiti. The actor and activist gives "Person to Person" co-host Charlie Rose a tour of his "palace." And as Rose found out, that's quite a stretch.
-
"Person to Person": Behind the scenes with Alicia Keys
Take an inside look as Lara Logan and CBS News' "Person to Person" crew are invited into Alicia Keys' private recording studio.
-
"Person to Person": Gabby Douglas
Olympic gold medalist gives viewers an inside look at her home on the road and shares thoughts about winning
-
Gabby Douglas on the moment she almost quit gymnastics
Gabby Douglas and her mom, Natalie, talk to "Person to Person" about how the gold medalist almost quit the sport -- just nine months before the 2012 Olympics.