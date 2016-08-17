Music
Latest
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Lorde and the Weeknd will join host Katy Perry at the show later this month
Rapper who once said "God made me bulletproof" shot and killed
Yung Mazi claimed to have been shot on at least 11 previous occasions before he was gunned down in an Atlanta pizza shop Sunday
"Despacito" becomes most watched video on YouTube
The music video just became the most watched clip ever on YouTube with more than three billion views
Rapper arrested in connection to fatal NYC stabbing
Nathaniel Glover, 57, also known as Kidd Creole, was one of founding members of 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five
Metallica talks about the thrill of performing
Metallica has been rocking for decades and they still have fun on stage. The four bandmates tell CBSN about what it's like to hear the roar of their fans.
Even in the biggest stadium, Metallica kicks off in a tiny warm-up room
CBSN: On Assignment goes into Metallica's tune-up room, a garage-like space deep in every stadium show where the band goes to knock the rust off and start the show
Take an inside look at Metallica's live shows
Join "CBSN: On Assignment" to take a peek inside the live shows for rock legend Metallica. Get an exclusive look backstage during Metallica's massive tours to see the band's dynamic relationship with its fans.
Scenes from Panorama 2017
Second annual Panorama Music Festival features headliners Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Nine Inch Nails
The Isley Brothers and Santana collaborate on "a little bit of heaven"
The musical greats come together for a joyous, groove-filled album of love and inspiration, "Power of Peace"
The Isley Brothers and Santana
About five years ago guitarist Carlos Santana ran into a singer he has revered since hearing the original version of "Twist and Shout" in 1962: Ron Isley, of the legendary Isley Brothers. That meeting resulted in the new album, "Power of Peace." Maurice DuBois went to St. Louis to talk with the stars of the new album: Ron Isley and his wife, Kandy Johnson Isley; Ernie Isley and his wife, Tracy; and Carlos and Cindy Blackman Santana.
Ernie Isley on sleeping with his guitar
In this web exclusive, Ernie Isley, of the legendary Isley Brothers, talks with Maurice DuBois about his specially-designed Fender Guitar, named Zeal, and his reported habit of sleeping with "her." His wife, Tracy, chimes in on whether that's OK with her.
The Isley Brothers on hiring Jimi Hendrix
In this web exclusive, Ernie and Ron Isley talk with Maurice DuBois about discovering a young guitarist named Jimi Hendrix.
Saturday Sessions: Offa Rex performs "To Make You Stay"
The band Offa Rex is a unique musical collaboration that came together when indie favorites The Decemberists paired up with British folk singer-songwriter Olivia Chaney. Their debut album "The Queen of Hearts" was just released and features renditions of traditional British folk rock.
Saturday Sessions: Offa Rex performs "Flash Company"
The band Offa Rex is a unique musical collaboration that came together when indie favorites The Decemberists paired up with British folk singer-songwriter Olivia Chaney. Their debut album "The Queen of Hearts" was just released and features renditions of traditional British folk rock.
Katy Perry to host MTV VMAs
The pop star is hosting the MTV Video Music Awards next month
Fred Durst pays touching tribute to Chester Bennington
Fred Durst shares his memories of Chester Bennington with Variety
New details emerge on Bennington's suicide
Police in Palos Verdes Estates released audio Monday to The Associated Press of a hired driver's 911 call in the singer's death
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour
The pop star is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour "due to unforeseen circumstances"
Music, mud and marriage at Country Thunder 2017
The four-day festival featured some of country music's brightest artists, and some of their most enthusiastic fans
Sheryl Crow, survivor
The singer continues to urge women to get an annual mammogram, 10 years since her own breast cancer scare
Saturday Sessions: Manchester Orchestra performs "The Parts"
Since 2004, Atlanta band Manchester Orchestra has built a worldwide following. Each of their albums has charted higher than the last and their latest, "A Black Mile To The Surface" is expected to do just the same when it's released on July 28.
Saturday Sessions: Manchester Orchestra performs "The Alien"
Since 2004, Atlanta band Manchester Orchestra has built a worldwide following. Each of their albums has charted higher than the last and their latest, "A Black Mile To The Surface" is expected to do just the same when it's released on July 28.
Saturday Sessions: Manchester Orchestra performs "The Gold"
Since 2004, Atlanta band Manchester Orchestra has built a worldwide following. Each of their albums has charted higher than the last and their latest, "A Black Mile To The Surface" is expected to do just the same when it's released on July 28.
China bans Justin Bieber from performing
Not everybody has Bieber Fever
Linkin Park singer died by hanging, coroner confirms
The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging
