New novel on immigrants and outsiders in United States

Immigration issues have been at the forefront of the political conversation since the beginning of the Trump administration, and many of the stories about immigrant communities in America haven't always been happy ones. But that's not necessarily the case as documented in the new book, "No One Can Pronounce My Name." Author Rakesh Satyal joins CBSN to discuss his latest work and whether he'd have written it differently if he started it in the Trump era.