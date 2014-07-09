Immigration Crisis
A flood of immigrants seeking the American dream has turned up the heat in D.C.
Latest
Bodegas: Living the American Dream
Bodega is the Spanish word for a small neighborhood store, but in New York City, it's a small store that plays a very large role in the community. Maria Hinojosa of NPR visits a few of the 10,000 family-run businesses that dot the city. (Originally broadcast April 9, 2017.)
Denver fights to protect undocumented immigrants from ICE
The Justice Department announced this week that it will withhold grant money from sanctuary cities unless they give federal immigration authorities access to jails. The Denver City Council is fighting back with a proposal to keep federal officials in the dark. Barry Petersen reports.
Mom facing deportation seeks sanctuary at church
A mother who was scheduled to be deported is seeking sanctuary at a Connecticut church. Nury Chavarria is defying orders to return to Guatemala after living in the U.S. for 24 years. Kristi Olds of CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reports.
New novel on immigrants and outsiders in United States
Immigration issues have been at the forefront of the political conversation since the beginning of the Trump administration, and many of the stories about immigrant communities in America haven't always been happy ones. But that's not necessarily the case as documented in the new book, "No One Can Pronounce My Name." Author Rakesh Satyal joins CBSN to discuss his latest work and whether he'd have written it differently if he started it in the Trump era.
Woman on crusade to help U.S. citizens with undocumented parents
Nora Sandigo has become legal guardian for 1,029 kids whose parents are undocumented immigrants, facing threat of deportation
Trump calls on Congress to crack down on illegal immigration
He asked the House to "honor grieving American families" by passing two bills dealing with undocumented immigrants
Cousin of detained teen says ICE threatened other family members
An undocumented immigrant arrested just before his high school prom has failed in his effort to win extra time in the U.S. Lawyers for Diego Puma Macancela say immigration authorities denied their request for a "stay of removal." The 19-year-old and his mother face deportation back to Ecuador. Tony Dokoupil reports.
Georgia town becomes "Ellis Island South"
A small Georgia town has become a safe haven for refugees from Muslim-majority countries. Mark Strassmann reports.
Grieving father takes aim at "sanctuary cities" in ads
New television ads in San Francisco feature the story of a father whose son was hit and killed by a car driven by an undocumented immigrant. In the ad, Don Rosenberg slams so-called sanctuary cities for shielding undocumented immigrants. CBS San Francisco has the story.
Immigration arrests up almost 40 percent under Trump
Immigration arrests are up almost 40 percent in the Trump administration. Officials said more than 41,000 immigrats have been arrested for deportation this year, including nearly 11,000 non-criminals. On Sunday's "60 Minutes," Scott Pelley reports on the churches and synagogues taking a stand against the crackdown.
Controversy over Texas sanctuary city ban
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law banning sanctuary cities in his home state, even though some local authorities opposed the measure. CBS News' David Begnaud reports.
Judge blocks Trump's sanctuary city order
A federal judge has blocked President Trump's executive order withholding federal money from sanctuary cities. CBS justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to explain the ruling and detail where the administration goes from here.
Judge blocks Trump's order on sanctuary cities
A federal judge in California has blocked a Trump administration order that aimed to withhold federal funding for sanctuary cities. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest.
Department of Justice cracks down on sanctuary cities
The Trump administration is taking its toughest stance yet in cracking down on illegal immigration. On Friday, the Department of Justice demanded proof from nine "sanctuary cities" showing they are complying with federal immigration authorities. The jurisdictions cover some of the nation's biggest cities including New York. Roxana Saberi reports.
Immigrant DREAMer gets deported
Juan Manuel Montes, 23, has been deported to Mexico even though he was a "DREAMer" protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Trump has kept intact. However, Montes did not have his identification when a customs agent approached him.
Trump Administration assembling deportation force?
The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration is moving quickly to form a deportation force to fight illegal immigration. David Nakamura, one of the first to report on the new DHS plans, joined "Red & Blue" to share his findings.
Immigrant student speaks out about viral post on paying taxes
Belen Sisa, an undocumented immigrant "dreamer" from Arizona State University, has been getting backlash for an online post about paying her taxes. Sisa joins CBSN with more on her story.
High school rape case becomes part of immigration debate
Immigration officials say one of two students charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom in Maryland entered the U.S. illegally. The crime became part of a national debate on immigration. Rick Ritter of CBS Baltimore station WJZ-TV reports.
Rep. Steve King faces backlash after comments on immigration
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, is facing backlash after making controversial remarks about immigration. He's even facing criticism from members of his own party.
The reality of Trump's immigration policy
There is a sense of dread among immigrants in America who fear they will be deported after even minor offenses -- despite President Trump's stated priorities to get the "bad ones" out. Omar Villafranca has more
"DREAMer" arrested after speaking out about immigration
Daniela Vargas, who came to the U.S. as a child, was arrested shortly after speaking out about protecting immigrants. Immigration lawyer Abigail Peterson represents Vargas and discusses the case on CBSN.
Netflix CEO says colleagues affected by travel ban
Netflix employees were personally affected by President Donald Trump’s attempt to ban people entering from seven Muslim countries, according to Reed Hastings
Asylum seeker with brain tumor sent to detention facility
Sara Beltran Hernandez, 26, has a brain tumor and her attorneys are seeking a humanitarian parole
"Dreamer" detained by immigration agents
There are new developments in a case that could signal change in immigration policy for so-called "dreamers" - illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Tony Dokoupil reports.
Miami-Dade drops "sanctuary" status despite undocumented immigrants' fears
In a county where more than half the residents are foreign-born, executive order has quickly spread fear and anger
Feds carry out immigration raid in six states, detaining hundreds
-
Protests erupt after Arizona mother of two deported to Mexico