Climate Change
Melting ice, rising seas, longer droughts, stronger storms, threatened habitats - climate change poses some of the greatest challenges of our time
Latest
-
Europe swelters through "Lucifer," a brutal heat wave
"Lucifer" is living up to its name with intense heat that is fanning forest fires across France and Spain
-
Gov't scientist claims retaliation for speaking out on climate change
Last month, government scientist Joel Clement spoke about climate change at the UN. Six days later, he was reassigned
-
Report: Federal climate findings counter Trump's stance
Draft report obtained by New York Times contradicts Trump administration's stance on impacts of climate change
-
Unexpected impact of carbon emissions on our food
New research finds millions of people around the world will be at risk of nutrient deficiencies as a result of rising CO2 levels
-
Al Gore on why climate change is a national security threat
The former vice president is out with a new documentary, "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"
-
Al Gore says fight for climate will continue despite Trump
Gore says climate change is a national security threat, and the country needs to "get over this phony discussion of 'is this real'"
-
"Ghost forests" an eerie sign of climate change
Rising sea levels are killing off trees that once flourished along U.S. shorelines, resulting in "ghost forests." Scientists say the phenomenon could get worse as climate change continues.
-
What are "ghost forests" and why are they becoming more common?
Long coastline stretches of trees killed by encroaching seas rising from climate change an increasing sight in North America, scientists say
-
Farmer suicides rise in India as climate warms, study shows
New study suggests India will see more tragedies as climate change brings hotter temperatures that damage crops and exacerbate drought
-
Air pollution deaths expected to rise due to climate change
If things don't change, researchers say air pollution worsened by climate change could cost tens of thousands of lives a year
-
Lives and health at risk from climate change
Researchers say the effects of climate change could worsen air pollution and cost tens of thousands of lives per year in the coming decades. Nikki Battiste reports.
-
Ship sets record for earliest transit of the famed Northwest Passage
After 24 days at sea and a journey spanning more than 6,214 miles, the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica has set a new record
-
Extended transcript: Al Gore on environmentalism, Trump, and solving the climate crisis
In this expanded interview, former Vice President talks about how he came to preach the dangers of a warming planet, and why he is optimistic, despite Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris Climate Agreement
-
Macron says his charm offensive may soften Trump's climate stance
After a tense handshake at their first meeting in May, Macron said they gained "better, intimate knowledge of each other" during Mr. Trump's recent visit to Paris
-
Al Gore's crusade
The former Vice President continues to sound the alarm about the climate crisis - but these days is hopeful, as renewable solutions represent one of the brightest spots in America's economic revival
-
Al Gore: Crusader against the climate crisis
Lee Cowan interviews the former Vice President and Nobel Prize-winner Al Gore on his second career as an advocate against climate change - and against climate change deniers. Gore, who is featured in a new documentary, "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," talks about his efforts to sway President Donald Trump to maintain America's participation in the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, and how advances in energy technology make him more optimistic about changing the course of the Earth's future.
-
Communities will face chronic flooding as sea levels rise
The data shows us exactly which communities will face the hardest choices in the era of rising sea levels
-
Massive iceberg breaks off from Antarctica
Part of an ice shelf roughly the size of the state of Delaware has broken off from Antarctica. CBS News foreign correspondent Mark Phillips has been covering the impact of climate change on the Earth's poles, and he spoke to CBSN about the significance of what's happening in Antarctica.
-
Will global warming lead to Earth's demise?
In the scientific community there is a strong consensus that global temperatures have increased in recent decades and that this trend is largely caused by human-induced emissions of greenhouse gases. But just how bad could things get? New York Magazine deputy editor David Wallace-Wells joins CBSN to discuss his cover story on climate change, which describes an apocalyptic scenario.
-
Earth faces "biological annihilation" as species decline, scientists warn
Earth is in the midst of the sixth mass extinction in the planet's history, researchers warn in a new, big-picture report
-
Angela Merkel: "I deplore" U.S. leaving climate accord
German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her dissatisfaction with where the U.S. stands on climate policy on the final day of the summit
-
Residents of sinking Virginia island plead for Trump's help
Researchers say rising sea levels and erosion of Tangier Island could cause its evacuation in the next two decades. Located in the Chesapeake Bay, residents say they want the president's help before it's too late. Chip Reid reports.
-
Millions of trees planted in a single day
Indian state's chief minister says volunteers planted millions of saplings in a 12-hour period, possibly setting world record
-
EPA's Pruitt moves to roll back regulations in record time
Pruitt has undone, delayed or blocked over 30 environmental regulations since his February confirmation
-
Divers taught underwater gardening to save Florida's coral reef
Expert says due to climate change, the beauty of the only tropical reef system in the continental U.S. is vanishing
Highlights
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Citizen scientists work to save Florida's coral reef
-
-
Can the U.S. Climate Alliance make a difference?
-
How business leaders are reacting to Trump's Paris accord decision
-
Earth Day, science marches and the climate change debate
-
The science of climate change
-
What you need to know about the science of climate change
-
Documentary filmmaker on impact of Paris climate accord
-
Trump pulls out of climate deal
Climate Diaries
-
Climate diaries: Creative farming in the Netherlands
-
Climate Diaries: Drought threatening African mountain gorillas
-
Antarctica's disappearing penguins reveal impact of climate change
-
Climate Diaries: Tracking "irreversible" ice flows in Antarctica
-
Climate Diaries: Is eco-tourism the future of science funding?
-
Why researchers are hunting killer whales in the Antarctic
-
Climate Diaries: Scientists on the front lines in Antarctica
-
For many, coffee really is a matter of life and death
-
On global warming, world seeks "Viking leadership"
-
World's most ambitious tidal power project underway in Scotland
-
Electric cars: Norway's latest climate-friendly trend
-
Unlocking climate change secrets in the frozen north
Photos
-
People's Climate March
-
Marching for science against Trump, GOP policies
-
Extreme photos of pollution
-
Extreme weather threats
-
World rallies for action against climate change
-
11 species threatened by climate change
-
Vanishing glaciers of Alaska
-
Climate change threat to UNESCO sites
-
