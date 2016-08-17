Celebrities
3 accusers sue Usher over herpes allegations
Three people are suing Usher, claiming he didn't inform them about an alleged herpes infection before having sexual contact
Barbara Cook, acclaimed singer and actress, is dead at 89
Cook died early Tuesday of respiratory failure at her home in Manhattan
Sinead O’Connor pleads for help in tearful Facebook video
Facebook post says Sinead O'Connor is "receiving the best of care" after talking about her mental illnesses and pleading for help in a tearful video
Amy Schumer to make Broadway debut in Steve Martin's play
Amy Schumer is making her Broadway debut. The comedian will star in a new play this fall called "Meteor Shower" by Steve Martin
Jurors to consider photo in Taylor Swift trial
A photograph will play a key role as evidence in a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris say they're separating
Word sparks wave of shock and sadness online about demise of one of Hollywood's most popular power couples, married 8 years
Jaclyn Smith fashions an empire
Former Charlie's Angel took her love of design and created a brand, encompassing clothing lines, home decor, and now skin care products
Officials try to cancel R. Kelly show after cult allegations
Officials in a Georgia county want an upcoming concert by R. Kelly canceled
Lorde "gutted" after Lollapalooza set gets canceled
Lorde's set at Lollapalooza was canceled on Thursday due to a weather emergency in Chicago
Suge Knight pleads not guilty to threatening director
Former rap mogul is denying allegations he threatened to kill or seriously injure "Straight Outta Compton" director
Chris Cornell's daughter pays tribute to late singer
Toni Cornell, daughter of late Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell, paid a moving tribute to her dad and late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington on Friday
Vanity Fair stands by Angelina Jolie story
Magazine published transcript of a portion of the interview that the actress has disputed
Tom Wopat, "Dukes of Hazzard" star, accused of groping
Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard," pleaded not guilty on Thursday to drug possession and groping a female cast mate
Golden Globes group gives $2.8 million in grants
Host Chelsea Handler took a shot at President Donald Trump
Police: Stalker followed Kate Beckinsale to Tampa Bay Comic Con
Police say alleged stalker, Terry Lee Repp, previously threatened to stab Kate Beckinsale
Mandy Moore on "This Is Us," making a music comeback
Moore calls "This Is Us" "the best job I've ever hard," and she says she wants to work her way back into music somehow
Tiffany Haddish says she was joking about Bill Cosby
Tiffany Haddish says she was only joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby one day
Simone Biles shares silly video after wisdom teeth surgery
The Olympic gymnast posted a silly video on Twitter that shows her coming off of anesthesia from her wisdom teeth surgery
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood send wedding gifts to fans
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are continuing their streak of generosity toward newlywed fans
June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dead at 99
Foray died Wednesday at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest, but she had been in fragile health
Robert Pattinson says he's "kind of" engaged to FKA Twigs
The "Twilight" actor talked about dating in the spotlight
Larry David says he's related to Bernie Sanders
No wonder Larry David played such a convincing Sen. Bernie Sanders on "Saturday Night Live"
Justin Bieber hits photographer with pickup truck
Man was hospitalized after the accident
Angelina Jolie's Bell's palsy diagnosis sparks questions
Actress opened up about her health struggles in latest issue of Vanity Fair
Fred Durst pays touching tribute to Chester Bennington
Fred Durst shares his memories of Chester Bennington with Variety