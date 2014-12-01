Your Holiday Financial Guide
Avoid financial missteps this holiday season with these tips from CBSNews.com
Latest
-
Now's the time to change your passwords
Consider it a vital New Year's resolution you can accomplish before the ball even drops
-
How banking moves now can make 2017 holidays merrier
Automating savings, avoiding fees, and getting a one-year CD are good ways to prep for next year's holiday spending
-
Use the holidays to plot your course on college debt
The year-end is a great time to work out your family's college selection strategy, especially how to pay
-
Four questions to ask before throwing out a product box
Sometimes it's useful to save the nice packaging your new device came in – and sometimes it's just hoarding
-
What to do with unwanted gift cards
Staring at a gift card you'll probably never use? You have options, from regifting it to selling it to donating it to charity
-
Last-minute gift ideas, vetted by Consumer Reports
Still shopping? Then you'll want to choose something reliable and safe -- and recommended by a sensible and impartial source
-
What's the best way to consolidate holiday debt?
Store credit cards come with high rates -- here are pros and cons of two alternatives: balance transfers and personal loans
-
5 smart saving strategies for 2017
As interest rates rise, it’s time think about how to make the most from your cash in the coming year
-
5 year-end moves to shrink your tax bill
No matter how busy you are during the holidays, it will pay to set aside some time to take care of tax business
-
Avoid these digital-safety pitfalls while traveling
Getting hacked or infected with malware when you travel can take the joy out of the holidays
-
Popular tech gifts this holiday season
If you got a late start on your Christmas shopping, don't worry. CNET senior editor Ashley Esqueda joins CBSN with some ideas for last-minute tech gifts you can snag in time for the holidays.
-
Can't chase that store credit? These apps do it for you
Many stores credit the difference between new price and old if shoppers produce receipts in time -- and there are apps for that
-
6 top food boxes for the holidays and beyond
Look for variety and taste when picking a meal-subscription service to give to friends, family or yourself
-
The challenge of last-minute holiday travel
It’s the toughest time to find flights and hotels for unplanned excursions, but it’s not impossible if you know some tricks
-
7 year-end tax moves to consider now
Just a few weeks are left in 2016, but that’s still enough time to take some steps that will cut your tax bill
-
Gift-giving at work: Do’s and don’ts
Here are some guidelines for avoiding potentially awkward workplace encounters during the holidays
-
5 questions to ask before giving a cell phone as a gift
Here’s what you should consider if you’re thinking of buying someone a mobile handset as a holiday present
-
20 top tech products for the holidays
Here’s help from Best Buy for cutting through the clutter of possible tech gifts, from virtual reality gear to hairdryers
-
That “missed delivery” notice may be a holiday scam
It's a seasonal twist on fraudsters' attempts to get you to part with your valuable personal information
-
Looking for the perfect gift? Here’s what not to buy
Here's expert advice on how to keep your gifts from being among the millions that get returned every year
-
9 ways to save on your holiday display
These talented decorators have some savvy tips for decking the halls without breaking the bank
-
Are you paying too much for your Christmas tree?
With holiday tree prices on the rise in some parts of the U.S., here’s how to make sure you don’t overpay
-
10 cool holiday gifts for the geeks on your list
From Batman boxers to a build-your-own robot, we’ve got the lowdown on some of the geekiest stuff out there
-
Coping with charities’ pleas during the holidays
Even as the pressure builds to give something to some group, it always pays to do your homework first
-
Give a gift card -- but only as a last resort
Too often, gift cards are what you give when you don’t have a clue about what makes the recipient tick
