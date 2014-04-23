World Cup 2015
Canada hosts the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup
Latest
-
World Cup champ Alex Morgan's rise to stardom
One of the top stars in U.S. women's soccer chronicles her journey in a new memoir, "Breakaway: Beyond the Goal"
-
World Cup champions celebrate win, but question inequality
USA's Carli Llloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn are living a "dream come true," but not one as nice as last year's men's champions
-
A first for NYC ticker tape parades
New York City is celebrating the U.S. women's soccer team at the "Canyon of Heroes," but it's never hosted this type of honoree -- until now
-
Obama congratulates U.S. women's team on World Cup win
The president called the team and praised their "convincing victory" over the Japanese team
-
Carli Lloyd celebrates "epic" Women's World Cup win
Record-breaking plays by the tournament MVP gave way to Team USA's history-making 5-2 victory against Japan
-
Elation after record-breaking U.S. Women's World Cup victory
It took only 16 minutes for Team USA to secure an insurmountable lead over Japan -- 16 years after Americans last lifted the coveted trophy
-
Women's World Cup final gives U.S. a second chance
Japan won the 2011 Women's World Cup final over the Americans, and the two teams are set to square up for a rematch for the title tonight
-
Team USA ready for "dream matchup" against Japan
American soccer fans brimming with confidence as U.S. squad heads into the Women's World Cup finals Sunday
-
Freak play sends Japan to Women's World Cup final
Beats England 2-1 to earn right to defend crown by taking on U.S. in rematch of 2011 championship game
-
Team USA's Carli Lloyd is ready to "win this thing"
Star midfielder played key role in topping Germany in semifinal and said she's ready to "put up a fight" in World Cup final
-
U.S. defeats Germany 2-0 in Women's World Cup semifinal
Goals just minutes apart put the American women into the World Cup final as they seek their first title since 1999
-
USA battles top-ranked Germany at Women's World Cup
Germany has only beat Americans four out of 29 times, but is favored to win heading into Tuesday's semifinal match
-
Female soccer stars cashing in on endorsements
Being a professional athlete isn't always lucrative and some of soccer's greatest find it's up to them to make plays pay off the field
-
U.S. women trying to live up to historic 1999 World Cup win
As Team USA advances through knockout stage, they face China next -- the same team Americans last battled for World Cup glory
-
U.S. women advance in World Cup with 2-0 win over Colombia
Goals scored by Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd sent the U.S. team to Ottawa to face China in the quarterfinals
-
Women's World Cup: U.S. and Sweden play to scoreless draw
One of the most anticipated matches of the Women's World Cup group stage ends in 0-0 tie; U.S. will take on Nigeria Tuesday
-
Heightened concern for concussions in women's soccer
"We've gotten to a point where the game can be quite dangerous," says U.S. player Becky Sauerbrunn
-
USA women's soccer combat continued criticism
Team hopes to ride momentum from Monday's spectacular win despite attention on off-field issues
-
U.S. women's soccer team celebrates win against Australia
The American women have never lost an opening World Cup match, but the win didn't come easy
-
The soccer mom supreme of Team USA
Team USA Captain Christie Rampone opens up about motherhood ahead of her fifth Women's World Cup appearance
-
Report revives Hope Solo abuse allegation questions
Soccer star's case was dismissed last year, but she has yet to be cleared of the looming controversy Team USA can't seem to outrun
-
U.S. women's soccer stars preview 2015 World Cup
For standouts like Hope Solo, the tournament in Canada could be a time of redemption; for Abby Wambach, it's a last chance to make history
-
Hope Solo suspended following latest off-field incident
U.S. Women's Soccer says star goalie must "step away from the team" after incident involving her husband, police
-
Soccer star Hope Solo suspended after husband's DUI bust
Hope Solo achieved celebrity status after helping guide U.S. women's soccer to back-to-back Olympic gold medals. But she's had a history of off-the-field trouble, and this latest misstep was enough to get her temporarily kicked off her team. Elaine Quijano reports.
-
Court date set for U.S. women's soccer goalie in domestic violence case
Charges against Hope Solo stem from a June altercation with family members
Highlights
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Female soccer players rally against use of artificial turf in World Cup