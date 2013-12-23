Sochi 2014: Winter Olympics
A CBSNews.com special report on the Winter Games in Russia
Report: Three skiers killed after Sochi opens to tourists
Russian state media says an avalanche at Roza Khutor occurred the day after it reopened following the hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics
14-year-old Paralympian competes for late teammate
Snowboarder Ben Tudhope, the youngest Paralympian in Sochi, honors memory of teammate who died last month after race accident
U.S. Paralympian reunited with Russian birth mother in Sochi
When Tatyana McFadden left orphanage for Maryland 20 years ago, she wasn't expected to live long, let alone return to Russia as an athlete
N.Y. town welcomes home Olympic hero Erin Hamlin
First American to win a singles luge Olympic medal tells CBS News she is "honored" to represent small town of Remsen, N.Y.
Refusing to be a "one-hit wonder," Ted Ligety builds his ski legacy
First American man to win 2 Alpine skiing Olympic gold medals is an outspoken critic and passionate advocate for the sport he loves
Russian oligarchs could lose billions in Sochi investments
Friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin who were invited to put money into Olympic venues may not be able to collect on government loans
Injured Russian Olympic skier can't feel her legs after Sochi crash
Skicross racer Maria Komissarova, who broke her spine at Sochi Games, remains confident of walking again despite paralysis
Olympic hockey player David Backes brings home 2 pooches from Sochi
Two stray dogs from the Olympic host city are now in quarantine and will soon be ready for adoption
Olympic challenge: How do host cities fare after the games?
From Sarajevo to London, a look at what some past Summer and Winter Games sites around the world look like post-Olympics
Report: Star skater Plushenko’s surgery to be broadcast live
Plushenko withdrew from men's figure skating short program at the Sochi Games; surgery will replace a broken screw in his spine
Sochi Winter Olympics final farewell
The final farewell of the Winter Olympic games in Sochi was full of color, pageantry, and celebration. Organizers even poked fun at themselves recreating a highly publicized malfunction that took place at the opening ceremony. Steve Futterman reports.
Sochi 2014: Closing ceremony
The Winter Games in Sochiu, Russia, come to a festive end
So long, Sochi! Russia closes the most expensive Olympics ever
The home team wins the medal count, no terrorists attack, and the closing ceremony for the Sochi Olympics ends on a high note
Canada destroys Sweden 3-0 for Olympic men's hockey gold
Sweden suffers after star player Nicklas Backstrom fails doping test pre-game; Canada didn't trail a single hockey game all tournament
Russia takes four-man bobsled gold; U.S. takes bronze
Russian bobsled team pulls off shocking upset after years of being bested internationally; Germany gets no four-man bobsled medal for first time since 1968
Americans in the medal hunt in close bobsled race
Russia's Zubkov holds slim lead in 4-man but USA's Holcomb, Latvia's Melbardis and Germany's Arndt are hot on his heels
Americans routed in men's hockey bronze match
U.S. fails to convert on penalty shot in each of the first two periods in a game of missed opportunities
Canada ends U.S. men’s hockey team’s chance at Olympic gold
Canada beat the United States 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2014 Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Sochi. Steve Futterman reports.
Drought over: U.S. speedskaters win silver in 5,000 relay
Eddy Alvarez, J.R. Celski, Chris Creveling and Jordan Malone of U.S. win silver in 5,000-meter relay; Viktor Ahn leads Russia to gold
Canada beats U.S. 1-0 to reach Olympic gold-medal hockey game
In much-hyped game that lacked punch, Canada shuts out U.S. to reach gold-medal match against Sweden; U.S. will face Finland for bronze
U.S. teen Mikaela Shiffrin wins historic Olympic slalom gold
18-year-old world champion becomes youngest ever winner, male or female, of an Olympic slalom gold medal
Under Armour signs new deal with U.S. Speedskating
New eight-year deal comes amid concerns that Under Armour suits could be slowing down Olympic speedskaters
Under Armour CEO under fire for Olympic speed suit controversy
Some Olympic speedskaters are blaming their Under Armour Mach 39 suit for their poor performance at Sochi. Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour, talks about the controversy with the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts.
Winter Olympics "skating scandal" petition tops 1.7 million
Change.org petition draws record number demanding investigation into controversial women's figure skating results at Sochi Games
The secret security Olympics
No matter which country you're cheering for, root for the state security forces