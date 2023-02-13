Valentine's Day
Celebrating romance, with gift ideas, recipes and other treats for the holiday
Latest
A dating app you love to hate
Hater is a dating app like no other: instead of matching you up with people that love the same things you do, it creates profiles based on what you hate. Founder Brendan Alper thinks mutual dis-likes are a better sign of compatibility than mutual likes, and there are studies that seem to back him up. Susan Spencer tests it out. (Originally broadcast April 9, 2017.)
Finding love through your credit score
A new online dating site geared to millennials is matching potential couples based on people's credit score. Relationship expert Lisa Daily discuses why the idea, which partly reflects the changing economic times, just may work.
What's hurting some men's marriage prospects
A new study looks at the reasons behind the "marriage gap" and why economic trends may be hurting some men's chances.
An exhibition of bad breakups
At the Museum of Broken Relationships in Los Angeles, remains of shattered love affairs go on display
Three classic romantic movies for Valentine's Day
Critic David Edelstein suggests three films about having to jump through a lot of hoops to learn the meaning of love
XOXO: Is writing love letters a lost art?
Romantic messages may not die out as long as there are romantics, but text messaging and email are definitely game-changers
Paul Reiser on "irritating" Valentine's Day
Says forgetting to mark the romantic holiday can be bad, but remembering it is not that much better
Eat your heart out with these sexy desserts
Could dessert possibly be better than sex? Anna Werner has visited a couple whose Key West, Florida restaurant answers that question.
Valentine's Day recipe: Sex Addict (White Chocolate & Strawberry Bread Pudding)
A sensual treat from Better Than Sex, a Key West, Florida restaurant devoted to decadent desserts
Passions and longings
To celebrate Valentine's Day, a collection of images from memorable romantic films
Video of little girl grappling with breakup goes viral
"But it's like he looks so happy and it's just I don't want to break his heart," she says from her carseat in the video recorded on Wednesday
How couples cope with cancer on Valentine's Day
Forget chocolates and roses: "When you're cancer-free, it just puts a whole new light on everything"
How much will Valentine's Day dig into your wallet?
They say money can't buy love, but if that's the case, why are so many businesses capitalizing on romance?
How "Netflix and chill" is changing the culture of love and relationships
New research shows how Netflix is changing the way we form relationships. This can impact the casual, hook-up culture among young adults. Dr. Helen Fisher joins CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Jamie Yuccas for a chat on how love has changed over the years.
Behind the New York Times "Modern Love" podcasts
This Valentine's Day, the New York Times continues "Modern Love," a weekly column of first-person stories. It started more than 11 years ago and millions read it in print and online. But the Times recently teamed up with WBUR radio in Boston to bring the articles to life in a podcast. In its first week, “Modern Love” soared to number one on iTunes. See how the Times picks these unlikely stories.
American WWII veteran reunites with long-lost British flame
Mark Strassmann reports on a love story: An American World War II veteran and the British woman he planned to marry. They met and courted while he was stationed near London, but the war interupted their budding romance.
Why a Canadian company is sending co-workers on blind dates
Would you go on a blind date with a coworker? A recent study showed an employee’s relationship with coworkers ranks first when asked what makes them feel connected to their job. To make employees happier and more productive, a Canadian accounting company is setting up casual blind dates that are strictly professional. DeMarco Morgan reports.
One bride plus two dads equals heartwarming moment
For most of her life, Brittany Peck has had two men vying for her love and attention: her father and stepfather. Our Steve Hartman met them.
The art of wedding photography
Is it possible to capture love in a photograph? Yes, says Inku, a New Jersey-based wedding photographer
The longest-married couple tells all
For Dale and Alice Rockey, who have been wed for 81 years, every day is Valentine's Day
Serving up a menu of aphrodisiacs
New York chef Marc Forgione's Valentine's Day menu is a booster shot for passion and desire. But is there a scientific basis for aphrodisiacs? Michelle Miller reports.
Dan Savage on Valentine's Day, sex and monogamy
He's the heir to Ann Landers - a straight-talking gay man and activist whose relationship advice is eagerly sought by millions
Love can be lost and found
According to a study by a Cal State University Professor, former sweethearts who meet up later in life, and are single, have a better than 70 percent chance of getting back together for good. Tracy Smith reports on some real-life examples.
Making sense of aphrodisiacs
There may be a biological reason why taste and smell can stimulate romantic feelings, but is it all in our heads?
Rekindling first loves later in life
The person you've been looking for could be as close as your high school yearbook
