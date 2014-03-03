Ukraine in Turmoil
After months of protests, Ukraine's controversial president fled, and now Russia occupies the Crimea
Latest
Tillerson: Sanctions remain until Russia takes "1st steps" in Ukraine
Days after Trump-Putin meeting, diplomat bluntly calls on Russia to reign in separatists it has "complete control over"
American monitor killed in Ukraine identified
European officials say paramedic Joseph Stone died when vehicle carrying monitoring team in separatist region hit land mine: Reuters
American paramedic killed in land mine blast
Two European members of the monitoring team were wounded
Ukraine says ex-lawmaker's killing Russian "state terrorism"
Denis Voronenkov, described as "main witnesses of the Russian aggression against Ukraine," gunned down outside hotel
With aid cut, thousands on "verge of survival in the heart of Europe"
Ukrainian charity says work in area held by Russian-backed rebels suspended as warring sides use food, as a weapon
Ukraine lawmaker who met Trump associates faces treason probe
Andrei Artemenko reportedly met Trump's lawyer and a business partner in January over plan to lease Crimea to Russia
Trump vows to be Ukraine peacemaker, issues new defense of Putin
President Trump said over the weekend he would work with Russia and Ukraine to help "restore peace" along their border. Mr. Trump also seemed to downplay Russian President Vladimir Putin's history of violence. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
Haley says Russia sanctions over Ukraine will continue
Haley, the newly instated U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, criticized Russia at her first appearance on the U.N. Security Council
McCain calls for action as conflict in Ukraine heats up
Sen. John McCain is calling for the U.S. to help Ukraine in the conflict heating up again between the nation and Russia. CBS News Foreign Correspondent Holly Williams joins CBSN with the latest.
Artillery salvos shake eastern Ukraine on fifth day of escalated fighting
Shelling appeared to intensify after nightfall on Thursday and both sides reported civilian deaths
Latest violence in Ukraine could be test for Trump administration
On Ukraine’s frozen battlefield, government forces and separatists are fighting once again
Ukraine violence testing Trump's patience with Russia
After a lull in fighting, Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for an upsurge in violence, reports CBS News' Holly Williams.
All eyes on Trump amid "serious spike" in Ukraine war
At least 10 killed this week in fighting between Russian-backed rebels, Ukrainian forces, as both sides wait for U.S. reaction
Ukraine says 2 troops killed in Russian-backed rebel offensive
Ukraine says fighting has flared southeast of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk, and total of 9 killed in a week
Russian hackers linked to Ukrainian military deaths on the battlefield
A new report found that same Russian hacking group that infiltrated the Democratic National Committee broke into a Ukrainian military app that helped target artillery fire. Russian-backed separatists used the information to target Ukrainian troops. David Martin reports.
Russia withdraws backing for International Criminal Court
Move comes day after U.N. human rights committee condemned Russia's "temporary occupation of Crimea" in Ukraine
No end in sight for a deadly, "pointless war"
Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels acknowledge stalemate, but could dragging the conflict out be "profitable for both sides"?
Ukraine puts troops on combat alert, tension with Russia mounts
Following accusation from Putin that Ukraine's government plotted attack on Russian troops in Crimea, both sides bear down
Ukraine conflict with Russian-backed rebels gets deadlier
The United Nations says more than 9,400 people have been killed since the conflict broke out and Russia annexed part of Ukraine in April 2014
Prominent journalist killed in apparent car bomb assassination
Ukrainian news website's founder was killed 16 years ago, now one of its leading reporters is also dead
5 civilians killed as war quietly rages in eastern Ukraine
Pregnant woman among at least five killed in worst civilian loss of life in months since two year war started and claimed over nine thousand lives
Ukraine's embattled prime minister resigns
Arseniy Yatsenyuk had been under fire over the worsening economy and slow pace of reforms
Russian court convicts Ukrainian pilot, so she sings
Nadezhda Savchenko was serving in a Ukrainian volunteer battalion against Russia-backed rebels when she was captured by separatist rebels
NATO's challenges coming "quickly and with complexities"
U.S. defense chief heads for key meetings on future of trans-Atlantic alliance and how to fight ISIS, as NATO tries to "adapt itself"
Putin rattles Russia's saber with massive military drills
Thousands of troops and hundreds of planes in southwest Russia tested for their readiness amid continuing tensions with West
