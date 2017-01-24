Trump's First 100 Days
News and commentary on President Trump's first 100 days in office
Duterte may be too "tied up" to accept Trump's invite
Controversial President Rodrigo Duterte has been a vulgar, outspoken critic of U.S. over pressure on human rights
What does Trump see as the best moment of his first 100 days?
"If you're president and you put on a Supreme Court Justice, that's about as big as it gets," the president tells CBS News' John Dickerson
VP Mike Pence talks to "CBS This Morning": Full Transcript
Pence discusses North Korea, China, border security, and President Trump's first 100 days
Sean Spicer talks to "CBS This Morning": Full transcript
Sean Spicer gave CBS his view on the intensity of the daily press briefing -- and the future of his position with the Trump administration
Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, joins "CBS This Morning": Full Transcript
White House chief of staff Reince Priebus joined "CBS This Morning" live in the White House to discuss the president's tax plan and tensions with North Korea
Gary Cohn speaks to "CBS This Morning": Full transcript
National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn discussed President Trump's tax plan and efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare
Trump says North Korea is "maybe more important" than better trade deal with China
"Trade is very important. But massive warfare with millions, potentially millions of people being killed? That, as we would say, trumps trade," the president said on "Face the Nation"
Dissecting Donald Trump's first 100 days
Major Garrett on the president's fractious tenure that occasionally strayed from facts and put the White House at odds with Congress, the courts, and sometimes itself
FULL TRANSCRIPT: President Donald Trump's interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation"
President Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging interview to CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday morning
Trump: "I will not be happy" if North Korea conducts another nuclear test
In an interview with CBS News' John Dickerson, the president declines to rule out a military response if North Korea continues its provocative behavior
Thousands demand action on climate change on Trump's 100th day
Demonstrations dubbed the People's Climate March protested President Trump's climate policies across the country
Twitter users are starting to tune out Trump's tweets
Engagement with the president’s tweets has dropped by about two-thirds since he took office, according to a new study
"CBS This Morning" to go live from inside the White House
We take an inside look at President Trump's first 100 days in office -- and what his administration is looking to accomplish in the months ahead
Barron Trump unites social media users during Trump's first 100 days
As President Donald Trump reaches his 100 day milestone, data from SocialFlow finds it’s the youngest Trump that has captured America’s hearts and minds
Trump focuses on first 100 day successes in weekly address
President Donald Trump looked back on his first 100 days in office in his weekly address, recounting what he considers his major successes
Can Georgia's dedicated liberal women turn red state blue?
Pave It Blue's first goal is helping elect suburban Atlanta Democrat Jon Ossoff running in congressional runoff election in June
How many executive orders has Trump signed?
The president has signed 29 executive orders since he took office in January. Here's the list of the orders and what they do
New missile test comes after Trump warns of conflict
Ballistic missile test follows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's call for negotiations, not war
Dickerson on Trump's first 100 days being harder than expected
In an interview with Reuters, President Trump admitted that he thought the job of president would be easier than it has turned out to be. "Face The Nation" moderator John Dickerson discusses Mr. Trump's performance through his first 100 days in office and why he has faced difficulty passing legislation.
Fact-checking Trump's claims about his progress in first 100 days
The president claimed more progress than he's achieved on his 100-day plan in a new interview
Today in Trump: April 28, 2017
Your daily guide to the latest Trump administration news and happenings
Revised GOP health care bill won't make Trump 100-day mark
That means the measure can't be passed in time to make a list of President Trump's accomplishments during his first 100 days in office
Trump: "We could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea"
President opens up in wide-ranging interview ahead of his 100th day in office
Without Democratic support, Trump team to push tax overhaul
Latest move is a sign of intense partisanship over President Trump's outline for cutting tax rates to boost economic growth