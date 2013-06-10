The Tony Awards
Inside Broadway's biggest night, presented live on CBS Sunday, June 11, 2017
Latest
-
Highlights from 71st Tony Awards
There were many winners at Sunday's 71st Annual Tony Awards hosted by Kevin Spacey at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. "Dear Even Hanson" won best musical and many other productions and artists won awards for their outstanding performances.
-
"Dear Evan Hansen" wins big at Tony Awards
Watch Ben Platt's acceptance speech for best leading actor in a musical at the 2017 Tony Awards.
-
Frank Underwood crashes Tony Awards
A few of your favorite "House of Cards" characters took the stage at the 2017 Tony Awards in New York City.
-
Stephen Colbert slams Trump at Tony Awards
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert cracked a joke at the President Trump's expense at the 71st Annual Tony Awards.
-
"House of Cards" comes to the Tony Awards
Frank and Claire Underwood made a special appearance at Sunday night's Tony Awards
-
The Tonys get political, with Stephen Colbert leading the way
Broadway's best and brightest couldn't let the Tony Awards go by without getting in a few jabs at Washington
-
Tony Awards 2017 highlights
Kevin Spacey hosted the 71st annual Tony Awards, with show-stopping numbers and plenty of celebrity appearances.
-
Tony Awards 2017: Full list of winners
Here are the artists who took home a Tony on Sunday
-
Tony Awards 2017 red carpet
The stars of stage and screen graced the red carpet for the 71st annual Tony Awards at Rockefeller Center.
-
Tony Awards 2017: "Dear Evan Hansen" wins big
Broadway's best gathered for the 2017 Tony Awards, hosted by Kevin Spacey
-
Tony nominee "Sweat" tells the story of workers' plight
Sunday's Tony Awards is Broadway's biggest night and while musicals usually get most of the attention, the play, "Sweat," is up for three awards and has already won the Pulitzer Prize for drama."Sweat" captures, and some say predicted, some of the most important and divisive issues of our times such as race, class and immigration. Jamie Wax reports.
-
Tony-nominated women playwrights talk gender inequality
Tony-nominated playwrights Paula Vogel and Lynn Nottage say that gender inequality isn't just a problem in Hollywood -- it stretches to Broadway, as well
-
Kevin Spacey tight-lipped about Tony Awards plans
Getting Kevin Spacey to spill the beans about his plans hosting the Tony Awards is like getting Frank Underwood to renounce blackmail
-
"Come from Away" cast on Broadway success, inspiration
Broadway musical "Come from Away" tells the story of a small town in Newfoundland, Canada where airline passengers were offered safe harbor after planes were grounded there on September 11, 2001. The musical recently won a Drama Desk Award and is up for seven Tony Awards. Mo Rocca reports.
-
Kevin Spacey on "Clarence Darrow," hosting Tonys, and "House of Cards"
Actor Kevin Spacey has won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe for "House of Cards," and a Tony Award for his performance in "Lost in Yonkers." In his latest role, Spacey stars in the one-man play, "Clarence Darrow." Spacey joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new play and his upcoming gig to host the Tony Awards.
-
Stream the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical Revival
Sample the cast albums for this year's award contenders: "Hello, Dolly!," "Miss Saigon" and "Falsettos"
-
Teacher getting Tony award a true inspiraiton
Students agree Rachel Harry is much more than a teacher
-
Oregon teacher to be honored by Tony Awards
This year, Rachel Harry from Hood River, Oregon, will be awarded the Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education. Jamie Wax shows us what inspired her to make an impact on her students on and off the stage.
-
"A Doll's House, Part 2": The return of Nora
The Tony-nominated play picks up after Henrik Ibsen's 19th century heroine left to make a life for herself
-
Laurie Metcalf on "A Doll's House, Part 2"
Mo Rocca talks with the Tony Award-nominated star and director of "A Doll's House, Part 2" - Laurie Metcalf and Sam Gold - about her performance in the sequel to the Henrik Ibsen classic.
-
Stream the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical
Sample the original Broadway cast albums for this year's award contenders: "Come From Away," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Groundhog Day" and "The Great Comet"!
-
The divine Bette Midler returns in "Hello, Dolly!"
The actress is back on Broadway with a Tony-nominated performance in a revival of the classic musical
-
"War Paint," the ugly fight over the business of beauty
A new Broadway musical recounts the bitter feud between cosmetic magnates Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden
-
"The Great Comet" leads with 12 Tony nominations
CBS News' Jamie Wax breaks down the 2017 Tony Awards nominations. "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" and the revival of "Hello, Dolly!" lead the pack with 12 and 10 nominations, respectively.
-
2017 Tony Awards nominations announced
"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" led the nominations with 12 nods
2017 Tony Ceremony
-
Highlights from 71st Tony Awards
-
"Dear Evan Hansen" wins big at Tony Awards
-
Frank Underwood crashes Tony Awards
-
Tony Awards 2017 red carpet
-
Stephen Colbert slams Trump at Tony Awards
-
The 2017 Tony Awards get political
-
Tony Awards 2017 highlights
-
Tony Awards 2017: Full list of winners
-
Tony Awards 2017: "Dear Evan Hansen" wins big
-
Kevin Spacey on "Clarence Darrow," hosting Tonys, and "House of Cards"
-
Oregon teacher to receive Tony award for excellence in theater education
-
Oregon teacher to be honored by Tony Awards
-
Tony-nominated women playwrights say it's lonely at the top
-
Kevin Spacey tight-lipped about Tony Awards plans
-
71st Tony Awards nominees announced
2017 Nominees
-
"Come from Away" cast on Broadway success, inspiration
-
Tony nominee "Sweat" tells the story of workers' plight
-
"A Doll's House, Part 2": The return of Nora
-
Stream the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical Revival
-
Stream the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical
-
The divine Bette Midler returns in "Hello, Dolly!"
-
"War Paint," the ugly fight over the business of beauty
-
"The Great Comet" leads with 12 Tony nominations
-
71st Tony Awards nominees announced
-
2017 Tony Awards nominations announced
-
On Broadway: Josh Groban
-
Danny DeVito, the scene-stealer
-
Sally Field on "Glass Menagerie"
-
Kevin Spacey signs on to host the Tony Awards