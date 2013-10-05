The Spark
Stories that inspire
Latest
-
Man with Alzheimer's on a mission to save his music
Steve Goodwin composed more than two dozen songs for his wife over their 47 years of marriage, but he never wrote down the notes
-
Formerly homeless hairdresser gives free makeovers to homeless girls
A stranger once gave this homeless single mom a second chance; now she's paying it forward
-
Boy reunited with stranger who saved his life after deadly crash
8-year-old boy met face-to-face with the stranger who saved his life after a horrifying crash in New York
-
Boy with Down syndrome wins hearts with Whitney Houston song
Video of boy singing "If I Don't Have You" went viral on Facebook with more than 22 million views
-
Family wears helmets in solidarity with baby's flat head treatment
Mom explains to 3-year-old why her baby brother has to wear a helmet, and she has the best response
-
One family's quest to bring a new kind of wheelchair to toddlers
Bella Shorr's uncle used a plan he found on the internet to construct a wheelchair with a bumbo-like seat for kids, some tires and a wooden board
-
Woman loses her way home, but finds much more
Anita Hughes, who rarely leaves home, got lost on a road trip hundreds of miles from home. After a stranger's kindness, she found a lifelong friend
-
Guide dog school teams up with IBM
It costs $50,000 to train a guide dog for the blind, whether they graduate from the program or not. One nonprofit is now using IBM's Watson to better predict which puppies are up to the task. Don Dahler reports.
-
Stranger helps woman down on her luck; years later, she repays the favor
"The encounter that had blessed them both 3 years ago, came full-circle"
-
Cashier's act of kindness leaves foster mom speechless
"I already had my card out at that point. I felt like God was telling me to pay for it," the 20-year-old said
-
Police grant wish of 9-year-old boy with rare disease
Ethan Kranig was sworn in as a police officer in Wildwood, New Jersey, during a family beach trip they'll never forget
-
Firefighters bring dog back to life after rescue from house fire
Firefighters revived a dog pulled from a house fire in Bakersfield, California. The dog, named Jack, was unresponsive as firefighters carried him out of the home. Using a specialized dog mask, the firefighters were able to resuscitate him. Moments later he was able to stand up and open his eyes.
-
Steve Hartman: Weed addict on the road to recovery
He only did it at my place in upstate New York, after the kids were in bed, but the fact was, he could not stop pulling the things
-
Woman with special needs gets birthday surprise from police
"She's always been very excited about the police. She thinks they're just the coolest people in the world"
-
Mickey Mouse surprises brother and sister with adoption news
Children knew the day would come, but they never expected Mickey Mouse would be the one to deliver the news
-
Iraq War veteran and PTSD service dog form instant bond
"We were a match the first minute I touched his leash," Marine Corps veteran says of his new best friend
-
Dog helps rescue deer stranded in body of water
When a young deer got into trouble in New York's Long Island Sound, it took a team to bring it to safety
-
Dog helps rescue deer from water
Mark Freeley knows his English golden retriever is loyal and caring, but the dog surprised his owner when he plunged into New York's Long Island Sound to help a fawn. Freeley started recording a video, not knowing what would happen next. Erin Logan of CBS station WCBS-TV reports.
-
Widower builds museum of love to commemorate 60-year marriage
To Charles Evans, true love is so powerful that nothing can stop it
-
Hedgehog hospitals fight to save U.K.'s favorite spiky creature
At least 800 "rehabilitators" have sprung up around the country to try to redress plummeting population levels
-
3D-printed prosthetic arm gives boy new independence
An 8-year-old boy in Texas is giving high-fives with a new prosthetic arm that was 3D-printed just for him. Yona Gavino of KTVT-TV has the story.
-
Dozens of strangers form human chain to rescue swimmers at Florida beach
Strangers on a Florida beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
-
"Amazing event": Coldplay fan soars above concert crowd in Dublin
Rob O'Byrne was paralyzed 12 years ago and uses a wheelchair, so two strangers hoisted him up so he could see better
-
Farmer recreates Wimbledon's center court in the middle of Iowa
Mark Kuhn changed his family's cattle field to the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, a replica of Wimbledon's center court
-
Father creates special water park named after his daughter
Morgan's Inspiration Island in San Antonio, built by Gordon Hartman, is the first water park built for all kids, even ones in wheelchairs