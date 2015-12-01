Syrian refugees
Millions of refugees have been fleeing the conflict in Syria, in search of safe harbor in neighboring countries, Europe and North America
Will the U.S. meet refugee admission goals, and stick to them?
People on front line of U.S. efforts to ease refugee crisis say confusion over Trump's policy is slowing things down, and the future is even more uncertain
74 bodies wash up on Libyan coast, ICRC says
Migrant deaths have risen to record levels along the Libya-Italy smuggling route across the Mediterranean Sea
Syrian refugees find a home in Canada
Nearly 7 out of 10 Canadians support their government's acceptance of Syrian refugees. One such Good Samaritan is Jim Estill, a prominent Canadian entrepreneur and businessman. Haunted by pictures of Syrian cities reduced to rubble and Syrian people dying as they tried to escape, Estill has put up CAN$1.5 million to resettle 58 Syrian families in a small university city west of Toronto. "My thought is, what can I do to help?" Estill told correspondent Martha Teichner. "You don't want to grow old and say you stood by and did nothing. And it's the right thing to do."
Hundreds of Muslim refugees in U.S. fleeing to Canada
Hundreds of refugees from the Middle East, who were legally admitted to the U.S. are now fleeing to Canada. The refugees worry their legal status could be revoked and Canada has a more welcoming refugee policy.
Syrian family, sent back after travel ban, finally reunited in U.S.
An extended family from Syria had to wait over 13 years to move to the U.S., but the travel ban got them sent back. When a judge blocked the ban, the family was finally able to move into its new home. Jericka Duncan reports.
Diplomats and politicians come out against immigration ban
Donald Trump had a busy Sunday defending his travel ban to other world leaders and even members of his own party. Erroll Barnett has more.
Trump's refugee ban goes into effect; migrants detained at U.S. airports
President Trump's executive order that bans migrants from entering the United States has gone into effect. As a result, some migrants were detained at U.S. airports. CBS News digital journalist Alex Pena joins CBSN from JFK airport with more information on the ban and reaction.
IRC CEO on possible impact of barring refugees
On "CBS This Morning: Saturday," David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee -- an organization devoted to helping refugees -- puts a face to the refugee crisis and responds to President Trump's controversial order to halt refugees from entering the U.S. from some Muslim countries.
Holly Williams on Trump's impact on Syrian refugees, fighting ISIS
CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams was one of the first network journalists to report on ISIS' sweep into Iraq's second largest city, Mosul. She has received a number of awards, including an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award on behalf of CBS News for coverage on the migrant crisis in Europe. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's comments on refugees and fighting ISIS.
Vermont town expecting Syrian refugees may not receive them all
A handful of Syrian refugees have resettled in Rutland, Vermont, after fleeing years of war. Roughly 100 more were set to follow. But President Trump might block them from entering the country. Jim Axelrod has more.
Refugee Bana Alabed begs Trump to save Syrian kids
Seven-year-old Bana Alabed made it out of Aleppo, the "city of death" she knew as home, with her mother, and now she's using the international status gained via her harrowing account of life in a war zone to urge America's new president to "save the children and save the people of Syria." CBS News' Teri Okita reports from London.
Will Berlin market attack impact Germany's refugee policies?
Terrorism and national security analyst Robin Simcox joins CBSN to discuss the Berlin Christmas market attack, which left 12 dead.
Refugees face miserable conditions in northern Syria
CBS News' Holly Williams visited a Syrian refugee camp, and people there say they have nothing but mud
"Nothing but mud" for families in Syrian refugee camp
Aid workers at the Al Kamuna refugee camp in northern Syria are setting up new tents after thousands of civilians evacuated Aleppo in recent days. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams visited the camp Monday, finding refugee families in despair as the war rages.
Thousands stranded in Aleppo as evacuations resume
Thousands of civilians in Aleppo are waiting to flee the city after the U.N. approved new evacuation conditions. CBS News' Holly Williams reports.
Emotional reunions for Syrians evacuated from Aleppo
Evacuations resumed overnight from besieged neighborhoods in the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands of people were evacuated overnight. Tens of thousands more civilians are still believed to be trapped in the city. Holly Williams reports.
White Helmets give hope to Syrians seeking refuge from bombardment
Hundreds of civilians have escaped Aleppo in a deal that gives the Assad dictatorship control of the city decimated by Syrian and Russian bombs. Those air strikes have intensified in recent days. As Scott Pelley reports for Sunday's "60 Minutes," a group of volunteer rescue workers called the White Helmets are the hope the Syrian people need.
Thousands of civilians flee Aleppo
CBS News' Holly Williams reports on the evacuations underway in Aleppo, Syria.
Civilians still trapped as Syria ceasefire breaks down
Buses that were supposed to evacuate civilians from the last rebel-held area of Aleppo left empty Wednesday morning after a ceasefire broke down, and shellings and airstrikes resumed. The U.N. Human Rights chief said the bombardment of Aleppo may constitute a war crime, reports Holly Williams.
Ship captain convicted of manslaughter in sinking that killed 700
April 2015 disaster in Mediterranean was one of migrant crisis' worst tragedies, and now 2 men will serve time for causing it
Mass exodus in Aleppo as Syrians flee from attacks
Russian and Syrian warplanes have resumed bombing the eastern districts of Aleppo. There had been a humanitarian pause. Debora Patta was there as a rush of families tried to escape the war zone.
Family torn apart by Syria's civil war reunites
Syrian government troops are pushing deeper into rebel-held parts in Aleppo. Regime forces now control more than 70 percent of Syria's largest city. Reports from inside Syria Wednesday indicate some rebel groups are calling for a truce. The battle has left hundreds of Aleppo residents dead and tens of thousands of families have fled. Debora Patta spoke with one family who never left and never gave up hope.
Syrian families flee barrage of airstrikes in Aleppo
The United States and Russia begin talks this week on the fighting in Aleppo, Syria. Russia's foreign minister says he expects a deal to withdraw rebel forces from the city. Russian-backed air strikes in southwestern Syria over the weekend killed more than 70 people. Debora Patta reports from Aleppo.
Civilians flee as Syrian army seizes rebel ground
Russia says the Syrian army has made a breakthrough in Aleppo in the past 24 hours and dramatically altered the situation on the ground. Syrian forces now control about 40 percent of the territory taken by opposition fighters in 2012. Thousands of civilians have been flooding out of the battle zone. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
More than 4,500 died or vanished crossing Mediterranean this year
4 shipwrecks in just the last couple days make 2016 the deadliest year on record as the refugee and migrant crisis spirals out of control
