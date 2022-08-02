Syria Crisis
Latest
Russian warplanes In Syria
These are the planes Russia is using to wage war in Syria
CIA chief: Russia loves to “stick it to America”
Mike Pompeo says that’s why Moscow intends to keep forces in Syria and will keep trying to meddle in U.S. affairs; calls U.S.-Russia ties “complicated”
Kids at ISIS car bomb factory prevent U.S. airstrike
U.S. military official says children have been seen gathering around site at all hours
Cease-fire in southern Syria goes into effect
Agreement is the first initiative by the Trump administration in collaboration with Russia to bring some stability to war-torn Syria
U.S. again offers to cooperate with Russia on Syria
Secretary of State Tillerson largely echoes Obama-era policies; says U.S. could work with Moscow to keep ISIS at bay and seek political solution for Syrian civil war
U.S. faces challenges backing battle against ISIS
U.S.-backed forces in Syria are marking an important milestone in the fight against ISIS. U.S. Central Command says the fighters broke through a key defensive wall and entered the old city of Raqqa, but with multiple countries vying for influence in the region, the fight to oust ISIS has become complicated. Holly Williams reports.
ISIS is surrounded in Raqqa
In Iraq Monday, ISIS sent female suicide bombers to attack Iraqi soldiers in Mosul, killing one. It was an act of desperation, with U.S.-backed Iraqi forces close to recapturing the entire city. In Syria, ISIS is surrounded in Raqqa, with several competing armies jockeying for position. Holly Williams reports from northern Syria.
Inside ISIS' self-proclaimed capital
U.S.-backed forces are getting closer to ridding Raqqa of ISIS, who have made the city their stronghold. But much of the city is already destroyed and some ISIS gunmen are determined to fight to the end. Holly Williams reports from inside the city.
Film looks at citizen journalists' efforts to document war in Syria
"City of Ghosts" looks at the challenges -- and dangers -- a citizen journalist group in Raqqa has faced in exposing ISIS atrocities amid ongoing conflict
"City of Ghosts" documentary highlights Syrian journalists
Director Matthew Heineman and Syrian journalist Abdalaziz Alhamza discuss their upcoming documentary "City of Ghosts" which focuses on a very unusual group of citizen journalists putting their lives on the line in the fight against ISIS in Syria.
Suicide blast rocks heart of Syria's capital
Rare attack in heart of Damascus unfolded ahead of morning commute on first work day after a major Muslim holiday
U.S. vows foreign ISIS fighters in Raqqa will "die in Raqqa"
But CBS News met a group of ex-militants who America's allies say are reformed, and ready to fight against the extremists
Former U.S. ambassador talks Russia tensions, calls Syrian president "a thug"
Former Ambassador William Burns, who spent spent 33 years in the U.S. Foreign Service before retiring from the State Department in 2014, served as deputy secretary of state under President Obama and as ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008. Now president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Burns joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the "very combustible situation" with Russia and Syria, and the message President Trump needs to send to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
U.S. warns Assad regime against chemical attack
President Trump appears to have drawn his own "red line" over chemical weapons in Syria. On Monday night, the U.S. warned the Assad regime it will pay a heavy price if it launches another chemical attack. David Martin reports that U.S. intelligence spotted activity at a suspected chemical weapons site.
Activists: U.S.-led coalition strike kills dozens of ISIS prisoners
At least 42 civilians purportedly among dead as warplanes hammer ISIS-run jail in Syrian province of Deir Ezzor
Russia blasts U.S. "threat" over possible Syria chemical attack
"Preparations for a new cynical and unprecedented provocation are underway," Russian lawmaker says after vague warning from White House
W.H. issues ominous warning about Syria preparing for another chemical attack
Monday's statement from press secretary Sean Spicer says U.S. "has identified potential preparations" for possible attack by Assad regime
ISIS is losing on two fronts
Iraq's army may be just days away from retaking all of Mosul -- Iraq's second largest city -- from ISIS. And in Syria, U.S.-backed forces have moved into Raqqa City, ISIS' self-declared capital. CBS News' Holly Williams is the first U.S. network correspondent to report from inside the city.
Inside Raqqa, ISIS militants' fast-shrinking terror capital
CBS News is with U.S.-backed forces in vicious battle to reclaim northern Syrian city at epicenter of the so-called Islamic State
Turkey: U.S. promised to reclaim weapons from Kurds after ISIS fight
Defense Ministry says Mattis sent letter assuring Turks they won't face Kurdish separatists coming home with American firepower
Tensions between U.S., Russia rising in Syria
Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are rising after the U.S. downed a Syrian jet Sunday. Washington and Moscow are backing different sides in Syria's civil war, which has dragged on for more than six years. Holly Williams reports.
The White Helmets
“If there is meaning to the word courage,” said a Syrian journalist, “it is represented by the Civil Defense." Also known as the White Helmets, the trained force of 3,000 rescue workers offer Syrian civilians their only hope
Watch: Syria's White Helmets save a young boy buried under rubble
The White Helmets, a volunteer force of rescue workers, spent hours frantically digging for life in the aftermath of an attack by the Assad regime.
The American doctors risking their lives in Syria
In the civilized world, hospitals are off limits in war. But in Syria, the dictatorship of Bashar al Assad is hitting hospitals relentlessly, killing more than 800 doctors and medical workers. On assignment for "60 Minutes," Scott Pelley traveled to Syria to meet the American doctors putting their lives on the line.
U.S. shoots down drone that fired on U.S.-backed forces
Army Col. Ryan Dillon said this was the first time that forces supporting Damascus attacked coalition troops in the region in Syria near a training camp in Tanf
Highlights
