Latest
After Oscar win, White Helmets are still saving lives in Syria
The White Helmets did what they always do on Monday -- racing to the aftermath of a deadly airstrike to pull civilians and bodies from the rubble
Aniston says Vicky from Chicago can keep sunglasses
Vicky Vines has a very special souvenir from the Oscars, thanks to Jennifer Aniston
Casey Affleck opens up on backlash after Oscar win
“There’s really nothing I can do about it, other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are," he said.
J.J. Abrams predicts Mark Hamill Oscar nod
J.J. Abrams has predicted Mark Hamill will be in the running for an Oscar next year for his latest turn as Luke Skywalker
The back story behind Oscar's social media sensation "Gary from Chicago"
“Gary from Chicago,” a tourist who walked free from prison days before stopping at the Oscars, passed through a security checkpoint before entering the Dolby Theatre
Oscars star "Gary from Chicago" was fresh out of prison
"Gary from Chicago" became a social media sensation at the Oscars, but just days before the ceremony his life had been very different
ET Update: What caused the colossal mix-up at the Academy Awards?
"Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Nischelle Turner joins CBSN's "ET Update" with the latest details on the Best Picture Oscar mix-up at the 2017 Academy Awards.
ET Update: Who is "Gary from Chicago?"
"Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Nischelle Turner joins CBSN's "ET Update" with more details on the man known as "Gary from Chicago," who was recently released from prison and became an internet sensation at the Oscars.
Jimmy Kimmel discusses that Oscars gaffe
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel shared his perspective on the show’s best-picture gaffe during his Monday monologue
Oscars 2017 ratings the lowest since 2008
The 32.9 million viewers tuning into Sunday’s Oscars represented a drop-off of more than a million from last year
"Moonlight" wins Best Picture Oscar after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner
"Moonlight" won best picture at the Oscars after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner at first. The mix-up unfolded onstage at the 89th annual awards. CBS News correspondent Chris Martinez has the latest.
Glen Powell salutes Bill Paxton on Oscars red carpet
Glen Powell took time out on the Oscars red carpet to pay tribute to pal Bill Paxton
Oscars 2017
"La La Land" loses to "Moonlight" in epic Oscars flub
One of the most acclaimed films of the year, "La La Land," was incorrectly named Best Picture at the Academy Awards last night. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier explains how the Oscars messed up the big reveal for "Moonlight."
"Moonlight" Oscar winners weigh in on best picture mix-up
Writer-director Barry Jenkins and co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney on the stunning Academy Awards gaffe
"Moonlight's" Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney on Oscars mix-up
"Moonlight" won three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Adapted Screenplay. The film's director, Barry Jenkins, and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney join "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss the now-infamous on-stage mix-up for the Best Picture announcement and the impact of the film.
Oscar gaffe: "In Memoriam" segment pictures wrong woman
Tribute to late costume designer uses photo of living producer instead
Take two: "Moonlight" wins best picture at Oscars after blunder
At first, “La La Land” was named, but “Moonlight” actually took home the prize
Jimmy Kimmel surprises tourists in Oscars prank
Gary from Chicago suddenly became the breakout star of the night
Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim to win acting Oscar
The "Moonlight" actor made history on Sunday
2017 Oscars highlights
Take a look at the most memorable moments from the 2017 Oscars
Leslie Moonves and Julie Chen at the Oscars
CBSN and Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima were on the red carpet at the Oscars. Zima caught up with Leslie Moonves, who is chairman of the board, president and CEO of CBS Corporation, and with Julie Chen, who is host and moderator of "The Talk" and host of the reality series "Big Brother."
Kirsten Dunst interview at the Oscars
Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet at the 89th annual Oscars. Dunst spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima before the ceremony.
Sting interview on the red carpet at the Oscars
Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima talked to stars on the red carpet at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, including musician Sting about the message behind his performance and nomination.
Viggo Mortensen on the red carpet at the 89th Oscars
Viggo Mortensen was nominated for best actor. He talked to Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima on the red carpet.