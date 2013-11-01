Obamacare: Health care reform
The continuing battle over Barack Obama's health care reform law
Latest
Details leak about Republican plan to replace Obamacare
In some ways, it resembles Obamacare; but tax credits in the leaked draft of the GOP plan are based solely on age -- the wealthy and the poor get the same amount
Millions sign up for Obamacare despite its problems
Even with the uncertainty created by President Trump’s vow to repeal and replace it, more than 12 million people have signed up for coverage
How to sign up for Obamacare before the deadline
The deadline for enrolling for health care coverage – Jan. 31 – is fast approaching
Americans fear losing Obamacare, but want it to change
A majority say they are concerned that people will lose health insurance if Affordable Care Act is repealed
Many Americans worried about losing health insurance
As an axe looms over Obamacare, and with no details given on its replacement, many Americans are worried about losing their health insurance
Obamacare users await repeal, potential replacement with dread, hope
Julie Mansfield could go blind without Obamacare, but Kevin McCarthy has paid more for worse coverage
GOP senator outlines Obamacare provisions on chopping block
In debut of CBSN's political show "Red and Blue," Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana discusses GOP plans for President Obama's signature health care program
Obama to meet with Hill Democrats in Hail Mary play to save Obamacare
One of the president's biggest worries is that the incoming GOP government will repeal Obamacare
Progress boosting insurance rate threatens to stall
A new report suggests Obamacare may be reaching a limit in a nation politically divided over the government’s role in guaranteeing coverage
Aetna slashes Obamacare participation to 4 states
Major insurers say the exchange business generates large losses in part because of higher-than-expected claims
Report: New evidence of rising Obamacare premiums
Full picture on 2017 premiums will emerge later this summer as the presidential election heads into the home stretch
Problems for Obamacare: Largest Texas insurer asks big price hike
Citing financial losses under the health care law, many insurers around the country are requesting bigger premium increases for 2017
Probe: HealthCare.gov "passive" on heading off fraud
Government Accountability Office stops short of alleging widespread cheating in President Barack Obama's signature program
House unable to override veto of Obamacare repeal
House Speaker Paul Ryan said the vote proved Congress would be able to repeal the law with a Republican president
President touts Obamacare ahead of enrollment deadline
Individuals can sign up for health insurance through the federal exchange until Jan. 31
Insurance customers begin new year with delays
Delays are due to more customers than expected shopping for coverage late last year after carriers ended plans in some markets
What you need to know about Obamacare tax forms
Obamacare adds tax-filing requirements, and that mean you'll have to get some important information ready
Crunch time again for health law
Tuesday is the deadline for millions of uninsured procrastinators to sign up in time for coverage
No Obamacare? You may face a hefty fine
The average penalty for foregoing health insurance will leap from $95 last year to almost $1,000 in 2016
White House launches Obamacare sign-up competition
Obama promises to visit the city with the highest Affordable Care Act insurance enrollment
For some, Obamacare does not seem so affordable
For one millennial living in Washington, D.C., the hefty healthcare price tag comes at a shock
In year 3, many hit with Obamacare sticker shock
Price of health insurance premiums goes down in a few states, but up dramatically in most, putting many buyers in tough positions
Steve Kroft's pick: The cost of dying
Are we spending too much money for end-of-life medical care?
Obamacare signups push uninsured rate below 10 percent
Nearly a million people signed up for health insurance under the law even after the official enrollment season ended
-
Spending on birth control much less after Obamacare
Study shows women saved 38 percent on out-of-pocket costs in year to year comparison