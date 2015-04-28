Nepal earthquake
Thousands killed and left homeless by huge quake that also sparked deadly avalanches on Mount Everest
Latest
In post-earthquake Nepal, "proof that we can rebuild"
The government has been under fire for its slow pace of reconstruction since the massive earthquake a year and a half ago
How much has Nepal rebuilt in year since quake?
Government gives update on reconstruction projects for heritage sites and homes amid criticism over delays
Quake-battered in Nepal tries to lure back tourists
Worried recent disasters will cut into tourism revenue, officials reopen World Heritage sites -- with some caveats for safety
All bodies found from crashed U.S. Marine chopper in Nepal
Chopper carrying six Marines and two Nepalese soldiers went missing Tuesday while delivering humanitarian supplies to earthquake victims
Marine chopper wreckage found in Nepal
Six U.S. Marines were on a mission to provide aid in earthquake ravaged Nepal when their aircraft went down. Nepalese rescuers have already found three bodies and officials say finding survivors is unlikely. Seth Doane reports the latest on the search
Bodies spotted near crashed U.S. chopper in Nepal
Marine helicopter went missing with 8 on board while delivering aid to earthquake victims
Miracle baby born in Nepal weeks after earthquake
Pregnant woman had been trapped in rubble; went into labor two weeks after
No sign of missing U.S. military chopper lost in Nepal
Searchers have yet to locate a U.S. military helicopter that went missing in Nepal. Aboard the chopper were six Marines and two Nepalese soldiers who were delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims.
Search continues for U.S. copter, Nepal quake victims
U.S. Marine Huey went missing on an aid delivery mission in hard-hit region of Nepal, and there's been no sign of it since
Second major earthquake hits Nepal
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal weeks after it was hit by a major earthquake last month. The government reports dozens are dead with more than 1,100 injured. Seth Doane reports.
U.S. Marine helicopter missing as Nepal hit by 2nd quake
The Pentagon says six U.S. Marines and two Nepalese soldiers were aboard helicopter on earthquake aid mission; dozens killed in latest temblor
Panic as deadly aftershock hits Nepal
Buildings topple and Kathmandu residents still digging through rubble from last month's killer quake run into streets as earth jolts again
Another deadly earthquake shakes Nepal
Nepal is in crisis again after its second major earthquake in less than three weeks. The 7.3 magnitude quake struck the Sindhupalchowk District, a mountainous, rural section of eastern Nepal, between Kathmandu and Mount Everest. Seth Doane reports.
Nepal earthquake rocks its economy
In the poor nation with little insurance coverage, damages from the devastating April quake could exceed 25 percent of GDP
Incredible video captures Mount Everest avalanche
Climber Jost Kobusch is used to shooting videos on his trips, but had no idea this time he'd be capturing his own near-death experience
"Impossible" to find all dead in crushed Nepal village
Officials say at least 60 killed as earthquake-sparked mudslide buried tiny village in picturesque valley popular with trekkers
U.S. Marines begin aid operation in Nepal
Resources will be used to deliver help to remote areas hit by earthquake
Nepal quake toll mounts as U.S. ramps up aid effort
Big planes banned at damaged airport and Mt. Everest climbing season ends early, but there is some good news
Nepal closes airport to big jets as body count grows
Death toll climbs to 7,250, with hundreds missing, including 9 Americans' foreign aid logjam slowly opening up
Nepal struggling to recover after earthquake
CBS News correspondent Seth Doane reports from Nepal on the recovery efforts, which have been hampered by mudslides, avalanches and the slow trickle of aid to the neediest regions.
Nepal quake survivor starts online campaign to help family rebuild
When Californian Spencer Dickinson came to Nepal he was greeted with generosity and hospitality. Inspired by the kindness he experienced, he started a GoFundMe page to help the families rebuild their lives. Seth Doane reports.
A catastrophe in Nepal fosters an unlikely friendship
For a California man, a trip to climb Mount Everest turned into an effort to help one family caught in a devastating earthquake
Getting aid to devastated Nepal countryside no small task
Nepal's capital suffered extensive damage, but conditions are much worse in Himalayan villages
People in Nepal's remote villages wait in rubble for help
Without food or supplies, many Nepalese affected by the earthquake are waiting for emergency aid that doesn't seem to be coming
Nepal's remote villages assess their earthquake loss
The death toll from Nepal's earthquake has reached over 6,200, with 14,000 injured. Seth Doane reports from the remote Himalayan foothills, where a hard-hit community is struggling to recover.