Muslims in America
A look at the changing landscape for Muslims in America
Latest
Beyond Tolerance
Countering racism and bigotry in the wake of the 2016 election
Georgia town becomes "Ellis Island South"
A small Georgia town has become a safe haven for refugees from Muslim-majority countries. Mark Strassmann reports.
Muslims and Latinos share tacos in Southern California
Latinos and Muslims were two groups constantly persecuted by Donald Trump while on the campaign trail. In one Southern California community, they're trying to get to know one another by sharing tacos at the end of daily fasting for Ramadan. Mireya Villarreal reports.
Religious hate crimes are on the rise in the United States
On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the rise in religious hate crimes in America. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joined CBSN to discuss the issues raised by the committee.
Muslim women's voices elevated in America
Dozens of organizations have come together to declare March 27 as Muslim Women's Day. MuslimGirl.com founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh spoke to CBSN about the campaign, why she feels Islam is misrepresented and her response to President Trump's attempted travel bans.
"Meet a Muslim Day" aims to fight fear of Islam
In 85 cities across the country, Saturday was "Meet a Muslim Day." A little more than one percent of the U.S. population is Muslim. and many Americans have never met a person of the Muslim faith. Tony Dokoupil reports.
Muhammad Ali Jr. says he was target of religious profiling
Son, widow of late boxing champion and humanitarian describe detention by immigration officials earlier this month at Florida airport
Muslim-based group raises thousands to pay for Jewish cemetery repair
After as many as 200 headstones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, a Muslim-based group is raising money to help pay for the repairs. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the latest on the donations pouring in.
Hundreds of Muslim refugees in U.S. fleeing to Canada
Hundreds of refugees from the Middle East, who were legally admitted to the U.S. are now fleeing to Canada. The refugees worry their legal status could be revoked and Canada has a more welcoming refugee policy.
Americans unite to rebuild burned Texas mosque
After a mosque in Texas burned down over the weekend, an online campaign has received close to $1 million in donations from nearly 20,000 people in over three days. David Begnaud reports on the overwhelming response.
Homeland Secretary: This is not a ban on Muslims
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly addressed the media about President Trump's executive order that halted immigration between the US and 7 Muslim-majority countries. Watch his full statement here.
Reince Priebus: This is not a Muslim ban
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday on "Face The Nation" that President Trump's ban on refugees is "not a Muslim ban." Priebus also attempted to clarify what the ban means for green card holders. "Face The Nation" moderator John Dickerson joins CBSN with more.
Lawyer explains why he works to help Muslims in U.S.
One day after President Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from crossing U.S borders, several migrants have already been prevented from boarding flights for the country. Albert Cahn, director of strategic litigation for the Council of American Islamic Relations, spoke to CBSN about what his group plans to do and why he participates in the work that he does.
Report: Spike in hate crimes following the election
The Sourthern Poverty Law Center has documented an increase in hate crimes following the 2016 election. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss the disturbing trend.
"Secret Life of Muslims"
More than three million Muslims live in the U.S., and in recent days, there has been a disturbing rise in hate crimes against them. Filmmaker Joshua Seftel, who as a child was taunted by other kids because he was Jewish, created a new documentary series, "The Secret Life of Muslims," to explore the stories of Muslims in America.
Letter to mosque threatens "cleanse" starting with Muslims
Letter sent to mosque in San Jose says President-elect Donald Trump will “do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews"
King of Jordan on how Islam is misunderstood
King Abdullah II of Jordan tells Scott Pelley what he considers to be a "disturbing" misunderstanding of Islam.
Arson investigation at mosque in Orlando, Florida
Florida police are looking for the arson suspect who torched the mosque formerly attended by Orlando gunman Omar Mateen. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest details.
Muslim NYPD captain fights crime and prejudice
Out of 36,000 NYPD officers, there are about 1,000 Muslim officers. Jamiel Altaheri is one of them. But it's not on the streets where he faces his biggest challenge. Michelle Miller reports.
Muslim Olympic fencer makes history
Ibtihaj Muhammad made Olympic history this weekend. The 30-year-old athlete became the first U.S. athlete to compete at the Olympic Games wearing a hijab, a veil commonly worn by Muslim women. She also won her first Olympic medal. Elaine Quijano has more.
Muslim-American fencer to take stand against hate in Rio Olympics
Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad is making history with Team USA as the first American to compete in the Summer Olympics while wearing a hijab. After failing to make the 2012 Olympic team, she's back with a clear objective that goes beyond her desire to win gold. Elaine Quijano reports.
Anti-Muslim attacks on rise in U.S.
Muslims in the United States have seen an increase in violence against them over the past week. The United Arab Emirates has even warned its citizens traveling in the U.S. to avoid wearing traditional clothing. Anna Werner has more.
Two religions find unity in shared place of worship
In a Washington, D.C. church, Muslims and Christians have found a common bond. The church hosts Muslim prayers, attracting hundreds of worshipers each week. Anna Werner has more.
Possible hate crimes against Muslims probed across U.S.
Graphic pictures on Facebook show two badly beaten and bruised Brooklyn teenagers. The boys say they were attacked outside their Mosque during a midnight prayer service. In several U.S. cities, investigations are underway into possible hate crimes against Muslims. Demarco Morgan has more.
Muslims find home at Washington church
"It starts with people understanding each other," organizer tells CBS News. "And then it grows to religions understanding each other"
