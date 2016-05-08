Celebrating Mother's Day
In honor of moms everywhere
John's Notebook: Homework for Mother's Day
"As a tribute to Mom I write letters to my kids on Mothers Day," John Dickerson says, "to be opened when I'm gone and they're older and the contents make more sense."
Thank mom for her financial influence
She's cited as having more personal finance impact than fathers or spouses, but someone else has the most influence
How stars spent Mother's Day 2014
Some celebrities moms celebrated their first Mother's Day, while others paid tribute to their own moms
From Amazon to Garden State
David Good's mother grew up in a remote village in the Amazon jungle. After meeting an American anthropologist, she moved to New Jersey and started a family. After she decided to return to her village, her son made an extraordinary trip to reconnect with her. Steve Hartman reports.
Meals like mom used to make
Asked what meals they love the most, three renowned chefs - each known for their sophisticated cuisine - all pick the food their mothers and grandmothers used to make for them. Charles Osgood explores the cuisine remembered from childhood with chefs Daniel Boulud, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marcus Samuelsson.
Bob Schieffer's poem for Mother's Day
Celebrating the one who did the most for you
CBS News Poll: What's the best Mother's Day Gift?
Do YOU know what mom would like more than anything?
CBS News readers celebrate moms
CBS News asked you to share tributes to your moms for Mother's Day. The responses are heartwarming
Singer Ben Harper takes a musical journey with his mom Ellen in their new "Childhood Home" album
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Grammy Award-winning singer Ben Harper is out with a special collaborative album with his musician mom, Ellen
From Amazon to Garden State: A mother and son's extraordinary journey
When one mother left her family in New Jersey to return to her village in the Amazon, her son felt abandoned -- until he realized you only have one mom
National Zoo’s sloth bear cub: A bittersweet Mother’s Day tale
A sloth bear cub was let out – albeit privately – to explore her exhibit for the first time this week at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. When she does go public, she’ll likely be a draw: Four-month-old Remi has attracted worldwide attention for her unusual upbringing. Lindsey Boerma reports.
Gwyneth Paltrow defends comments about working moms
Gwyneth Paltrow took to her website on Friday to clarify controversial comments she made to E! News in March
Christy Turlington Burns draws from her own experience in effort to make pregnancy, childbirth safer
Former model says on Mother's Day we spend $21B, issues call for people to honor mothers every day
Most stylish celebrity moms
From Kate Hudson to Duchess Kate, these stars make motherhood look good
Mother's Day: How much do people spend on a gift?
Cards, flowers and going out to eat remain the most popular ways to express appreciation for mom
More older women becoming first-time moms
More than nine times as many first births to mothers 35 and older than four decades ago, the CDC reports
Which U.S. state has the highest share of working moms?
When it comes to mothers who hold down a job, one region leads the rest of the country
Inside Anne Geddes' world of baby photography
Iconic photographer opens up about famous flowerpot concept, how people react when they meet her for the first time
Kevin Durant to his mother: "You're the real MVP"
Thunder star wins first MVP award, turns acceptance speech into a tearful tribute to his mother, Wanda Pratt
Go high-tech for Mother's Day this year
For Mother's Day this year, there are plenty of tech treats for the hardest working woman in your life
Where's the best (and worst) country to be a mom?
U.S. continues to fall in rankings; it's more dangerous to be a woman or child than an armed fighter in one country, report says
An ode to awkward moms
Hilarious tributes to Mother's Day from the Awkward Family Photos website
Famous mothers and their famous children
Check out these celebrity moms and offspring who enjoy sharing the spotlight