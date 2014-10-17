Medal of Honor
A look at the service members awarded the nation's highest military honor
Latest
Trump presents first Medal of Honor of his presidency
"We honor you, we salute you, and with God as your witness, we thank you for what you did for all of us," Trump said to James McCloughan
Vietnam vet receives Medal of Honor
There are 44 American soldiers who survived an ambush in Vietnam because of one man: Chuck Kettles. Today the pilot was awarded the Medal of Honor. David Martin has more.
Obama awards Vietnam vet Charles Kettles with Medal of Honor
President Obama noted that Kettles' heroic devotion to his fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War was an inspiration for all Americans. He awarded the retired lieutenant colonel with the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony on July 18, 2016.
Vietnam War vet Charles Kettles on what the Medal of Honor means
President Obama presented retired Lt. Col. Charles Kettles with the Medal of Honor in a White House ceremony Monday. CBS News' David Martin interview the Vietnam War veteran about what the award means to him.
A Medal of Honor recipient's ongoing burden
In his book, "Red Platoon," Sgt. Clinton Romesha writes of how "exceptionally ordinary men" were put to an extraordinary test when their outpost in Afghanistan came under fire from the Taliban
Medal of Honor recipient, and the battle that stays forever
Combat Outpost Keating was a remote U.S. Army position in Afghanistan that attracted a Taliban attack nearly seven years ago. The medal that one of its defenders received for his actions that day still weighs heavily on Sgt. Clint Romesha, as David Martin now tells us.
Medal of Honor recipient describes dramatic Taliban rescue operation
Navy SEAL Edward Byers received the Medal of Honor for his actions during a 2012 mission to rescue an American captive from the Taliban
Navy SEAL presented with Medal of Honor
Edward Byers, a member of Navy SEAL Team Six, used his body to protect an American hostage during a Taliban rescue mission back in 2012. He was awarded the Medal of Honor at the White House Monday for his courageous actions. David Martin has his remarkable story.
Navy Seal awarded Medal of Honor
Edward Byers, a Navy Seal who used his body as a shield to protect an American hostage, was honored at the White House Monday as President Obama awarded him the Medal of Honor. Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers anchored CBSN's coverage of the ceremony.
Obama awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL
Edward Byers was part of a rescue mission in Afghanistan in 2012
What it feels like to be a Medal of Honor recipient
Florent Groberg was awarded the Medal of Honor for what he says is the worst day of his life
Obama awards Medal of Honor to Afghanistan veteran
Florent Groberg tackled a suicide bomber while leading a security detail in Afghanistan
WWI Medal of Honor recipient's family gets shocking news
The legacy of black soldier Henry Johnson had inspired a family for generations, including a Tuskeegee airman, but it was recently upended
Medal of Honor awarded to black, Jewish WWI veterans
President Obama posthumously awarded two World War I veterans the Medal of Honor on Tuesday.
Medal of Honor given to Civil War hero
Even after he was wounded at the Battle of Gettysburg, 22-year-old Alonzo Cummings moved his command deeper into the battle, helping to turn the tide of the entire war. David Martin reports on the posthumous honor.
151 years later, hero receives Medal of Honor
First Lt. Alonzo Cushing died for his country during Pickett's Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg
Medal of Honor for Gettysburg hero
1st Lt. Alonzo Cushing helped turn the tide of the Civil War
Obama awards Medal of Honor to Civil War hero
First Lieutenant Alonzo H. Cushing receives the honor posthumously for his actions during the battle against Confederate forces known as Pickett's Charge
Almanac: The conscientious objector
On October 12, 1945, Cpl. Desmond Doss, a Seventh Day Adventist, received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service as an unarmed medic in WWII
Medal of Honor recipient: A tiger saved my life in Vietnam
Army Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins describes to CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin his experience in Vietnam in 1966, when he and 16 other Green Berets came under heavy attack.
Medal of Honor recipient: "Valor was everywhere"
Former Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Pitts was awarded the nation's highest honor, as President Obama presented the 28-year-old New Hampshire native with the Medal of Honor. Pitts defended a key observation post during one of the most intense battles of the Afghan war. Nine of Pitts comrades were killed in the battle. David Martin reports.
Sgt. Ryan Pitts describes “intense” battle that earned him Medal of Honor
Ahead of a ceremony at the White House awarding him the Medal of Honor, former Army Sgt. Ryan Pitts told CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin about his actions during the Battle of Wanat, one of the bloodiest encounters of the War in Afghanistan.
Army Sgt. Ryan Pitts receives Medal of Honor
President Obama awarded Pitts the nation's highest recognition for his outstanding heroism in one of the bloodiest battles of the War in Afghanistan
Marine hero receives Medal of Honor
President Obama presented Cpl. Kyle Carpenter with a Medal of Honor Thursday. He jumped on a grenade in Afghanistan four years ago to save a fellow Marine. Charlie Rose reports.
Marine awarded Medal of Honor after absorbing grenade blast
24-year-old Corporal Kyle Carpenter received the nation's highest military honor after using his body to shield a fellow Marine from a live grenade. David Martin reports.
