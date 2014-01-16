Investing for Life
MoneyWatch presents smart financial strategies for every life stage
Latest
What to do when you receive a windfall
Getting an inheritance, severance check or other big pay out? Here are pointers on how to handle lump sums of cash
Asset Allocation Guide: Small-cap vs. large-cap
Small-cap stocks tend to be riskier during periods of economic distress, while large-caps tend to perform better during such times
Investing for Life: Preparing for retirement
As you get ready to retire, follow these steps to put your saving, investing and planning into overdrive
Asset Allocation Guide: Value vs. growth
In this step, we consider reasons to increase or decrease your portfolio's tilt toward value or toward growth stocks
Investing for life: A smart plan for paying for college
Here’s a guide to the financial decisions that face students and their parents when the first day at college is just around the corner
Cashing out when sending your kid to college
As part of the continuing series “Investing for Life,” CBS MoneyWatch’s Ray Martin shares a few money moves you can make to generate some extra cash before sending your child to college.
Asset Allocation guide: U.S. vs. international equity
After you determine your risk tolerance, you need to start figuring where to place your equity bets. Here's a good place to start
Investing for Life: Money moves when changing jobs
Whether you suddenly leave your job, or are planning to make a switch, take these steps to smooth the transition
How to prepare financially when leaving a job
Whether you suddenly lose your job or are planning to leave, CBS MoneyWatch's Ray Martin shares a few simple ways to cut expenses and build a cash cushion to tide you over until you find your next position.
Asset Allocation Guide: Dealing with conflicting goals
Maybe your risk tolerance says one thing and your need for returns says something else. How do you reconcile that divergence?
Make these money moves when welcoming a newborn
If you have a baby on the way or already in your arms, here are key financial decisions to make now
Securing a financially sound future for your child
Expecting a baby? Whether it's your first or your fourth, CBS MoneyWatch's Ray Martin shares some financial moves parents should make to secure their pride and joy's financial future.
Asset Allocation Guide: How much risk do you need?
After ability and willingness comes an investor’s need to take risk, a critical element that separates real needs from desires
Investing for Life: An action plan for home buyers
If you follow this advice and do your homework, buying a home won’t become a heartache
Buying a home? What you need to know
Can you afford to buy? How much should you spend? CBS MoneyWatch's Ray Martin answers these questions and more as he offers advice to anyone planning to buy a new home.
Investing for Life: Do you need a financial planner?
If you're wondering whether you need financial help, this quiz can answer the question -- and determine what type of help you should get
Investing for Life: What is your risk tolerance?
When determining your willingness to take risk, the first step is taking the "stomach acid" test
Why investors can go gambling
Sometimes it's OK to have some risky fun with your money -- just make sure you know what you're doing
Investing for Life: Marriage and money -- making it work
There's a long list of money-related issues partners should discuss before and after the wedding
Investing advice for newlyweds
Newly married, or preparing to walk down the aisle? CBS MoneyWatch's Ray Martin says it's essential to sit down with your partner to talk about your finances. Here are the topics to discuss, and actions to consider.
How to find brilliant, affordable financial advice
Here are some simple steps to help you find an advisor who'll give you the help you need without overpaying
How to be smart with your finances after graduation
Student loan debt and a tight budget don't have to get in the way of savvy financial planning
Asset Allocation Guide: How much risk should you take?
It doesn't have to be a guessing game -- find out how to determine the right level of risk for your portfolio
Investing advice for new college grads
With each stage of life comes new financial challenges. CBS MoneyWatch's Ray Martin has tips for paying back student loans, saving for retirement and more.
Can bonds rebound?
After hitting the skids in 2013 and with sentiment in the dumps, the jury's out on how bonds will perform this year