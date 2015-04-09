Insurance Awareness
CBSNews.com takes a look at what you need to know about insurance
What you need to know about umbrella insurance
Mellody Hobson explains how this coverage can supplement many of your other policies
What you need to know about floater insurance
Mellody Hobson explains how this type of policy can help boost your homeowners insurance
Things to know before filing a home-insurance claim
While a quick payment is desirable, it's still important to cover your bases and your losses
Why more homeowners should buy flood insurance
Every homeowner needs to know that their standard, "off the shelf" home insurance policies don't cover flood damage
Do I need life insurance?
Mellody Hobson explains when it makes sense to get this coverage, and what types of policies are available
Why you should give liability insurance a second look
Your homeowners and auto insurance policies may have liability coverage, but it's usually not enough
What you might not know about homeowners insurance
A standard homeowners policy insures against basics like fires and theft, but there are limits -- find out how to boost your coverage
3 questions to answer about life insurance
Here's the simplest way to figure out whether you really need it, and if so, how much coverage might be right for you
5 best and worst states for car insurance costs
A new report names those at the top and bottom, and it shows how wide the discrepancies are in what drivers pay
Insurance you'll still need in retirement
Liz Weston: Your need for some insurance may disappear, but other coverage becomes even more important at this stage
This insurance policy covers nearly any loss
Ordinary homeowner's or renter's insurance doesn't cover lots of valuables, but a "floater" policy does
Should you insure your retirement income?
It depends on how likely it is that an unexpected event would create a financial calamity for you, so here are some guidelines
The many ways umbrella insurance protects you
Lots of people don't realize how many risks they're open to if they depend only on homeowner's or auto insurance
3 types of insurance you need in your 20s
Liz Weston: You may not have much to protect yet, except your future wealth, so consider these as help for avoiding catastrophic setbacks
A beginner's guide to buying car insurance
Getting the best rate possible requires you to understand the basics -- here's what you need to know
