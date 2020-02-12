Grammy Awards
Latest
Grammys switching to online voting
Music's biggest awards are making some major changes
Adele reiterates Beyonce love backstage at the Grammys
Adele was serious when she said that "Lemonade" was her Album of the Year at Sunday's Grammys
Adele sweeps the Grammys, pays tribute to Beyoncé
The 59th Grammy Awards made for a memorable night, especially for Adele fans. She went home with trophies in five top categories and performed twice for the star-studded audience. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier joins CBSN to break down the top moments from last night's Grammys.
Grammys 2017: The top political moments
The 2017 Grammys contained more than a few notable political moments, some more subtle than others
Bruno Mars channels Prince for Grammys tribute
Bruno Mars embodied one of his idols at the Grammys Sunday night to pay tribute to Prince
Grammys 2017: Adele asks for a do-over
Adele wanted to get her Grammys tribute to George Michael just right, even if that meant stopping mid-song
Grammys 2017 highlights
All the best moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Lukas Graham talks politics on the Grammys red carpet
Grammy-nominated Danish pop group Lukas Graham isn’t afraid to talk politics, even in today’s climate
Grammy Awards: Adele sweeps major categories
Music's biggest stars came together at the 2017 Grammy Awards
Grammy Awards 2017 in illustrations
Our resident cartoonist Liza Donnelly sketches scenes from the 59th annual Grammy Awards
Grammy Awards 2017 list of winners
This year marked Beyonce’s 21st Grammy Award even before the show
Grammys 2017 red carpet
The stars of music came together to celebrate the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
Steve Aoki talks about Grammy nod, dad's legacy
DJ and producer Steve Aoki talked to CBSN on the red carpet just hours before the Grammy Awards
Leon Bridges interview at the Grammy Awards
Leon Bridges was on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards. He talks to CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers about what kind of music he wants to make.
Skrillex interview on the red carpet
CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers talks to Skrillex on the red carpet at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.
Lukas Graham interview on the red carpet
Lukas Graham was nominated for three Grammy Awards this year, including record of the year. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers caught up with him on the red carpet.
Interviews with Vaja and Ray Parker Jr.
Ray Parker Jr. and Vaja talk to CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
2017 Grammys: Beyonce, David Bowie win early awards
Beyonce earned her 21st Grammy winner, while the late David Bowie won an award for his final album, beating out the late Prince
Lori McKenna, a Yankee at home in country music’s capital
Nominated for 4 Grammys, the singer-songwriter, born and raised far from the Grand Ole Opry, straddles the suburbs of Boston and Nashville
Grammy Award statues still assembled by hand
Heading into the Grammy Awards, Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations. She and the other Grammy winners may not be aware of this, but the coveted statues are handcrafted works of art. Mireya Villarreal paid a visit to the artist known as "The Grammy Man."
Grammy hopeful opens up on her musical journey
Brandy Clark shares how she's gone from writing hit songs for country music's biggest stars to writing them for herself
Country star Chris Young opens up about Grammys
The country star reveals tells CBS News how the song came together
Grammys adds first man and trans woman trophy presenters
At Sunday’s Grammys, a man and a transgender woman will join the so-called trophy girls who bring music’s top honors onstage
How to watch the Grammys
Here’s what you need to know about the show, hosted by James Corden
Lady Gaga and Metallica team up for duet at the Grammys
Just a week after her Super Bowl halftime show, Gaga will perform with Metallica at the 2017 Grammys