Golden Globe Awards
Movie stars and TV celebs rub shoulders at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards show
Tom Hiddleston apologizes for Golden Globes speech
“The Night Manager” actor has apologized after being accused of trying to capitalize on the civil war in South Sudan during his Golden Globes speech
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had their own after party
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don’t need a crowd for a killer Golden Globes after party
Behind the scenes at the Golden Globes
Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier joins CBSN to discuss the Golden Globes, where he was backstage talking to the big winners of the night.
Trump fires back at Meryl Streep over her comments at Golden Globes
Actress slammed Trump for, she said, mocking a disabled New York Times reporter
Winners at the 74th annual Golden Globes
The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards wrapped up with films like "La La Land" and "Moonlight" taking the spotlight. CBSN has a highlight of the winners.
Meryl Streep slams Trump at Golden Globes and Trump hits back
The actress' lifetime achievement award seemed like the last thing on her mind as she took the president-elect to task, then later replied in kind
“Hidden Fences” trends after Golden Globes flubs
The phrase "Hidden Fences" started trending after Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton flubbed the name of "Hidden Figures"
Golden Globes 2017 highlights
Jimmy Fallon hosted the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards
Michael Keaton also flubs "Hidden Figures" name
Can anybody get it right?
Golden Globes 2017 list of winners
Hollywood stars gathered at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday to celebrate the best of TV and film
Golden Globes 2017 red carpet
Hollywood's biggest TV and movie stars arrived at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills for the awards show
Golden Globes predictions: Who will win?
Sunday's Golden Globes are considered the big kick-off to awards season in Hollywood. For some categories, they're a good predictor of who will take home an Oscar at next month's Academy Awards. ScreenCrush.com editor-in-chief Matt Singer joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to preview the awards and predict who will win.
Dev Patel on how "Lion" is an "astounding anthem of humanity"
Dev Patel rose to fame through his 2008 breakout role in "Slumdog Millionaire." His latest project is the critically-acclaimed movie, "Lion," based on the true story of a 5-year-old Indian boy who becomes separated from his family. More than 20 years later, he begins a journey to find his birth family. Patel, who's earned a Golden Globe nomination for this role, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the film.
Nicole Kidman on a mother’s love
The Oscar-winning actress, currently starring in “Lion,” knows just how to break our hearts, but no story she’s ever told on screen makes her as emotional as her own
Preview: Denzel
Denzel Washington says yes, the Oscars' lack of color is unfair -- "I've lived it" -- but just do the best you can do
Hailee Steinfeld on Golden Globe nod for new movie, "The Edge of Seventeen"
Actress and singer explains why she feels a personal connection to her movie character, and also shares the empowering message she wants to spread through her songs
Golden Globe Award nominees
“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle’s musical about star-crossed lovers, leads among movie nominees
"La La Land" and "Moonlight" lead in Golden Globe nominations
The Golden Globe Awards nominees have been announced, and "La La Land" leads with seven. CBSN's Josh Elliott breaks down the 2017 nominees with Fandango's Erik Davis, Entertainment Tonight's Jennifer Peros, TV Guide's Mickey O'Connor, and Popsugar's Ryan Roschke.
Golden Globe Awards 2017: List of nominations
Anna Kendrick, Don Cheadle and Laura Dern gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to announce the Golden Globe Awards nominations on Monday morning
Viggo Mortensen: Making peace with the camera
The actor who forged fame in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy stars as a dad whose brood lives off the grid in "Captain Fantastic"
Billy Bob Thornton: Still a fish out of water
The actor, returning in “Bad Santa 2” after wrapping a tour with his band The Boxmasters, thanks his lucky stars every day
Liev Schreiber on Broadway comeback, split with Naomi Watts
The Tony Award-winning actor, back for a revival of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” also opens up about his breakup after 11 years
Mahershala Ali on "Moonlight," "House of Cards"
Actor Mahershala Ali is well known for his role as Remy Danton in "House of Cards." Now, he stars in a very different role in "Moonlight," which chronicles the life of a black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world. Ali, who plays a drug dealer who becomes a mentor to the boy, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role.
Casey Affleck’s time has come, again
So far, the star of the acclaimed “Manchester by the Sea” is fine with fame not quite catching up with him
Tom Ford on "cautionary tale" of new thriller, "Nocturnal Animals"
The iconic fashion designer and award-winning filmmaker's latest movie explores what happens when we throw relationships away