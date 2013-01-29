Mahershala Ali on "Moonlight," "House of Cards"

Actor Mahershala Ali is well known for his role as Remy Danton in "House of Cards." Now, he stars in a very different role in "Moonlight," which chronicles the life of a black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world. Ali, who plays a drug dealer who becomes a mentor to the boy, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role.