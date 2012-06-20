Whitney Houston: Death of a pop diva
The superstar singer died at age 48 in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel
Latest
Judge awards $36M in Bobbi Kristina death case
A judge in Atlanta on Thursday ordered Bobbi Kristina Brown’s partner, Nick Gordon, to pay $36 million in a wrongful death case, her estate’s lawyers said
Bobbi Kristina Brown's cause of death revealed
Bobby Brown says it's "unsettling" and "mind blowing" that autopsy results are being made public in the death of his daughter
Woman charged for posing as nurse in Bobbi Kristina Brown case
Jail records show that Taiwo Sobamowo is being held on charges of practicing registered nursing with no license
Pat Houston opens up about Bobbi Kristina Brown's death
Brown's death in July struck a painful blow to the 22-year-old's family, who is still coping with the loss
Nick Gordon accused of injecting Bobbi Kristina with "toxic mixture"
A new accusation has surfaced in connection to Bobbi Kristina Brown's death, according to an ongoing $10 million wrongful death civil lawsuit
Bobby Brown responds to Bobbi Kristina's sealed autopsy
"We believe we know who harmed Bobbi Kristina Brown and his name is Nick Gordon," Brown's lawyer says
Bobby Brown discusses daughter Bobbi Kristina's death
"If I could have been there two days before, it wouldn't have went down like that," the New Edition singer said
A Whitney Houston hologram is on its way
A hologram of the late, great Whitney Houston will arrive next year
Tyler Perry posts Bobbi Kristina Brown tribute video
The filmmaker paid homage to the late Bobbi Kristina Brown through a video that was shown at her funeral in August, watch here
Nick Gordon visits Bobbi Kristina Brown's grave
Gordon, was banned from her funeral and burial service, but he remembered Brown in his own way by paying a visit to her gravesite
Bobbi Kristina Brown's estate makes new claim against partner
Latest accusation comes nearly two weeks after daughter of Whitney Houston died in hospice care
Bobby Brown's wife rushed to hospital
Following the funeral for Bobbi Kristina Brown on Saturday, Brown's wife, Alicia Etheredge, was rushed to the hospital
Bobbi Kristina buried next to mother
A hearse carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown has arrived by police escort at a New Jersey funeral home
Family feud flares at Bobbi Kristina Brown's funeral
22-year-old daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died six months after being found unresponsive in bathtub
Bobbi Kristina Brown's funeral to be held Saturday
The memorial service for the 22-year-old only child of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown will be held Saturday
Who will Whitney Houston's fortune go to now?
When Houston died in February 2012, she left behind a fortune that was estimated at nearly $20 million
Nick Gordon wears Bobbi Kristina's engagement ring
Not only was Gordon wearing a ring on his left finger, but he was also wearing the ring he gave to Bobbi Kristina on his neck
Nick Gordon's mom: "He has suffered greatly"
Michele Gordon releases statement on son's behalf following death of Bobbi Kristina Brown
Bobbi Kristina preliminary autopsy results surface
The only daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died on Sunday six months after being found unresponsive in a bathtub
Details from Bobbi Kristina's final moments, funeral
Bobbi Kristina Brown will be laid to rest at the same New Jersey cemetery as her mother, Whitney Houston
Dionne Warwick remembers Bobbi Kristina Brown
Whitney Houston's cousin spoke about Brown Sunday while a guest on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live"
Source: Bobbi Kristina will be buried next to her mom
ET reports that Bobbi Kristina Brown will be given a funeral service this week in Georgia before being buried alongside Whitney Houston in New Jersey
Medical examiner: Autopsy planned for Bobbi Kristina
Examiner's office says the time that elapsed from when she was found unresponsive until her death will "complicate" effort to reconstruct events
Stars react to death of Bobbi Kristina Brown
Stars from Oprah Winfrey to Rosie O'Donnell remember the only daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown
Bobbi Kristina Brown dead at 22
The daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died in a hospice several months after being found unresponsive