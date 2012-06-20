Wall Street Under Fire
The Goldman Sachs investigation and the battle over financial reform on Capitol Hill
Report: "Fiscal cliff" could cost U.S. 6 million jobs
The National Association of Manufacturers predicts the looming "fiscal cliff" will set the U.S. economy back nearly a decade
Poll: GOP to blame if "fiscal cliff" talks fail
A majority of Americans, including a third of Republicans, say the GOP would be to blame if Washington can't avert the "fiscal cliff"
Dems: "Fiscal cliff" first, then tackle entitlements
Democrats say they're open to changes to Medicare, Social Security, but suggest it should be separate from "fiscal cliff" negotiations
Govs to Obama: Don't dump "fiscal cliff" costs on us
Six governors meet with the president today and plan to tell him that "fiscal cliff" fix should do more than shift cost to states
Economist: Go over "fiscal cliff" if it means a better deal
Economist Mark Zandi tells Congress it has time to cut a deal, but they must get a good deal: "The uncertainty is killing us"
Biden stops at Costco to push WH tax agenda
The VP tries on watches, eats free samples and urges Congress to extend the Bush-era tax cuts for middle class people like Costco shoppers
Boehner rebuffs Republican open to Obama's tax agenda
House speaker rejects one Republican's plea to go along with Obama's plan to extend current tax rates for 98 percent of Americans
Obama urges public to press Congress on tax cuts
The president entreats voters: "Tell members of Congress what a $2,000 tax hike would mean to you"
WH: Obama won't back down on tax hikes for wealthy
After meeting with the president, progressive leaders say they're encouraged Obama won't back down on taxes
Fiscal cliff: Compromise falling into place?
Democrats, Republicans suggest deal in the works with entitlement spending cuts, increasing revenue on the negotiating table
GOP aide: We will stand firm against tax hikes
A Republican aide says Republicans will oppose tax increases for the wealthy even if President Obama is re-elected
Obama: Congress in the way of housing recovery
In his weekly address President Obama chides Congress for adjourning before passing his proposed housing bill