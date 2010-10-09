The Wedding Planner
From rings to roses: Everything you need to know about weddings now
Tying the financial knot: How to handle finances after marriage
Combining finances after marriage can be a very difficult and confusing process. Before doing so, it is important to discuss budgets and spending habits. Yahoo finance reporter Jeanie Ahn joins CBSN with more financial tips for anyone planning to tie the "financial knot."
If you're getting married, should you tie the knot financially?
Before you get married, it's important to discuss the F-Word: Finances
What's hurting some men's marriage prospects
A new study looks at the reasons behind the "marriage gap" and why economic trends may be hurting some men's chances.
Startup will pay for employee weddings
The CEO of Boxed Wholesale announced to his staff Tuesday that the company would pay up to $20,000 for any full-time employee's wedding. The startup currently has 122 full-time workers. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on the unusual fringe benefit.
How a wedding photographer captures special moments
The New Jersey-based photographer Inku documents 25 to 30 weddings per year. He believes he can capture love in a photograph. In this "Sunday Morning" profile Inku talks about how he gave up his network engineering job at a hedge fund to work with couples on their big day, and create memories for them - and himself.
The art of wedding photography
Is it possible to capture love in a photograph? Yes, says Inku, a New Jersey-based wedding photographer
When is the best age to say "I do?"
A sociologist at the University of Utah believes the prime time settle down is in your late 20s to early 30s. Those who tie the knot after turning 32 face a rising divorce rate -- 5 percent higher each year. Heidi Grant Halvorson, associate director of the Motivation Science Center at Columbia Business School, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.
Wedding budgets: 6 tips to keep a lid on costs
Weddings can drain your bank account and suck up all your available credit -- here's how to keep costs in check
Photograph of couple praying before wedding goes viral
A marine and his bride-to-be were brought together with their eyes closed to have a final prayer together before they took their vows. CBSN's Jeff Glor shows us the emotional image and response.
Unusual wedding crashers caught on tape in California
David and Jihan Chesher spent eight months planning their wedding and decided on the beachfront as the destination
Ikea offering online weddings using webcams
Ikea is now offering to host your wedding online, by using webcams. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Vladimir Duthiers show us how it will work.
The Knot survey reveals wedding costs and trends
"The Knot" is out with its annual "Real Weddings" study and it shows the average wedding cost in 2014 was more than $31,000, up about 4 percent from 2013. The Knot editor-in-chief Rebecca Dolgin joins "CBS This Morning" to reveal the results of the study, first on "CBS This Morning."
The only excuse you need for a frugal wedding
A recent study shows that couples who have less expensive weddings are less likely to divorce
Flower girl, ring bearer marry 20 years later
Chance encounter in a college classroom brings together two who met in 1995 at their relatives' Minnesota wedding
In a first, Tiffany to feature a gay couple in an ad
The luxury retailer takes a stand for marriage equity -- and taps a growing market -- with its new ad campaign
Wedding dresses fit for a (Disney) princess
Gowns inspired by Elsa from "Frozen" and other famous Disney characters walked the runway at Bridal Fashion Week in New York City
Drone cameras take wedding photography to new heights
Wedding photographers are using drones to capture the bride and groom's special moment, but regulations say using a wedding drone without permission from the FAA is illegal. Adriana Diaz reports.
Wedding fashions from 1800s to today, on display
More than 40 wedding gowns spanning from 1844 to last year are featured at a new exhibit that shows how bridal styles have changed
Should you RSVP to that wedding?
Why you need to consider how the event fits into your social and financial bandwidth
Weddings can be pricey, even for guests
Being invited to a wedding can put a major dent in your finances, but advance planning can help you from going broke
Vera Wang bridals, in black & white
A look at modern, traditional and strikingly colorful bridal gowns from the designer who remade the wedding industry
Most popular celebrity honeymoon destinations
When it comes to celebrities picking honeymoon spots, exclusive and private is the name of the game, check out these hot spots that the rich and famous visit
Top 10 most expensive places to get married
The Knot's Real Weddings Study finds the average wedding costs $28,427 -- but be prepared to pay much more than that in these areas
5 tips for creating your interfaith wedding ceremony
Rabbi Devon Lerner, author of "Celebrating Interfaith Marriages: Creating Your Jewish/Christian Ceremony," shares tips for planning your interfaith wedding ceremony, from your venue to your wedding programs.
Interfaith weddings: How to ease parents' fears
Rabbi Devon Lerner, author of "Celebrating Interfaith Marriages: Creating Your Jewish/Christian Ceremony," discusses how to deal with issues that may arise with your parents when planning your interfaith wedding.
