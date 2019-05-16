The War in Chicago
An exclusive investigation inside the DEA's battle to win the war on Chicago's streets
Latest
-
10 shot, 2 killed in suspected gang attack on mourners
Police say attack in Chicago appears to have been retaliation for an earlier fatal shooting
-
Chicago cops are using data to fight gang violence
But is it enough to restore trust between the police and the community?
-
Chicago program aims to prevent deadly confrontations with police
In role-play program, police officers and teens trade places; the goal is for students and police to learn from each other
-
Slain son of Chicago officer thought he'd escaped cycle of violence
19-year-old Arshell Dennis was home from college when he was shot in what police say may have been a random gang shooting
-
Several dozen shootings in Chicago amid bloody holiday weekend
With more than three dozen shootings so far, Chicago police are promising to step up patrols even further
-
Popular teen who appeared in anti-violence video shot in Chicago
A brave boy who has tried to stop the violence in Chicago was among 28 people shot over the Easter weekend
-
Chicago in January: Murders and shootings skyrocket
Compared to the same month last year, shootings have more than doubled in the Windy City
-
Hadiya Pendleton's parents speak out
Cleo Cowley and Anthony Pendleton talk to "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher about the murder of their 15-year-old daughter. The honor student was shot and killed in January 2013, the unintended victim of gang violence in a Chicago park.
-
Heroin diaries: Jaymes Lindbloom's journey from addiction to recovery
"Heroin destroys lives. It destroys families. It destroys everything that it touches. And you can't win while you're usin' it," the 21-year-old told "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher. But it was a tough lesson for him to learn. At the height of his addiction, Jaymes had a $200-a-day habit, overdosed four times and was arrested three times.
-
Will County Coroner: "Heroin is everywhere"
As coroner, Pat O'Neil has seen one too many deaths of suburban kids to heroin overdoses. He says heroin use in the affluent area southwest of Chicago has become an epidemic. But he warns, "this drug is everywhere."
-
David Muhammad takes a stand against gangs
Living in one of the most violent districts in the city, a Chicago man risks his own life to rid his street corner of drug dealers and gangs. His weapon of choice? A video camera.
-
Street gangs are "selling death and misery in the form of heroin"
Special agent Jack Riley, head of the Chicago-area division of the DEA, talks to CBS News correspondent Armen Keteyian about the connection between gang-related shootings and drugs in his city.
-
Anti-violence group aims to heal community
CeaseFire is an anti-violence community group made up of some former gang members. The group's director, Bob Jackson, says the goal is to heal the wounds between the community and gangs. "Even gang members are looking for intervention now."
-
-
Understanding heroin and its hold
A look at the highly addictive drug's history, use and treatment for those who get hooked
-
Heroin diaries: Personal stories of addiction, recovery and loss
As part of a "48 Hours" investigation, recovering addicts, parents open up about how the heroin epidemic in their community has affected their lives
-
-
By the numbers: Chicago-area gangs
Chicago is the gang capital of the United States. According to the Chicago Crime Commission, a police gang audit in 2012 found there are more than 600 gang factions in the city with a combined membership of 70,000.
-
The War in Chicago: Resources
Learn more about heroin, help for addiction and efforts to prevent violence
-
-
"Best friends" remember Hadiya Pendleton
Hadiya Pendleton's young life was cut short when she became the unintended victim of a gang-related shooting. Her friends talks to "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher about what made the 15-year-old so special.
-
Heroin: A constant war on a killer commodity
Fatal heroin overdoses have increased dramatically in Chicago's suburbs. In three counties alone, it's increased over 200 percent between 2008 and 2012. The coroner of one county calls heroin abuse, an epidemic.
-
Lives lost: Suburban fatal heroin overdoses
The Illinois State Crime Commission says heroin use is an epidemic. The following are just some of the faces of fatal suburban heroin overdoses.
-
Lives lost: Caught in the crossfire
Violence has marred the lives of many families in Chicago. From 2008 through 2012, nearly half of Chicago's 2,389 homicide victims were killed before their 25th birthday. These people are more than statistics, but sons and daughters -- their absence felt everyday.
-
Heroin diaries: Recovering addicts on losing control
Officials say heroin use in the Chicago suburbs is an epidemic. Friends Jake Marquez, 20, Peter Rundo, 20 and Jaymes Lindbloom, 21, all graduates of Neuqua Valley H.S. in Naperville, Ill., were all in recovery for heroin addiction. In 2013, they spoke with "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher about how they got hooked and when they realized their drug use was out of control.