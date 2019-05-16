Heroin diaries: Recovering addicts on losing control

Officials say heroin use in the Chicago suburbs is an epidemic. Friends Jake Marquez, 20, Peter Rundo, 20 and Jaymes Lindbloom, 21, all graduates of Neuqua Valley H.S. in Naperville, Ill., were all in recovery for heroin addiction. In 2013, they spoke with "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher about how they got hooked and when they realized their drug use was out of control.