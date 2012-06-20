The Trial of Dr. Conrad Murray
A CBSNews.com special report on the trial of Michael Jackson's doctor, Conrad Murray
Conrad Murray to learn punishment for death
Conrad Murray gets 4 years
Conrad Murray to appeal conviction
Conrad Murray appeals conviction in Jackson death
Lawyer: Murray "resigned," but fighting sentence
Defense attorney for Michael Jackson's doc calls judge's 4 year prison sentence "very harsh," discusses appeal options
Murray's lawyer of judge's lecture: "Very harsh"
Jeff Glor talks to Michael Flanagan, one of Conrad Murray's defense attorneys, about the four-year sentence and the judge's stern words.
Conrad Murray: Four years and a stern talking to
CBS News national correspondent Ben Tracy reports from Los Angeles on the sentencing of Dr. Conrad Murray for his role in the death of Michael Jackson.
Official: Conrad Murray to serve 50% of sentence
Murray judge decries "violation of trust"
Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor chastised Dr. Conrad Murray Tuesday before sentencing him to 4 years behind bars
Jackson doc Conrad Murray to be sentenced
Defense team hoping for probation, prosecution looking for 4-year sentence plus $100M restitution for pop star's family
Harsh words from judge at Murray sentencing
Convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson, Dr. Conrad Murray was given the maximum sentence of four years behind bars from a judge who described the case as "medicine madness." Ben Tracy reports.
Special Report: Murray sentenced to four years
CBS News anchor Scott Pelley and correspondent Ben Tracy report on the sentencing of Conrad Murray, the doctor convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michael Jackson's death.
Jackson family requests stiff sentence
Speaking at the sentencing of Dr. Conrad Murray, Jackson family rep. Brian Panish said family is not seeking revenge, but wants justice.
Murray's sentence mulled
Legal analyst Jack Ford speaks to the "Early Show" anchors about the involuntary manslaughter case of Dr. Conrad Murray and how the judge will weigh possible sentences.
Murray to be sentenced for Jackson death
Dr. Conrad Murray, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson, will be sentenced in Los Angeles. Lee Cowan reports on the latest details.
Murray defends himself in NBC interviews
Conrad Murray isn't on suicide watch: officials
Official: Conrad Murray not on suicide watch
Dr. Conrad Murray: What's next?
CBS News national correspondent Ben Tracy reports on Dr. Conrad Murray and what is likely to happen to him since his conviction of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson.
How much time will Conrad Murray serve?
Lawyer: Conrad Murray will appeal guilty verdict
Jury begins considering fate of Jackson doctor
For Jackson kin, friends, "emptiness" prevails
Jury set to resume deliberations in Murray trial
Report: Conrad Murray placed on suicide watch
