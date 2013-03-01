The Sequester
Sequester threatens exhibits at National Zoo
Very little in Washington is safe from the potential budget cuts, including the animals. Jan Crawford reports.
Economic impact of sequester cuts
American businesses are bracing for impact as the sequester budget cuts draw closer to reality. Jim Axelrod speaks with CBS MoneyWatch editor-at-large Jill Schlesinger about the consequences of sequestration.
Job loss warnings ahead of sequester
With Congress still in a stalemate in a deal to avoid the sequestration budget cuts, government agencies are issuing detailed warnings about the cuts' consequences. Wyatt Andrews reports on the looming fiscal crisis.
What will happen if the sequester takes place?
If the government doesn't reach an agreement on looming massive spending cuts, how will that affect the country? New York Times Washington Bureau Chief David Leonhardt gives us details.
The sequester: A Q&A
What you need to know about the across-the-board federal spending cuts set to take effect March 1
Sequester cuts could hurt food inspections
Officials at the USDA estimate the automatic budget cuts that would result from sequestration would slash $2 billion from their budget and force them to furlough one-third of their workers, including all food inspectors. Ben Tracy reports.
Sequester cuts threaten Sandy relief
Automatic budget cuts that begin in March could result in a 5-percent decrease in Sandy assistance. Jim Axelrod reports.
Sequestration poses threat to government agency budgets
The sequestration poses a threat to many government agencies with painful cuts on the table and many employees being furloughed. Chip Reid reports.
Sequester cuts would be a "catastrophe" for DOD civilians
Of the 800,000 civilians who work for the Department of Defense, an estimated 700,000 would be furloughed for one day a week if the sequestration cuts occur. David Martin reports.
Why don't Americans trust government?
CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto digs through the polls to explain American's skepticism about government
Poll: Obama's approval stands at 52%
In a new CBS News poll, 40% of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, a 10-point increase since last summer
Poll: On deficit, immigration, guns, public in sync with Obama
As Obama readies his State of the Union address, a new CBS News poll shows he receives public support for many of his policies
Poll: 71% support ending Saturday postal delivery
The percentage of Americans who almost never use the post office has doubled since June, according to a new CBS News poll
Poll: 45% approve of Obama's handling of the economy
As the president readies his economic-focused State of the Union speech, more disapprove of how he's dealing with the economy
Poll: Most support women in combat
Americans overwhelmingly support a new Pentagon policy change regarding women in combat, according to a new CBS News poll
Poll: Most have a good image of New Orleans
As the city prepares to host another Super Bowl, a majority are optimistic about New Orleans' future
Poll: Most support letting working illegal immigrants stay
51 percent back allowing them to stay and apply for citizenship
Poll: Americans optimistic about Obama's next four years
In spite of the daunting fiscal challenges ahead, a new CBS/New York Times poll shows most Americans feel good about Obama's second term
Poll: Americans want compromise over debt ceiling
CBS/New York Times poll: Americans overwhelmingly want the debt ceiling raised, and most want it done with spending cuts
Obama enters second term with 51 percent approval
Forty-one percent disapprove of the job the president is doing in new CBS News/New York Times poll
Poll: Majority of Americans back stricter gun laws
A new CBS News/New York Times poll found that Americans back the central components of President Obama's new gun proposals
Michelle Obama: It's her birthday, and she's still popular
On the first lady's birthday, a new CBS News/NYT poll shows half of Americans still have positive views of her
9 in 10 back universal gun background checks
CBS News/NY Times survey finds wide support for Obama proposal; 3 in 4 back say armed guards in public places would help
Poll: Nearly half support legalization of marijuana
The shift in public opinion was reflected on Election Day in Colorado and Washington state
Most predict "major problems" if "cliff" isn't averted
CBS News poll: More than half of Americans say there will be "major" economic problems if Washington fails to reach a deal
-
