The Penn State Scandal
Penn State comes under fire for the school's handling of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal
Latest
-
Penn State officials plead guilty in sex-abuse cover-up
Tim Curley and Gary Schultz face up to five years in prison for the their roles in the scandal that brought down Joe Paterno
-
Penn State sex abuse scandal price tag tops $200M
The university has settled with 33 people over allegations they were sexually abused by Sandusky, and has made total payments to them of $93 million
-
Joe Paterno and Penn State legacies hit again in court
An expert on sex abuse settlements testified that Paterno may have known of abuse since 1976, and the school likely paid to quiet the scandal
-
Documents to be released in Sandusky sex abuse case
Sealed documents could reveal details about claim boy told Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in 1976 that Jerry Sandusky molested him
-
Penn State settlements with Sandusky accusers covered 1971 abuse claim
Disclosure comes after allegations former football coach Joe Paterno was told in 1976 that Jerry Sandusky sexually abused a child
-
Joe Paterno's son calls 1976 allegation "bunk"
Says there is no substance to report that Penn State coach had been told of molestation by Jerry Sandusky 40 years ago
-
Report: Child told Joe Paterno of Sandusky molestation in 1976
There is a new development in Penn State University sex abuse case. According to a Pennsylvania judge, one of the university's insurers claims a child told Joe Paterno in 1976 that he'd been sexually molested by Jerry Sandusky. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
-
Docs: Paterno allegedly told of Sandusky molestation in 1976
Judge says insurers in litigation with Penn State claim a boy told coach Joe Paterno in 1976 that he had been molested by Jerry Sandusky
-
Charity founded by Jerry Sandusky to close
"Second Mile" directors say fundraising has dropped to nothing; most assets have been distributed in wake of Sandusky's arrest and conviction
-
Artist who removed Joe Paterno's halo makes new change
Muralist took away former Penn State football coach's halo shortly after Jerry Sandusky was convicted of child molestation
-
Imprisoned Sandusky to get pension (and back payments)
Penn State coach convicted of child sex abuse gets big payout from Pa. state pension system
-
Sandusky accuser wants new charges filed
An appeal was filed to force state prosecutors to file charges against the former coach on sexual abuse allegations
-
Penn State, Joe Paterno to get wins restored under proposed deal
NCAA announces new settlement that restores 112 football team wins that were vacated in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal
-
Jerry Sandusky won't get his $4,900-a-month pension back
Former Penn State assistant football coach, who is serving a decades-long prison sentence for child molestation, loses legal battle
-
NCAA loses bid to avoid trial over Penn State's Sandusky sanctions
At issue, whether the penalties the NCAA imposed on Penn State for its handling of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case were legal
-
NCAA, Penn State fail to get lawsuit over fine tossed
A judge would not dismiss a lawsuit filed over the fine against the university for its handling of the Jerry Sandusky abuse scandal
-
Penn State names FSU's Eric Barron its new president
Former Penn State dean to lead Pennsylvania's largest university as it continues grappling with fallout from Jerry Sandusky scandal
-
Joe Paterno's family begins reputation repair work
Paterno family issues scathing critique of the Freeh report on Jerry Sandusky, calling it a "rush to injustice"
-
In letter, Sue Paterno defends late husband
Wife of former Penn State coach is fighting back against accusations against Joe Paterno that followed Jerry Sandusky scandal
-
NCAA wants Pa. gov's Penn State lawsuit dismissed
Governor filed suit against NCAA over school's $60M fine and other penalties resulting from the Sandusky child molestation scandal
-
Penn State says Sandusky settlements appear close
Negotiator for civil claims involving ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky said the school has been in talks with 28 people
-
Jerry Sandusky back in court over "deluge" of evidence
Ex-Penn State assistant coach has hearing Thursday over whether his lawyers had enough time to prepare for his child sex abuse trial
-
Gov. files suit to toss Penn State sanctions
Gov. Tom Corbett argues "harsh penalties" stemming from Jerry Sandusky's child sex abuse scandal violate antitrust law
-
Pa. gov. to sue NCAA over Penn State sanctions
Penn State sanctions from the Jerry Sandusky scandal include $60M fine, 4-year bowl ban and scholarship cuts
-
Ex-Penn State President Spanier arraigned
Former school president was charged last week for perjury and endangering the welfare of children in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case
Highlights
-
Report: Child told Joe Paterno of Sandusky molestation in 1976
-
Joe Paterno's son calls 1976 allegation "bunk"
-
Jerry Sandusky gets 30 to 60 years in prison
-
PSU trustees promise close look at Freeh changes
-
Penn State removes Joe Paterno statue
-
Who's who in the Penn State child sex abuse scandal
-
Penn State riots after Paterno's ousting