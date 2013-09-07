The Fast Draw
Check out the latest videos from Josh Landis and Mitch Butler
Latest
-
The Fast Draw: Resurrecting the past
Two decades ago, the movie "Jurassic Park" envisioned a way of beating death by reversing extinction. It turns out the concept of reversing extinction is possible, if surviving genetic material is relatively recent. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler ask not whether we could, but whether we should.
-
The Fast Draw: A Tale of Two Cities
At first glance, many cities appear to be big, sprawling, spread-out affairs that take on lives of their own. But one scientist believes that, while urban areas might be chaotic, they are controlled chaos -- and he offers a formula for getting the most out of your city, whether it's Barcelona, Beijing or Boston. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of The Fast Draw report, in a story produced with the National Science Foundation.
-
The Fast Draw: Marathon
Just how much energy does it take to run a 26.2-mile-long race? Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of The Fast Draw found out.
-
Fast Draw: Daylight Saving
Why do we have Daylight Saving Time? Mitch Butler and Josh Landis of "The Fast Draw" provide an animated explanation for moving our clocks forward and backward in the Spring and Fall.
-
The Fast Draw: Squinting for exoplanets
Astronomers know the universe is filled with uncharted planets, but finding them is another matter. Now there's a new way to spot relatively tiny spheres orbiting blindingly bright stars. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of "The Fast Draw" explain, with help from a National Science Foundation researcher.
-
The Fast Draw: Vacations
Before you start planning that summer vacation - you may want to consider some words of caution from Josh Landis and Mitch Butler about the enjoyment derived from them.
-
Fast Draw: Sounds of the past
History isn't just seen with the eyes, it's heard with the ears. However, it seems the sounds of the past are growing even quieter. Give a listen to the The Fast Draw's Josh Landis and Mitch Butler.
-
The Fast Draw: Living forever
By tweaking just a few genes, scientists can get roundworms to live four times longer than normal. Can this help extend human's lifespan? Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of "The Fast Draw" explain.
-
Fast Draw: Guide To Holiday Shopping
Wondering what to give friends and family this holiday season? Perhaps the perfect gift is no gift at all! Josh Landis and Mitch Butler explain why "it's the thought that counts" is no excuse for wasting money.
-
Fast Draw: Bugged by bugs
Although humans are often irritated by insects, Mitch Butler and Josh Landis of "The Fast Draw" team note that bugs in fact serve as an essential aspect of nature, as well as a boost to the economy.
-
Fast Draw: In the clouds
No two clouds are exactly the same, as Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of the "Fast Draw" team explain. Throughout the ages, humanity has been fascinated with those white puffy balls in the sky.
-
Fast Draw: Election prediction
Exit polls are a valuable tool in helping to navigate who will win an election, but sometimes that might not be enough. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler explain in this edition of "Fast Draw."
-
Fast Draw: The retirement boat
American retirement assets fell by $3 trillion with the crash of the economy, which means some will have to work into retirement. The Fast Draw team looks at the positives.
-
Fast Draw: Obama's promises
Barack Obama promised Americans a lot of changes on the campaign trail and Americans are eager to see if he will deliver once he is in the White House.
-
Fast Draw chat: Glowing monkeys
Fast Draw co-creator Josh Landis spoke with Cali Carlin about the latest Fast Draw episode and he answers online viewer questions.
-
The Fast Draw Live
CBS News' Cali Carlin spoke with Fast Draw's Josh Landis and Mitch Butler about why consumers are getting cheated at the pump.
-
Fast Draw: What's in a name?
One of the joys of fatherhood is helping to choose the name of the baby but, as Fast Draw's Mitch Butler and Josh Landis reports, it can be a perplexing job.
-
Fast Draw: Mideast conflict
President Obama spoke strongly in support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of The Fast Draw have a crash course in Mideast geo-politics.
-
Fast Draw: Marijuana
Marijuana is a huge cash crop in the U.S. although it can send its farmers to jail. The "Fast Draw" team, Mitch Butler and Josh Landis, report.
-
Fast Draw: Gossamer Albatross
30 years ago Brian Allen soared into the history books, flying his "Gossamer Albatross" across the English Channel in two hours, fifty minutes. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler honor the man who inspires the innovators among us to this day.
-
Fast Draw: Lessons of sand
For millions, summer means heading to the beach, feeling the sand between our toes, but there are serious lessons to be learned from all that sand. The Fast Draw's Mitch Butler and Josh Landis explain.
-
Fast Draw: The happiness myth
With these tough economic times we're living in, where's the silver lining? Josh Landis and Mitch Butler investigate the secrets of happiness.
-
Fast Draw: In honor of Winter
Sure, it's cold and this year's blizzards made for more than just a minor nuisance but, as Josh Landis and Mitch Butler explain, it's time to rethink the way you look at Winter.
-
Fast Draw: Swine flu
While the world waits to see if the swine flu will become an pandemic, The Fast Draw's Mitch Butler and Josh Landis make the point that microorganisms do a lot more good than harm.
-
Fast Draw: U.S. Census
Kicking off the 2010 U.S. Census is a stop in a remote Alaskan village, with no roads in or out. Why, you ask? The message is that no matter who you are or where you are, the government wants you counted. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler report.