The Fast Draw: A Tale of Two Cities

At first glance, many cities appear to be big, sprawling, spread-out affairs that take on lives of their own. But one scientist believes that, while urban areas might be chaotic, they are controlled chaos -- and he offers a formula for getting the most out of your city, whether it's Barcelona, Beijing or Boston. Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of The Fast Draw report, in a story produced with the National Science Foundation.