The crash of Asiana Flight 214
Special coverage of the fatal accident at San Francisco International Airport
Latest
-
Asiana plane crash victims reach settlements
2013 crash at San Francisco's airport killed 3 Chinese teenagers, injured nearly 200 other people
-
Automated flying creating new errors, NTSB chief says
Investigators in deadly Asiana air crash in San Francisco say the crew "over-relied on automated systems" they didn't understand
-
Asiana Airlines penalized $500K for not assisting families after crash
Korean airline is first to break U.S. laws that require prompt and generous assistance to the loved ones of crash victims
-
Pilots' use of automation focus of Asiana hearing
An NTSB hearing about July's Asiana airline crash will scrutinize the pilots' use of cockpit automation
-
Plane crash victim killed accidentally by fire truck
A California coroner confirms one of the victims of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash died after a fire vehicle hit her. CBS's Alison Harmelin reports.
-
Photos of Asiana crash wreckage
NTSB investigators examine crash site of Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 at San Francisco International Airport
-
Asiana Airlines crash site 911 calls released
The 911 calls made by the passengers of Asiana Airlines flight 214 have been released and show how the passengers were able to stay calm during the frantic scene. CBS News' Ben Tracy reports.
-
Deborah Hersman: NTSB chair breaks the mold
CBS News' Ben Tracy reports how Hersman manages her position and the organization's response to the crash landing of Asiana flight 214 at SFO
-
Asiana flight attendant hailed a hero
Asiana flight attendant Lee Yoon-hye, apparently the last person to leave the burning plane, is being called a hero. She helped evacuate passengers, and even carried a boy on her back to slide down a chute. All this as she suffered a broken tailbone. Norah O'Donnell reports.
-
Have pilots become too reliant on automation?
CBS News aviation and safety consultant Capt. Chelsey "Sully" Sullenberger speaks about what stands out most about the final moments of Asiana Airlines Flight 214.
-
Passengers and witnesses recall Asiana crash
Asiana Flight 214 from Seoul crash-landed at San Francisco Int'l Airport, killing two passengers with dozens more injured. John Blackstone has the latest information on the crash.
-
Capt.. Sullenberger: Water, shifting winds make SFO a "special" airport
As reports come in that at least two people have died in a plane crash at San Francisco International Airport, Capt. Sully Sullenberger spoke with Jim Axelrod on how the water surrounding the runways could affect the depth perception of a pilot landing an aircraft there.
-
Eyewitness video of first moments after SFO plane crash
First moments after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777-200 crash landed on a runway at San Francisco International Airport as seen by an eyewitness from the terminal.
-
Asiana Airlines crash in San Francisco
Boeing 777 from Seoul crashes while landing at SFO; At least two people were killed and dozens more injured
Videos
-
Asiana Airlines crash site 911 calls released
-
Deborah Hersman: NTSB chair breaks the mold
-
Asiana flight attendant hailed a hero
-
Have pilots become too reliant on automation?
-
Passengers and witnesses recall Asiana crash
-
Capt.. Sullenberger: Water, shifting winds make SFO a "special" airport
-
Eyewitness video of first moments after SFO plane crash