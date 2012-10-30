The Battlegrounds
CBS News' in-depth look at the 10 states that will decide the 2012 presidential election
Poll: Obama's lead in Ohio narrows
In a new Quinnipiac University/CBS News poll, the president's lead over Mitt Romney in Ohio is cut in half from last month
Poll: Obama, Romney locked in tight race
In a new CBS News poll, Mr. Obama continues to hold a very slight lead over Mitt Romney - a lead within the poll's margin of error.
Poll: Obama leads Romney on foreign policy
As candidates prepare for final presidential debate, a new CBS News poll shows Obama ahead on foreign policy, terrorism
Poll: Decisive win for Obama in final debate
Uncommitted voters handed President Obama a clear win, 53% to 23%, against Mitt Romney in final, foreign policy-themed debate
Poll: Obama holds small Ohio edge; Fla., Va. tight
A new Quinnipiac University/CBS News/New York Times poll shows a close race in three of the most important battleground states
Poll: Storm puts close race on pause
CBS/NYT poll: Before Superstorm Sandy halted campaign events, Obama had a one-point lead over Romney
Poll: Obama opens big leads in key swing states
President leads by 12 points in Pennsylvania, 10 in Ohio, 9 in Florida in new Quinnipiac University/CBS News/NY Times poll
Polls remain very close five days before election
Latest national polls remain tied while state polls reflect either a slim advantage for Obama or a race that is too close to call
Polls: Obama, Romney still neck-and-neck
Nationally and in at least two swing states, polls show Obama, Romney about as close as they can get
Polls: on election eve, presidential race a toss-up
National and swing-state surveys show President Obama and Mitt Romney essentially tied, ensuring a dramatic finish on Election Day
Election confirms deep ideological divide
The results of the presidential election revealed that Americans are extremely polarized politically
Exit poll: Close in Colorado, pot initiative up
Very tight race in battleground state that Mr. Obama won four years ago; no gender gap between candidates
Exit poll: Union voters power Obama in Wisconsin
President holds two-to-one advantage among union voters in battleground state; big gender gap, with women favoring president
Exit poll: Close race in Pennsylvania, Florida
Independents split between candidates in both battleground states; most voters in Florida over 50 years old
Ohio exit poll: In tight race, indies back Romney
President leads by ten points among women in early exit poll, while Romney leads by six among men in battleground state
Romney dominates among whites in Virginia
Race for key battleground state is close; Romney leads by 29 points among whites, Obama dominates among blacks
Early exit poll: 60% say economy top issue
Romney has been seen as better to handle economy; Four in ten say Obama's response to hurricane affected their vote
Taking the pulse of Nate Silver's numbers
New York Times statistician explains how he calculates the odds of election victory based on "crowd-sourcing" others' poll results
Battlegrounds neck and neck in final days
CBS News estimates Obama has 255 electoral votes at least leaning his way, while Romney has 206 at least leaning to him
The 2012 battlegrounds: Iowa
The state that launched Obama's candidacy and dashed Romney's hopes in 2008 is a dead heat in 2012 - who will win Iowa's 6 electoral votes in November?
The 2012 battlegrounds: Wisconsin
Can Romney turn Wisconsin red with the help of native son Paul Ryan, or is it Obama's state to lose?
The 2012 battlegrounds: Ohio
The Buckeye State again finds itself at the center of a national election, and its 18 electoral votes seem poised to determine the winner
GOP sees path emerging for Romney win in Iowa
Republicans recently wrote off the state for Romney but something has shifted there
The 2012 battlegrounds: Nevada
Mitt Romney faces some distinct disadvantages in the Silver State
The 2012 battlegrounds: Florida
Mitt Romney's late-hour surge has made the race in the Sunshine State too close to predict
