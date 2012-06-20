Terrorism in the U.S.
Complete coverage of terrorism plots involving targets in the U.S.
Latest
-
U.S. soldier faces charges of supporting terrorism
A U.S. soldier based in Hawaii has been arrested on terrorism charges. Ikaika Kang is accused of providing material support to ISIS. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with details.
-
U.S. soldier arrested on terrorism charges
An American soldier on active duty has been arrested in Hawaii on terrorism charges. The FBI accuses 34-year-old Ikaika Kang of providing material support to ISIS. Paula Reid has more.
-
Flint airport officer stabbed in attack released from hospital
Jeff Neville was discharged on Monday, days after he was stabbed in an attack at Bishop International Airport
-
FBI: Michigan airport stabbing probed as "lone wolf" attack
Authorities don't believe stabbing of airport police officer in Michigan on Wednesday was part of "wider" terrorist plot
-
Flint airport stabbing investigated as act of terrorism
Amor Ftouhi, Canadian national who entered U.S. legally through Lake Champlain on June 16, has been charged
-
NCIS on the fight against terrorism, espionage and cybercrime
Real-life agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service reveal their approach to the most important threats of our time
-
Agents reveal their approach into taking down terrorists, hackers and spies
The real-life agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on investigating the most important threats of our time
-
U.S. believes ISIS' bomb-making research includes new generation of powerful explosives
The classified intelligence President Trump divulged to the Russians involved ISIS plans to bring down jetliners by hiding bombs in laptop computers. It's long been believed that Mosul University was the center of the militants' bomb-making projects. Charlie D'Agata reports.
-
Terror groups developing laptop bombs that can evade security, feds say
U.S. intelligence officials tell CBS News that terrorist groups such as al Qaeda and ISIS have been perfecting and testing a bomb small enough to fit in a laptop computer that could get past airport scanners. Kris Van Cleave reports.
-
Cops: Racist stabbing suspect said killing "was practice"
James Jackson allegedly told police he planned to kill more black men in New York's Times Square
-
JCC bomb threats: 18-year-old suspect arrested
The attorney for the man accused of threatening Jewish community centers in the U.S. says his medical problems might be to blame. Israeli police arrested the unnamed 18-year-old Thursday. He is a dual citizen of Israel and the U.S. Jeff Pegues reports.
-
Tactics against vehicle terror attacks
The London terror attack puts new focus on the use of vehicles as deadly weapons. In the past year, vehicle attacks in Ohio, Germany and France have killed and injured dozens of people. Don Dahler reports on some of the counter measures.
-
Two arrested for allegedly plotting terror attacks
An army veteran from Missouri and a resident of North Carolina were arrested by the FBI for allegedly planning separate homegrown terror attacks. CBS News security analyst Ron Hosko describes the counterterror efforts by authorities to foil potential attacks.
-
Missouri man charged with trying to plan terrorist attack in Kansas City
Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., a U.S. citizen, was arrested when he arrived at a meeting with what he thought was an ISIS sympathizer
-
"Blind Sheik" suspected in World Trade Center bombing dead at 78
Omar Ahmad Rahman was suspected of helping orchestrate bombing of World Trade Center in 1993
-
Why won't the U.S. pay ransom for hostages?
"On the one hand, if you don't pay a ransom, you are putting an innocent life at risk. On the other hand, if you do, you're fueling the very activity that's put them at risk in the first place," says Lisa Monaco, the president's assistant on counterterrorism, in an interview with 60 Minutes
-
DHS, FBI urge vigilance by Americans against lone actor attacks
Officials are not aware of any credible threat, but authorities issued a bulletin after ISIS called for attacks on churches
-
Uptick in terror threats to U.S.?
The attack a Berlin Christmas market on Monday has prompted concerns in the U.S. about similar possible attacks. Paul Viollis, the CEO of Viollis Group, which specializes in security services in the U.S., joins CBSN with more on the concerns.
-
NYC, N.J. bombing suspect enters plea on attempted murder
Ahmad Rahimi made his first in-person court appearance to face charges he tried to kill police officers before they captured him
-
NYPD's John Miller on Berlin attack, threat to U.S.
The Berlin Christmas market attack caused a visible increase in security in the U.S. Last month the State Department issued a travel alert on Europe, urging caution at "holiday festivals, events and outdoor markets." John Miller, NYPD's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the nature of the attack and whether there's an uptick in security threat to the U.S.
-
How a New York man went from comfortable suburban life to jihad
Son of a successful real estate broker seemed to live a comfortable life in the bucolic Hudson Valley, but then he went off to Syria to join ISIS
-
One year later, San Bernardino attack survivor breaks his silence
San Bernardino attack survivor Kevin Ortiz says speaking about massacre is still difficult but it was one more challenge he needed to face
-
FBI: Ohio State attacker may have been influenced by ISIS or al-Qaeda
Investigators believe that the Ohio State University attacker may have been inspired by either al-Qaeda or ISIS. Former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker joins CBSN with the latest details.
-
Authorities investigating OSU attacker's potential radical ties
Abdul Razak Ali Artan may have been inspired by ISIS and al Qaeda-linked cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, the FBI said during a news conference
-
Investigators probe Ohio attacker's possible terror ties
Investigators don't beleive a Somali-born student who injured 11 people at Ohio State University had direct links to terrorists -- but there is growing evidence he was inspired by them, reports Dean Reynolds.