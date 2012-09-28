Swing State Stories
Everything you need to know about the battleground states that will be key to this year's presidenti
Latest
-
Poll: Romney leads in Colo., Obama in Va., Wis.
Two states that Barack Obama picked up for the Democrats in the 2008 election are now split, according to a new swing state poll
-
Poll: Ryan VP pick energizes Wis. voters
Quinnipiac University/CBS News/New York Times poll shows Romney closing in on Obama after adding Ryan to the ticket
-
Poll: Economy, health care top issues in 3 key states
Most say economy, health care "extremely important" in their vote for president; many say same about Medicare, budget
-
Obama leads in Va., Wis.; Tight in Col.
President leads Romney by six points in Wisconsin, four points in Virginia, one point in Colorado; has gained ground on economy
-
Poll: Obama opens big leads in key swing states
President leads by 12 points in Pennsylvania, 10 in Ohio, 9 in Florida in new Quinnipiac University/CBS News/NY Times poll
-
Active-duty service members disenfranchised by Fla. voter purge
Report: GOP Gov. Rick Scott's push to scrub voter registration rolls has run afoul of 30 Tampa-area service members who have been erroneously barred from voting
-
Nine Cleveland-area voting locations without power after Sandy
Local election officials hope to have power restored by Monday, are readying flashlights and generators in preparation for a longer outage
-
Confusion at the polls in Miami
Miami-Dade election officials shut down absentee voting for an hour after being overwhelmed by voters
-
Democrats hold edge in swing state early voting
Democrats have seen greater turnout in four out of five swing states that report partisan turnout; GOP says they'll win on Election Day
-
Romney and Obama moving fast as the end nears
Several swing states get extra attention on the final weekend of campaigning in the 2012 presidential race
-
Battlegrounds: The way to win
A state-by-state explanation of how you can tell which candidate is doing well as you watch the returns on election night
-
Romney: Debates "supercharged" my campaign
Hitting the battleground states, Mitt Romney pushes need for change while President Obama stays on the offensive with message of trust
-
Will Ryan help Romney turn Wisconsin red?
Mitt Romney hopes his running mate will help the GOP break its presidential losing streak in the Badger State
-
Despite economic woes, Obama holds edge in Nev.
There should be no easier venue for Mitt Romney to make his case than in a state with high unemployment and an ongoing housing crisis
-
Race still tight in battleground Colorado
Scott Conroy: Some say Colorado's shift to the left in 2008 may simply not have had the staying power Democrats hoped for
-
It's official, Wisconsin: You're a swing state
Mitt Romney's pick of Paul Ryan puts Badger State in tossup category in the wake of state's tumultuous political battles
-
Working-class voters in Ohio key to election
They're white, they're working-class, and they live in Ohio. And Mitt Romney has to win them over
-
Obama's uphill battle in North Carolina
The president needs a massive turnout from black and young voters if he wants to take the Tar Heel State once again
-
Iowa launched Obama. Will it help sink him?
Swing State Stories: Republicans say the thrill is gone for the Iowans who set Barack Obama on the path to the presidency in 2008
-
Health care law echoing in battleground states
Decisions states face in wake of health care ruling may manifest in November's election
-
In Ohio, Obama makes a personal pitch
During two-day bus tour of Buckeye State, president aims to connect with middle-class voters - and his own American story
-
The psychological state of Iowa
The Hawkeye State launched Obama in 2008 and doomed Romney. How Iowans are feeling this time around will be crucial
-
Could the election be over before it starts?
Because of early voting, both candidates will be banking votes long before Election Day
-
In swing states, a growing war of negative ads
A small number of swing states like Ohio are seeing a deluge of campaign ads -- virtually all of them negative -- as race heats up
-
Key swing state among worst prepared for voting problems
Colorado is one of six states least prepared to catch and correct voting system problems this year, according to a new report