Summer Music Mix
Latest
-
Anjelica Huston: Memories of her father
Web Extra: The Oscar-winning actress reads an excerpt from her new memoir, "A Story Lately Told," about her father, film director John Huston.
-
Nature: Pelicans
This week's moment in nature takes us amongst the pelicans at Alum Creek in northern Wyoming.
-
Paula Poundstone on Obamacare's tech problems
If there were an Oscar for Best Performance by a Website it would not go to the one that goes with the Affordable Care Act. But is that a reason to discredit the health care law as a whole? Contributor Paula Poundstone has a letter for President Obama.
-
Orlando Bloom does Broadway
"Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom is currently tackling Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" on Broadway, while also dealing with the tabloids' coverage over his high-profile marital breakup. Bloom sat down with Rita Braver to talk about his life and career.
-
Mattel: A toy story
From Barbie and Ken, to Hot Wheels cars, to Chatty Cathy and countless others, California-based Mattel is the largest toymaker in the world. Mo Rocca went for a rare behind-the-scenes tour to see how the magic happens.
-
Passage: 11/12/13
A surge of weddings is expected on Tuesday, thanks the rare, consecutive numbered date of November 11, 2013. Further fueling the rush apparently is the knowledge that this is the next-to-last such date this century.
-
Grumpy Cat, meet Lil Bub; Lil Bub, meet Grumpy Cat
There are millions of cat videos on the Internet, so why not a festival celebrating the very best of them? Bill Geist visited the Internet Cat Video Festival in Minneapolis, attended by 13,000 cat lovers, and met some feline celebrities.
-
Meet a real-life Band of Brothers
Despite the wounds they bear from battle, these veterans are determined to make their voices heard. David Martin reports on a band of wounded warriors making music with Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, at the Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert at Madison Square Garden.
-
Twitter's Jack Dorsey answers: Why 140 characters?
The co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, explains to Tracy Smith why text messaging is not limited by the size of tiny tweets.
-
Anjelica Huston on Jack Nicholson
In this preview of a "Sunday Morning" profile of Anjelica Huston, correspondent Lee Cowan asks the Oscar-winning actress if she ever gets tired of talking about Jack Nicholson
-
In Tune with Jillette Johnson
As she tours with music off "Water in a Whale," Jillette Johnson explained in this edition of "In Tune" how songwriting became a natural part of her life and why she prefers writing songs that "scare" her.
-
Nature: Bison
This week's moment in nature takes us to Antelope Island State Park in Utah, where bison - the continent's largest land mammal - roam free.
-
Doris Kearns Goodwin: The presidential historian
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin sits down with Mo Rocca to talk about her latest book, "The Bully Pulpit," which examines the relationship between Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft -- two men who started as friends but ended up as bitter rivals.
-
The Fast Draw: Marathon
Just how much energy does it take to run a 26.2-mile-long race? Josh Landis and Mitch Butler of The Fast Draw found out.
-
Meet the prison grandma
SuEllen Fried, of Prairie Village, Kan., started coming to Lansing Correctional around 1980 for what she thought would be a little volunteer work, but the now-81-year-old-grandmother ended up committed to these guys for life. Steve Hartman reports.
-
Tango: The forbidden dance
Elaine Quijano takes us on a dancing tour of Buenos Aires, birthplace of the cultural phenomenon of the tango, where the American dance team of Naomi Hotta and Laurent Lazure faces the ultimate challenge at the World Cup of Argentine Tango.
-
Step into a self-driving car
It may sound like the stuff of sci-fi, but scientists are going all-out to develop a car where a human driver is strictly optional. Contributor David Pogue takes a test ride in a driverless car. Don't miss him hosting "Making Stuff: Safer" on PBS' "Nova."
-
In Tune with City and Colour
For Dallas Green, the most important thing about City and Colour is not image or a hit single, but as CBSNews.com found out, it's about the people who come to hear his music.
-
Second Cup Cafe: James Maddock
British born singer-songwriter James Maddock plays "Another Life" off of his recently released third studio album.
-
Second Cup Cafe: Lianne La Havas
Singer songwriter Lianna La Havas performs "Age" from her debut album "Is Your Love Big Enough" on "CBS This Morning: Saturday."
-
In Tune with Jesse Harris
One year after the release of "Sub Rosa," Jesse Harris is out with "Borne Away." CBSNews.com got "In Tune" with the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and found how how it's unlike any record he's made before.
-
Second Cup Cafe: The Mavericks reunited
The Mavericks hit the music scene in 1989 and won a Grammy in 1995. The band called it quits nine years ago, but they're back together and on tour in support of their new album "In Time."
-
Web extra: Jim James sings "Wonderful"
The lead singer of the indie band My Morning Jacket, Jim James, performs his song "Wonderful (the Way I Feel)" for Serena Altschul at his home studio.
-
Second Cup Cafe: Gary Clark Jr. performs
Blues singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr. performs "When my Train Pulls in," and "Next Door Neighbor Blues" from his album "Blak and Blu"
-
The rise of Vampire Weekend
Their name sounds like a Goth band, but Vampire Weekend has a history of not being what they seem -- four Ivy League-educated musicians who write brainy songs that are also infectious. Anthony Mason visits the group whose latest album has debuted at number one.
Web exclusive: Read extended interviews with Vampire Weekend's Rostam Batmanglij and Ezra Koenig
