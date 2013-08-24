The rise of Vampire Weekend

Their name sounds like a Goth band, but Vampire Weekend has a history of not being what they seem -- four Ivy League-educated musicians who write brainy songs that are also infectious. Anthony Mason visits the group whose latest album has debuted at number one.



