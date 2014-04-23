South Korea Ferry Tragedy
Hunt for victims, and clues to what caused ferry carrying more than 450 to sink off Korean coast
Latest
Crews find animal remains near salvaged S. Korea ferry
"Please don't forget there are people inside the dirty, rusty and smelly wreckage,” mother of missing passenger says
Work starts to salvage ferry that capsized, killing 300 people
South Korean crew begins long-delayed operation to recover Sewol ferry, sinking of which sparked scandal that led to ouster of nation’s president
Sentence upped for capt. of sunken South Korea ferry
Appellate court changes guilty verdict against Sewol captain to "homicide by willful negligence"
Captain of sunken South Korean ferry learns his fate
15 crew members sentenced; all have faced blistering criticism since more than 300 people, mostly teen students, died in the tragedy
Anger over ferry sinking still raw in South Korea
Families of teenagers and others who perished in the disaster are demanding answers and say they want those responsible punished
South Korean police find body of tycoon sought in ferry disaster
Investigators believe fugitive businessman was owner of ship that sank in April, killing more than 300 people
S. Korea raids church of alleged ferry owner
Church called a cult by critics rallies against thousands of police as they arrest members for allegedly aiding fugitive billionaire
15 crew members enter pleas in South Korea ferry sinking
Crowd erupts when one crew member appears to smile and is scolded by judge; nearly all enter not-guilty pleas
S. Korea offers reward for sunken ferry's alleged owner
After disaster left 300 dead, hunt is on for mysterious billionaire with long history of scandals, including a mass suicide
South Korea's president wants coast guard disbanded
Park says rescue operations "were virtually a failure" after ferry packed with high school students went down on April 16
Owner of ferry in deadly S. Korea disaster arrested
Arrest comes amid criticism of government's handling of sinking that left more than 300 dead or missing
S. Korea ferry owner: "I committed a grave sin"
Head of company in custody over allegation that ill-fated Sewol was overloaded with improperly stored cargo
South Korea says it miscounted number of survivors in ferry disaster
Coast guard chief also says there are two more missing passengers than authorities previously knew about
Diver dies searching for missing from South Korean ferry disaster
Crews are stepping up efforts to retrieve bodies from vessel that went sank with hundreds of high school students on board
Divers recover more bodies from South Korean ferry
Official death toll now 260; 42 still missing from disaster aboard the Sewol
S. Korea ferry captain’s warning on stability ignored?
Actual captain of ill-fated Sewol was off-duty when it sunk, but says he warned owners vessel was unstable after modifications
South Korea resumes search for bodies in sunken ferry
After weekend halt for bad weather, divers head back into sunken ship as investigators expand probe into crew’s response
S. Korea PM resigns over ferry response
In move seen as largely symbolic reaction to overwhelming public anger, PM quits and blames "deep-rooted evils" for tragedy
South Korean prime minister offers to resign over ferry disaster
Government faces increasing anger from families over failure to respond quickly
More crew members detained in Korea ferry disaster
Bad weather hampers search effort for victims as families continue to mourn loss of loved ones
Parents suffer through grim search for dead teen ferry passengers
In South Korea, anguished families check boards and TV screens for details to help them identify bodies of loved ones missing since ferry sank eight days ago
S. Korea ferry toll climbs as grim search hits a wall
More than 3-quarters of 323 students listed as dead or missing as data begins to shed light on maneuvers before accident
South Korean ferry investigation focuses on ship's turn
Investigators are examining computer data from the ship's on-board transponder that suggests it may have made a slow J-shaped turn, instead of a sharp one as previously thought. Seth Doane reports.
South Korea ferry crew not all "cowards"
Amid public outrage and allegations that captain's actions were "murderous," other crew members emerge as heroes
South Korean sunken ferry death toll tops 100
Pace of recovery of bodies picks up but search for disaster's cause gets murkier; did ship make sudden sharp turn just before sinking, or not?