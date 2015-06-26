Same-sex marriage
Latest news on the movement for marriage equality around the country
Latest
-
Texas Supreme Court questions right of benefits for gay spouses
Court overturns lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial
-
German lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriage
Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against measure, but softened her stance recently, allowing her party members to vote their "conscience"
-
Same-sex marriage gains 1st recognition in Asia
Taiwan's top court rules law banning same-sex marriage unconstitutional, making Chinese island unique in all of Asia
-
Court makes ruling on gay couple's suit against Ky. clerk
Kim Davis refused to issue a marriage license to David Ermold and David Moore in 2015 because she said it violated her religious beliefs
-
Court takes action against anti-same-sex-marriage judge
Ruth Neely says her religious beliefs prevent her from presiding over same-sex marriages
-
Texas Supreme Court hears case challenging benefits for same-sex couples
Top Republicans hope the Houston case will provide an opening to chip away at the historic 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide
-
Court rules against florist who rejected gay couple
Barronelle Stutzman had been fined for denying service to gay couple because she opposes same-sex marriage
-
As Trump era dawns, Texas Supreme Court reconsiders work benefits for same-sex couples
Top conservatives hope the Houston case will let the state limit the impact of 2015's federal legalization of gay marriage
-
Cherokee Nation attorney general legalizes gay marriage for tribe
Cherokee Nation’s attorney general says tribal statutes that prohibited gay marriage violated the Cherokee Constitution
-
Biden officiates same-sex wedding
The vice president officiated his first wedding -- between two longtime White House staffers on Monday
-
How many same-sex couples got married since high court ruling?
Same-sex marriages in U.S. became legal in all states with Supreme Court ruling in 2015
-
Mexican president proposes legalizing gay marriage
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's Twitter profile was turned rainbow-colored Tuesday as he made the announcement
-
His, Hers, Theirs
Which public restroom should a transgender person use? It's a question at the center of lawsuits involving the Justice Department and state governments which have passed laws restricting the rights of transgender individuals. But the matter is much more complicated, involving the religious beliefs of those opposed to gay rights and same sex marriage. Mark Strassmann reports our Cover Story.
-
Group behind states' religious freedom laws speaks out
Lawmakers in several states are passing bills to protect those who cite religious beliefs for refusing to serve or employ people in the LGBT community. These bills began to crop up in state legislatures soon after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage last year. As Dean Reynolds reports, the same group is behind most of the new legislation.
-
Alabama high court falls in line with U.S. Supreme Court on gay marriage
An attorney for the Alabama Policy Institute, which sought to prevent more gay marriages in Alabama, wrote that the order "appears to give us no option"
-
Alabama chief justice doubles down on same-sex marriage
Despite U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Roy Moore insists state probate judges shouldn't issue marriage licenses to gay couples
-
Kentucky Gov. removes clerk's names from marriage licenses
New marriage licenses aim to protect the religious beliefs of clerk Kim Davis and other local elected officials, Gov. Matt Bevin says
-
Tenn. county may seek "God's mercy" for complying with same-sex marriage laws
Proposed resolution says, "We adopt this resolution before God that He pass us by in His Coming Wrath and not destroy our County"
-
Hillary Clinton slams 2016 GOP field over same-sex marriage rights
The Democratic presidential candidate spoke to the Human Rights Campaign in Washington, D.C., attacking Republican rivals Ted Cruz and Ben Carson over gay rights
-
Ore. bakers refuse to pay damages in gay wedding cake case
In spite of crowdfunding efforts which raised more than half-million dollars, Portland bakery owners refuse to make court-ordered $135K payment
-
Kim Davis speaks out on meeting Pope Francis
Defiant Kentucky county clerk says she met briefly with pope during his historic visit to U.S.
-
Obama: Religious freedom no excuse to deny rights to others
In remarks to LGBT community, President Obama seemingly refers to Kentucky clerk who refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses citing her religious beliefs
-
Gay lawyer explains why he remains in Catholic Church
In this web-exclusive clip, attorney Matthew Putorti, who is gay, explains to "Sunday Morning" correspondent Martha Teichner why he chooses to remain a practicing Catholic, despite his opposition to certain Church position.
-
Will Pope Francis change church's stance on same-sex marriage?
In this web-exclusive clip, Father Thomas Reese, a senior analyst for the National Catholic Reporter, talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about whether the Catholic Church will likely move closer to accepting same-sex marriage.
-
Is Kentucky clerk Kim Davis back in hot water?
Attorney for deputy clerk in Kim Davis' office says Davis disobeyed federal judge's order when she altered marriage license forms for same-sex couples
