Republican convention 2016
Full coverage of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio
Latest
GOP activists look to revoke Trump's presidential nomination
A group of Republican activists are petitioning to replace Trump in a long-shot effort
The marriage between Trump and GOP: For better and for worse
Ted Koppel looks at the rise of an unlikely nominee, his unshakable supporters, and his critics
Trump: "I feel I'm an honest person"
GOP nominee rails against "tremendous dishonesty" in media, telling Ted Koppel that he doesn't mind criticism but adds, "I do want them to be straight about it"
History of the convention balloon drop
Tradition dates back several decades but has not always been seamless for presidential candidates
Fact check: The GOP rush to blame Clinton
Unpopular Clinton gets hounded by convention Republicans on mostly false, unfounded claims
Is U.S. economy as horrible as Donald Trump says it is?
Here's what the data show -- and don't show -- about the Republican presidential nominee's grim assessment of the economy
Trump defends linking Cruz's father to JFK assassin
On Thursday, Trump said little related to Cruz's failure to endorse him. But Friday was a new day
Harrison's estate, O'Jays slam Trump for using music
Lots of artists are unhappy that Donald Trump used their music at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland
Celebrities react to Donald Trump's RNC speech
Stars tuned in to watch the final night of the RNC, and most of them did not take kindly to the words of Donald Trump
Checking Trump: Does Clinton want to abolish Second Amendment rights?
"My opponent wants to essentially abolish the Second Amendment," Trump said during his speech at the GOP convention Thursday
Trump offers dark vision of America in GOP convention speech
The billionaire formally accepted the Republican nomination for president Thursday
Ivanka Trump talks about the human side of her father
Trump's daughter, who is said to be closer to her father than any of his children, introduced him as he accepted his party's nomination
This is Google's top trending search of tonight's GOP convention
Google News Lab provided the answer
Peter Thiel declares "I am proud to be gay" at GOP convention
The Silicon Valley venture capitalist is the first person to talk about being gay on the Republican convention stage
Mitch McConnell weighs in on Donald Trump's NATO remarks
Trump suggested he would only defend NATO allies that are attacked if they had fulfilled their obligations
The Boo in the Q
A convention that started with the pick of a stabilizing V.P. is ending in volatility
5 things to know about Peter Thiel
With the tech billionaire set to make his case for why Donald Trump should be president, Silicon Valley is baffled and amused
Social media goes wild over Trump and Pence's would-be smooch
Ted Cruz wasn't the only one to reject the Trump embrace Wednesday night at the GOP convention
Pokemon Go craze hits the Republican convention
America's most downloaded app brings unity to an unlikely place, the Republican National Convention
Once more, Ivanka Trump steps into spotlight for her father
Trump's daughter, who hasn't spent much time in the political spotlight, is one of his biggest campaign assets
Cruz defends his non-endorsement of Trump
"I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and who attack my father," Cruz said at a Thursday morning event
Gingrich: NATO nations "ought to worry" about U.S. commitment
Former House speaker and Donald Trump supporter defends GOP nominee's comments on NATO alliance
Eric Trump trashes "classless" Cruz speech
Ted Cruz refused to endorse GOP nominee Donald Trump during his convention speech
One delegate talks about 2016 GOP convention and indecision over Trump
Mary Ann Meloy, who worked for President Ronald Reagan, vehemently disagreed with Donald Trump's behavior when he mocked the disability of New York Times reporter
Republican convention 2016: What to watch Thursday
As the GOP convention wraps up and Donald Trump takes the stage, here's what CBS News is paying close attention to
Highlights
Trump children get personal about dad at GOP convention
At GOP convention, Ted Cruz booed off stage after refusing to endorse Trump
Donald Trump offers dark vision of America in GOP convention speech
Millennial delegates fight to keep Republicans relevant
Peter Thiel declares "I am proud to be gay" at GOP convention
History of the convention balloon drop
Mike Pence introduces himself to GOP in convention speech
The 2016 Republican convention - live updates
Did Melania Trump plagiarize from Michelle Obama?
Protests at the RNC
Best moments at the RNC