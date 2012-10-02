Republican Convention 2012
Full coverage of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla.
Latest
Romney: "Hold Us Accountable"
New GOP nominee, joined by Ryan, unveils theme upon departing Florida
Fact check: Mitt Romney's convention speech
12 million new jobs? Defense and Medicare cuts? An apology tour? Tax increases? Checking out Romney's convention claims
Excerpts from Mitt Romney's convention speech
A preview of what the GOP presidential nominee will say in his big speech Thursday night
Fact-checking the 2012 election
CBSNews.com rounds up some of its fact-checks from throughout the campaign cycle
Poll: 1 in 5 say Eastwood was highlight of RNC
New poll shows Mitt Romney shared top billing with "surprise" guest Clint Eastwood at the RNC
Protests: Occupy Wall Street hits Tampa
Occupy Wall Street protesters spent the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday storming the streets of Tampa.
At conventions, both parties tout Hispanic lineup
While Republicans have more statewide Hispanic elected officials, Democrats say they're better represented at the local level
Kal Penn pokes fun at Clint Eastwood's RNC speech
During his remarks at the Democratic National Convention, "Harold & Kumar" actor Kal Penn pokes fun at Clint Eastwood's speech at the RNC, thanking the "invisible man in the chair" for killing Osama bin Laden and being "cool" with same-sex marriage.
How to follow the GOP convention on social media
Social media services are geared up for real-time coverage of the Republican National Convention
Carney: House GOP embraced holding U.S. credit hostage
In response to Paul Ryan's RNC speech in which the GOP Vice Presidential Nominee stated said it was a lack of presidential leadership that led to the downgrade of U.S. debt, White House Press Secretary Jay Carney blamed House Republicans for "holding the full faith and credit of the United States government hostage to a political agenda."
Romney: Dem convention won't be as happy as ours
On college football kickoff day, the GOP nominee says Obama's record means it's time for a new coach
Fact-checking Eastwood's speech
In his unconventional convention speech, the actor took some liberties with the truth on issues like unemployment and the Afghanistan war
Eastwood's convention surprise
During a sometimes humorous, other times scathing ad-libbed speech, he sharply criticized the president
Tea Party's post-convention "victory lap"
Even though the movement's firebrands were missing on the main stage, tea party leaders say their message permeated the GOP convention
Ann Romney: Eastwood did "a unique thing"
Mitt Romney's wife also said she is "glad" people saw a softer side of her husband at the Republican National Convention
Romney made his case - will people believe it?
Mitt Romney gave a fine, workmanlike speech. Even with Clint Eastwood.
"2016": Anti-Obama film surprise box office hit
"2016: Obama's America," from conservative Dinesh D'Souza, suggests the president is carrying out an anti-American agenda, based on the teachings of his Kenyan father. CBSNews.com's Ken Lombardi reports.
Bachmann: Tea party doing "victory lap" after GOP convention
Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., told CBS News on Thursday that though the phrase "tea party" didn't make it onto the GOP convention's prime time stage, the movement's values did.
Cain: GOP convention didn't need to "make a big deal" about tea party
Herman Cain told CBS News on Thursday that he "wasn't surprised" the phrase "tea party" didn't make it onto the GOP convention's prime time stage.
RNC introduces voters to Mitt Romney
The Republican National Convention presented a video detailing the life and political career of GOP Presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Rubio: Romney will bring a new beginning
Florida Senator Marco Rubio said President Obama is a good man but a "bad president"
Romney friends describe his faith and compassion
His fellow Mormon churchgoers recounted examples of how Romney affected them
Ann Romney: Clint Eastwood is a "unique guy"
On Mitt Romney's biggest night, it seemed that Clint Eastwood's moment stole the show. Norah O'Donnell and Charlie Rose spoke with Ann Romney about Eastwood's moment.
Clint Eastwood makes surprising speech for Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney says America deserves a better future, and he's the man w ho can deliver it. But this morning, Clint Eastwood's surprising convention speech is generating a lot of buzz. Jan Crawford has some convention highlights.
After GOP convention, what's next for Romney?
Political director John Dickerson speaks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about Mitt Romney's speech at the GOP convention, where his campaign will go next, and surprise speaker Clint Eastwood.