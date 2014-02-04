Philip Seymour Hoffman, 1967-2014
A look back at the Oscar-winning actor's career and untimely death
Latest
-
Stars gather for Philip Seymour Hoffman's final film
Robin Wright and Rachel McAdams remember the late actor at the premiere of "A Most Wanted Man." Also, Marvel is about to take over the box office again when "Guardians of the Galaxy" hits theaters next week. Suzanne Marques has today's Eye on Entertainment.
-
NYC official: Hoffman died of toxic mix of drugs
NYC medical examiner says the Oscar-winning actor died of "acute mixed drug intoxication," including heroin and cocaine
-
Amy Adams gets emotional about Philip Seymour Hoffman
During a visit to "Inside the Actors Studio," Adams said, "I just really loved him and I know so many people did"
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman: An appreciation
Critic David Edelstein on the remarkable career of one of our greatest, bravest actors
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral
The Oscar-winning actor is mourned at a private funeral service and wake in New York City attended by family and famous friends
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman mourned at New York funeral
Cate Blanchett and other celebrities paid their respects at a private funeral service for the Oscar-winning actor
-
Friends, family attend wake for Philip Seymour Hoffman
Private funeral service to be held Friday for Oscar-winning actor, who died of suspected drug overdose
-
Woman arrested amid Hoffman investigation released
Juliana Luchkiw, one of the four who was arrested amid the investigating into the death of Philip Seymour Hoffman, has been released on her own recognizance
-
Sources: Drug suspect had Philip Seymour Hoffman's phone number
Broadway dims lights, theater community holds vigil in memory of Oscar-winning actor as investigators try to determine where he got heroin
-
Hoffman heroin overdose puts focus on dealers
Law enforcement officials tell Crimesider they've stepped up efforts to punish dealers whenever there's an overdose death, such as Philip Seymour Hoffman
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman investigation: Four questioned in connection to actor's death
The NYPD told CBS News it is investigating whether there is any connection between four people arrested overnight in a raid in which police officers seized bags of heroin, and the drugs found at Philip Seymour Hoffman's apartment. CBS News' Vinita Nair reports.
-
NYC drug suspects probed for links to Hoffman case
NYPD questioning 4 people arrested in Manhattan on possible links to fatal overdose of Philip Seymour Hoffman; autopsy complete but no official cause of death yet
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman remembered in N.Y.C.
Fans gather at makeshift memorial in front of Hoffman's Manhattan apartment building
-
Broadway to dim lights for Philip Seymour Hoffman
The late actor was nominated for three Tony Awards throughout his career
-
Broadway remembers Philip Seymour Hoffman
The Great White Way will dim lights for Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Broadway remembers Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Suzanne Marques as today's Eye on Entertainment.
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman: Awaiting autopsy results
Famed actor is believed to have died of drug overdose but NYC medical examiner's office says autopsy results won't be in until at least Tuesday
-
Hoffman: The 60 Minutes interview
In 2006, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman gave a candid interview to 60 Minutes about his drug use, rehab, and his approach to acting
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman on his drug abuse
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died yesterday, told 60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft why he got sober at age 22.
-
Hoffman: Acting is like a “drug”
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died yesterday, explained to 60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft how he sees the job of an actor.
-
Hoffman’s early drug use “was advanced”
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died yesterday, told 60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft that he couldn’t quit drugs on his own.
-
Hoffman’s habit of “creating a crisis”
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died yesterday, told 60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft that he thrives on “creating a crisis” for himself.
-
How rehab once saved Philip Seymour Hoffman
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died yesterday, told 60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft that rehab changed his outlook on life.
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman’s apartment littered with evidence of drug abuse
Investigators said they recovered approximately 70 glassine packets, as well as syringes and prescription medications, from the New York City apartment of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. Some of the packets tested positive for heroin residue. Hoffman, who had struggled with addiction in the past, was found dead Sunday. Don Dahler reports.
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman's death spotlights dangers of heroin addiction
Law enforcement officials believe the actor died from drug overdose, at a time when a dangerous mix of heroin and narcotic painkiller is causing many deaths
-
Hollywood and Broadway in shock over death of Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman's sudden death has shocked Hollywood, Broadway, and fans. The Oscar-winning actor, who was just 46 years old, appeared in more than 50 movies and a series of Broadway plays. He apparently died from a heroin overdose. Gayle King reports.