Oklahoma tornado disaster
A twister estimated to be more than a mile wide and traveling 200 m.p.h. flattens neighborhoods
Year after killer tornado, scars still show
Residents of Moore, Oklahoma are still recovering after a huge twister took their homes and stole so many lives
Teacher names baby after student killed in Okla. tornado
Jennifer Doan suffered a fractured spine and sternum as she tried to protect her students when the tornado struck Moore, Okla., last May
Back to school for kids in tornado-ravaged Moore, Okla.
12 weeks after a tornado killed 24 people in Moore, Okla., students are headed back to school. CBS News' Vinita Nair shares the stories of a principal and a student who are looking ahead.
Tornado survivor, her dog found in rubble: How they're doing
One month ago, a giant tornado cut a path through Moore, Okla. Since that day, the people of that Oklahoma City suburb have been cleaning up and looking ahead. Mark Strassmann reports how Barbara Garcia and her beloved dog, Bowser -- famously plucked from the tornado rubble -- are doing now.
One month later: Moore, Okla., residents continue to rebuild
One month ago, one of the strongest tornadoes on record tore through Moore, Okla., killing 24 people. More than 90,000 tons of debris must still be removed. Mark Strassmann reports on the re-building process.
6/20: Dow drops amid concerns over China; three-year-old hears for the first time
The once-booming Chinese economy is beginning to slow down, and Wall Street is worried that the Chinese government is not acting fast enough to give it a boost; and, Three-year-old Grayson Clamp was born completely deaf, but he was able to hear his father's voice for the first time with the help of an auditory brainstem implant.
Doctors warn Oklahomans to be careful with tornado cleanup
The danger in Okla. didn't end when the storms did. Doctors say that the smallest cut from debris while cleaning up could cause infections if left untreated. Tony Russell reports.
Road to recovery for Moore, Okla.
The "CBS This Morning" cameras went back to Moore, Okla., to check on the families struggling to recover from the devastating tornadoes that destroyed much of their city.
Storm chaser's death highlights danger of tornado studies
Tom Samaras, a veteran storm chaser who spent decades chasing tornadoes and developing research to understand them, was killed along with three other storm chasers when a tornado took an unexpected turn. Anna Werner reports.
6/1: Deadly tornadoes strike Oklahoma City; Massive protests across Turkey
For the second time in less than two weeks, deadly tornadoes strike the Oklahoma City area, killing several people who were trapped in their cars during rush hour on I-40; and outrage over plans to replace a park in Istanbul's Taksim Square with a shopping mall became a flashpoint, sparking anger in cities across Turkey over the policies of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.
Deadly tornadoes strike Oklahoma City
For the second time in less than two weeks, deadly tornadoes strike the Oklahoma City area, killing several people who were trapped in their cars during rush hour on I-40. Anna Werner reports.
Violent weather takes aim at heart of America
Nine tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma over the last 24 hours, while thunderstorms, high winds and heavy rain hit parts of Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. More severe weather is forecast for Friday night into the weekend. Susan McGinnis reports.
Extreme weather pummels U.S.: More tornadoes on the way?
Tornadoes lash America's heartland as severe weather continues to threaten swaths of the country. Jeff Berardelli, meteorologist for CBS station WFOR, reports where the most dangerous conditions are expected next.
5/26: President Obama visits tornado-ravaged Moore, Okla.; Vietnam vet walks for the wounded
President Obama consoled victims who lost their homes to a tornado in Moore, Okla., and checked in on disaster response operations; and a Vietnam veteran inspires a town in California to help the most recent generation of veterans -- those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Tornado victim reunites with dog during interview
Two days after an EF-5 tornado destroyed Rachquel Brown's neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, she returned home with CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman. During an interview, Rachquel spotted her dog, Charlie, still in the house.
5/27: E.U. agrees to lift arms embargo on Syrian rebels; Made-to-order help for the troops
Arizona Senator John McCain crossed the Turkish border into Syria and met with rebel leaders while the E.U. debated whether they should provide them with arms. At the same time, the Assad regime considers attending peace talks; and, when soldiers serve overseas, they miss many of the comforts of home and one woman is determined to fix that.
Volunteers from across U.S. help tornado victims in Okla.
Moore, Oklahoma is in full recovery mode after a devastating tornado; residents are receiving help from volunteers who've traveled from across the country.
Obama visits Moore, promises sustained federal aid
President Obama visited the devastated city of Moore, Okla., promising federal aid for anyone who needs it. Vinita Nair reports.
One family loses two homes to the Moore, Okla., tornado
John and Mollie Rangnow's house was destroyed by the tornado in Moore, Okla., just hours after finishing some repairs. They were more distraught when they found out their daughter's house, where their two grandchildren live, was also destroyed. Bigad Shaban reports.
Moore students get standing ovation at memorial service
Students who survived the tornado at Briarwood Elementary in Oklahoma City received a standing ovation at a public memorial service to honor victims of last week's tornado. Teacher Waynel Mayes explained how she asked her first grade students to play a singing game to drown out the sound of the tornado when it ripped through.
President Obama visits tornado-ravaged Moore, Okla.
President Obama consoled victims who lost their homes in Moore, Okla., and checked in on disaster response operations. Vanita Nair reports.
Tornado-ravaged community holds graduation ceremony
Five days after a deadly tornado ravaged Moore, Oklahoma, three high schools in the community took a break from the clean up to hold graduation ceremonies for their seniors, some of whom like 18-year-old Sawyer Tumblson lost their homes. Bigad Shaban reports.
5/25: Cold start to summer season for Sandy-impacted shore towns; Therapy dogs help victims in distress
Towns along the Jersey Shore hard hit by superstorm Sandy kicked off the summer season this Memorial Day weekend on a cold and wet note; and therapy dogs were at the Boston bombings and most recently when the Oklahoma tornado hit. Scientific evidence has proven that therapy dogs can effectively lower blood pressure and anxiety for victims of disasters and illness.
Tornado victims question whether to stay and rebuild or leave
Many of the Moore, Okla. Tornado victims lost their homes for a second time after a tornado hit the town just 14 years ago. Many of those people now question whether they should stay and rebuild or move on to another place. Vanita Nair reports.
Okla. rescue brings dogs back to their owners
With all of the destruction in Moore, Okla. there are some tearful reunions happening between families and their four legged, furry children. Edward Lawrence shares their stories.
Clean-up efforts underway in Okla.
Deadliest U.S. tornadoes
Deadly second act: 1999 Moore, Okla. tornado vs. 2013's devastating storm
What homeowners should do before - and after - a tornado
Tornado's destructive path
Photographer on tornado: By far the most destructive
Moore tornado: Sights and sounds of disaster, rescue
Children rescued from two elementary schools in Oklahoma
Okla. tornado survivor finds dog buried alive under rubble
Oklahoma tornado as seen by storm chasers
Massive tornado hits Oklahoma