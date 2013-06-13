NSA surveillance exposed
A secret government surveillance program targeting phone calls and the Internet is revealed
Latest
NSA hacked Mideast bank networks, new leak suggests
"Brutal dump" of NSA hacking tools includes data from financial institutions in Dubai, Kuwait and elsewhere
Russia says Edward Snowden can stay "a couple of years"
Obama has pardoned prominent intel leaker Chelsea Manning, but unapologetic Snowden appears set to remain in Moscow -- and what about Julian Assange?
Congress: Snowden is in contact with Russian intelligence
Snowden's lawyer called the report "a failed attempt to discredit Edward Snowden, whose actions led to the most significant intelligence reforms in a generation"
Snowden makes pardon case just before movie release
Exiled NSA leaker says whistleblowers are democracy's "safeguard of last resort" and that imprisoning him will have a "chilling effect"
Snowden: Alleged NSA hack could be warning from Moscow
Infamous NSA whistleblower ties the alleged exposure of NSA malware to claims Russia is interfering in the U.S. presidential election
Holder: Snowden did "public service," but should still stand trial
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in a podcast Edward Snowden should have to face consequences for his actions, including prison time
In-house newsletters by NSA published from Snowden leak
Nine years' worth of the newsletters offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the NSA's work, including spying on Russian mafia and Gitmo duties
U.S. hacked Israeli drones for 18 years, leaked docs show
Latest revelation from secrets spilled by Edward Snowden suggests operation "Anarchist" gave D.C. a "virtual seat in the cockpit"
GOP split on surveillance after San Bernardino shooting
Domestic terror threats are prompting several Republican presidential candidates to push for increased NSA surveillance powers
Rand Paul pushes back on calls for more surveillance
During a time of fear, "people are coaxed into giving up their liberty" the Republican presidential candidate warned
Encrypted messages: Does the government need a way in?
Current and former officials warn that terrorists are increasingly operating in an area that is impossible for the U.S. government to penetrate
Snowden: I'd go to prison to return to U.S.
Former NSA contractor, currently in Russia, faces U.S. charges that could land him in prison for up to 30 years
Edward Snowden joins Twitter
Former NSA contractor, currently in Russia, is following just one Twitter account on the social networking site
Obama regrets Japan PM's WikiLeaks woes
President called Prime Minister Abe to express regret over allegations of U.S. spying, but not for the spying itself
NSA to stop looking at old U.S. phone records
The agency will soon stop examining - and will ultimately destroy - millions of American calling records it collected
WikiLeaks levels new charges on NSA's Germany spying
Two years after first revelation of NSA efforts in Germany, spy agency accused of targeting numerous aides to Angela Merkel, as well as the chancellery
Jeb Bush: No leniency for Edward Snowden
The 2016 presidential candidate was responding to the suggestion by former Attorney General Eric Holder that a deal was possible
French blast alleged NSA spying on presidents
President Hollande's office says eavesdropping claimed in WikiLeaks documents is "unacceptable"
WikiLeaks says NSA eavesdropped on the last 3 French presidents
WikiLeaks released documents Tuesday that allege the U.S. National Security Agency targeted the presidents
Edward Snowden: U.S. freedom "remains under threat"
The former NSA contractor celebrates the end of the Patriot Act in a opinion piece in the New York Times
NSA surveillance reform bill now law
Senators rebuffed Senate GOP leader's attempts to water it down; president signed it shortly after getting it from Senate
NSA surveillance reform bill advances in the Senate
The House has passed a version of the bill, which adjusts a controversial phone data collection program, but the Senate could change it
Republicans torch Rand Paul over surveillance lapse
The Kentucky Republican and presidential candidate temporarily prevented an extension of the government's spying authority on Sunday
Rand Paul vows to force end to NSA surveillance program
Kentucky senator wants to run out the clock on bulk phone data collection program due to expire Monday
Obama: "Heaven forbid" there's a problem after NSA program lapses
The president urged the Senate to pass the USA Freedom Act to reform NSA spying program before it expires
