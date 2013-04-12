North Korea
Isolated "Hermit Kingdom" continues to defy international pressure to halt nuclear program and missile tests
Latest
-
North Korea threatens to attack Guam: state-run media
Korean People's Army said that the U.S. should "immediately stop its reckless military provocation"
-
Democrats blast Trump's "fire and fury" warning to N. Korea
Some warned that the president's remarks could risk war with the reclusive country
-
Trump warns N. Korea will be "met with fire and fury"
Trump addressed the tensions with the regime at a Tuesday briefing on opioids in New Jersey
-
N. Korea can now make missile-ready nukes, intelligence assessment finds
Defense Intelligence Agency has concluded that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit into its missiles, according to a new report
-
Americans uneasy about N. Korea and Trump's ability to handle it
CBS News surveyed Americans on the president's handling of North Korea
-
Even if sanctions bite, will North Korea give up its nukes?
Experts say even if China does enforce new U.N. sanctions, others may take the hit so nuclear program can roll on
-
North Korea won't give up nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles for negotiations
North Korean foreign minister says the North is "ready to teach the U.S. a severe lesson with its nuclear strategic force"
-
Rex Tillerson expands on preconditions for U.S.-North Korea talks
In Manila, the secretary of State talked with reporters about the steps the North would have to take in order to have talks with the U.S.
-
North Korea vows "thousands-fold" revenge for sanctions
As U.S. pushes to ensure new punishment is enforced, Kim Jong Un's isolated regime vows never to negotiate on nukes
-
Trump "impressed" with sanctions against N. Korea
President tweets he called his South Korean counterpart; China, Pyongyang's main economic ally, calls on North to halt missile and nuclear tests
-
China calls on North Korea to halt missile and nuclear tests
For the U.S., it was a long-awaited sign of progress for President Trump's strategy of trying to enlist Beijing's help to squeeze Pyongyang
-
Security Council unanimously imposes new sanctions on N. Korea
Sanctions include ban on North Korean exports worth more than $1 billion a year
-
N. Korea travel ban will go into effect in Sept., U.S. says
Officials say anyone in North Korea that hold U.S. passport should leave before restrictions take place next month
-
Duterte aims derogatory tirade at "maniac" Kim Jong Un
Notoriously profane Philippine president warns N. Korean leader "playing with dangerous toys" could bring nuclear winter
-
N. Korean missile landed near passenger jet's flight path
Air France says Kim Jong Un's latest ICBM test was no threat to flight carrying 332 people, but expert disagrees
-
Tillerson says U.S. is willing to talk to North Korea if it gives up nuclear weapons
Secretary of State said the North can't have ability to deliver nuclear weapons to "anyone in the region, much less to the homeland"
-
North Korea can fly an ICBM, but can it land one?
Kim Jong Un's scientists may have missile technology to reach the U.S., but that doesn't mean they can blow anything up, yet
-
"Primary responsibility" on U.S., North Korea to ease tensions, China says
Ambassador Liu Jieyi shifted blame to U.S. and North Korea, for failing to bring peace, stability and denuclearization to Korean Peninsula
-
Sen. Dianne Feinstein says North Korea "is a clear and present danger to the United States"
Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-California, discusses the North Korean missile test, the failed health care bill, and the criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
-
Trump says he's "disappointed" in China over North Korea
President Trump tweeted that China does "NOTHING for us with North Korea," which on Friday tested an intercontinental ballistic missile
-
U.S. conducts "successful" missile defense test using THAAD
U.S. Air Force launched medium-range ballistic missile, and the THAAD system in Kodiak, Alaska, "detected, tracked and intercepted the target," U.S. Missile Defense Agency says
-
U.S. bombers fly over S. Korea after N. Korea's ICBM test
North Korea conducted a test Friday of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching Los Angeles or Chicago
-
North Korea launches second intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea's latest missile test is raising new concerns that they could hit deep into the mainland U.S. On Friday, the North launched its second intercontinental ballistic missile this month. It flew for more than 40 minutes, traveling high into space, before coming down in the Sea of Japan. Carter Evans reports.
-
North Korea conducts new ballistic missile launch
The Pentagon confirms that North Korea has launched another ballistic missile. The missile fell into the ocean near Japan. Brookings Institution senior fellow Michael O'Hanlon joins CBSN with more details.
-
Pentagon: North Korea launched another ICBM
Launch marks 2nd time In July Kim Jong Un has demonstrated theoretical capability of striking portion of U.S.
Highlights
-
Democrats blast Trump's "fire and fury" warning to North Korea
-
Americans uneasy about North Korea and Trump's ability to handle it
-
Trump warns North Korea will be "met with fire and fury"
-
North Korea can now make missile-ready nukes, intelligence assessment finds
-
Rex Tillerson expands on preconditions for U.S.-North Korea talks
-
UN Security Council unanimously adopts new sanctions on N. Korea over missile tests
-
N. Korea travel ban will go into effect in September, U.S. State Dept. says
-
Sen. Dianne Feinstein says North Korea "is a clear and present danger to the United States"
-
Global concerns grow over North Korea's nuclear capability
-
North Korea launches second intercontinental ballistic missile
-
Russia claims N. Korea launch not ICBM, objects to condemnation statement
-
U.S. singles out China in response to North Korea ICBM test
-
U.S. weighs sanctions against Chinese companies to punish North Korea
-
How North Korea's ICBM test has "changed the game"
-
Chinese government urges restraint after North Korea missile launch