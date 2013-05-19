IRS Targeting Controversy
Full coverage of the IRS's targeting of conservative groups for extra scrutiny in their applications
Latest
-
IRS says it lost more emails related to targeting investigation
The tax agency was already under fire for losing emails of Lois Lerner, a key official in the investigation into whether the IRS targeted conservatives
-
Democratic senator condemns investigation into IRS targeting
Sen. Carl Levin acknowledges mismanagement at the tax agency, but says there's no evidence conservatives were targeted more than liberals
-
Lois Lerner called Republicans "crazies" in email
The former IRS official at the heart of the tea party targeting scandal made disparaging remarks about Republicans, according to newly released emails
-
GOP demand for IRS special counsel faces long odds
Are Congress' hands tied in their effort to get an independent prosecutor appointed?
-
IRS official says Lois Lerner's missing emails may not be lost
The agency may be able to recover missing emails that could shed light on the agency's past misconduct
-
Republicans criticize handling of IRS inquiry
Republicans chastised the Justice Department for failing to share information about its investigation, calling for a special prosecutor
-
Justice Dept. investigating missing Lois Lerner emails
The deputy attorney general says looking into what happened to the former official's lost emails are part of a larger probe into the IRS targeting scandal
-
Search for Lois Lerner's lost emails leads to NSA
House Republicans are hoping the agency's monitoring can help in their investigation of the IRS
-
Darrell Issa: Lois Lerner broke the law by not keeping IRS emails
House Oversight chairman escalates war of words in targeting probe, but Lerner's attorney says GOP only wants to tar Lerner, not find the truth
-
The IRS targeting scandal: 4 things to know
The misconduct has led to multiple investigations, but questions remain as the scandal evolves
-
Rep. Paul Ryan hammers the IRS
John Dickerson: After the disappearance of emails related to the targeting of conservatives, almost everyone thinks the agency deserves it
-
IRS made good-faith effort on e-mails, White House says
W.H. spokesman says Republican criticism is "far-fetched" and "not particularly believable"
-
IRS lost Lois Lerner's emails in tea party probe
Gone are an untold number of emails from the former IRS official under fire for targeting tea party and other conservative groups
-
No plans to arrest Lois Lerner, John Boehner says
The House has not exercised its power to arrest and imprison those held in contempt since 1935
-
House votes to hold Lois Lerner in contempt
If nothing else, the contempt charge against the former IRS official keeps alive the political controversy over IRS targeting
-
Republicans turning up the heat in IRS probe
Will the House hold former IRS official Lois Lerner in contempt of Congress?
-
Democrats convinced Darrell Issa can't hold Lois Lerner in contempt
Issa is thought to want to hold the former IRS official in contempt for her refusal to answer questions about the IRS targeting scandal; Dems argue he legally can't
-
After controversial year, IRS employees set to receive bonuses
Payments were reinstated to boost employee morale, the IRS says, but GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch is crying foul after last year’s targeting controversy
-
The IRS targeting controversy: A timeline
CBS News-compiled account of how news unfolded that the IRS singled out conservative groups for excessive review
-
McConnell to Obama: "No more stonewalling" on IRS scandal
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on President Obama to fully probe reports that the Internal Revenue Service singled out conservative tea party groups for excessive review of their tax-exempt statuses: "No more stonewalling, no more incomplete answers, no more misleading responses, no holding back witnesses, no matter how senior their current or former positions - we need full transparency and cooperation," McConnell said.
-
Ex-commissioner on tea party scandal: IRS did "the wrong thing"
New evidence shows IRS officials repeatedly failed to tell Congress that their agency was targeting tea party organizations. And now, one former IRS commissioner says the agency did "absolutely the wrong thing." Jan Crawford reports.
-
Issa on IRS scandal: "Deliberate" ideological attacks
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, weighs in on allegations that the agency targeted conservative groups.
-
Tea party director on "creepy" IRS inquiries
As executive director of the Richmond, Va., Tea Party, Laurence Nordvig says he thought for two years the tea party had been singled out by the IRS for an unusual and highly political investigation. Wyatt Andrews reports.
-
IRS evaded repeated inquiries into political party scrutiny
The House Committee on Ways and Means began pressing IRS officials in June 2011, when tea party groups first complained they were being targeted. Nancy Cordes reports that of the half-dozen written responses from the IRS, none ever acknowledged conservative groups were being scrutinized.
-
"Outrageous" that IRS targeted tea party groups, Obama says
Speaking with reporters alongside British Prime Minister David Cameron, President Obama said people are "properly concerned" about reports that the IRS singled out tea party groups for excessive review, and promised anyone involved will be held accountable.
