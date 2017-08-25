Hurricane Harvey
Complete coverage of hurricane targeting Texas' Gulf Coast
Latest
-
Parts of Texas "may be uninhabitable" for months after hurricane
Millions of people bracing for a prolonged battering from Hurricane Harvey, which could be the fiercest such storm to hit the U.S. in nearly a dozen years
-
"Hurricane hunters" get closer look at Harvey
"Hurricane hunters" from NOAA are flying through Hurricane Harvey to collect data about the storm as it gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico.
-
Storm surge poses deadly threat as Harvey approaches Texas coast
Storm surge is one of the biggest threats to residents choosing to stay along the Texas coast for Hurricane Harvey. CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan explains how the city of Galveston is preparing for the storm.
-
Hurricane Harvey may cause spike in U.S. gas prices
CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez is in Port Lavaca, Texas, where Hurricane Harvey is expected to wreak havoc on one of America's busiest ports. He explains how the storm could impact your gas prices.
-
Evacuations underway as Hurricane Harvey barrels towards Texas
CBS News correspondent David Begnaud is in Corpus Christi, Texas, where tens of thousands of people are evacuating and making last-minute preparations as Hurricane Harvey strengthens off the coast.
-
Texas residents brace for Hurricane Harvey
CBS News correspondent Don Champion reports from Corpus Christi, Texas, where Hurricane Harvey is expected to unleash damaging winds and up to 35 inches of rain.
-
Gas prices likely to rise, thanks to Hurricane Harvey
The hurricane is projected to hit a refinery-rich section of the Gulf Coast, which could ripple out to the gas pump across the country
-
Hurricane Harvey shaping up as perfect storm, scientists say
Mother Nature fueling Harvey with ideal conditions to make it devastating, forecasters say; “we're talking feet of rain, not inches”
-
Houston refineries, major port brace for Hurricane Harvey
As storm surge threatens to cripple one of the nation's busiest ports, one engineer warns hurricane could trigger "worst environmental disaster" in U.S. history
-
Hurricane Harvey's storm surge expected to flood Texas
Due to storm surge, forecasters say flooding could be catastrophic along much of the Texas coast. DeMarco Morgan reports from Galveston.
-
Major Houston port braces for Hurricane Harvey
Forecasters say Houston, America's fourth-largest city, could get at least 20 inches of rain thanks to Hurricane Harvey. Houston is a major port and the home of a multi-billion-dollar petrochemical industry. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Port O'Connor, Texas.
-
Hurricane Harvey sets its sights on Texas Gulf Coast
Hurricane Harvey is poised to hammer the Texas Gulf Coast for days. The Category 2 storm is due to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday between Corpus Christi and Houston. David Begnaud reports from Corpus Christi.
-
Hurricane Harvey poses "grave risk," forecasters say
“Life-threatening” storm strengthening in Gulf, eyeing Texas with potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges
-
Hurricane Harvey grows stronger, threatens Gulf Coast
Harvey was upgraded to hurricane status on Thursday and is now approaching the coast of Texas. CBS affiliate WPEC's lead meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest information on the storm's path and strength as it prepares to make landfall.
-
Hurricane Harvey takes aim at Texas' Gulf Coast
Hurricane Harvey is threatening the Gulf Coast of Texas and could strengthen to a Category 3. National Hurricane Center deputy director Ed Rappaport joins CBSN with the latest details.
-
Hurricane Harvey forecast: 30 inches of flooding possible in some areas
Scott Padgett, chief meteorologist of CBS Dallas/Fort Worth station KTVT, has the latest forecast for Hurricane Harvey.
-
Hurricane Harvey creeps up on Texas coast
Along the Texas coast, people are boarding up -- and stocking up -- in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Harvey. Manuel Bojorquez is in Corpus Christi for what could be the first major hurricane to hit the U.S. in 12 years, with winds over 125 mph.
-
Tips to stay safe as Hurricane Harvey approaches
What to put in your "go-bag," and other advice for anyone facing a weather emergency
-
Hurricane Harvey gains strength, bearing down on Texas
Harvey intensified Thursday into hurricane that forecasters said would be first major hurricane to hit Texas in nine years
-
Harvey upgraded from tropical storm to hurricane
Hurricane Harvey is threatening the Gulf Coast of Texas. It is expected to make landfall late Friday night. WPEC lead meterologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.
-
Harvey upgraded to hurricane as it takes aim at Texas
Emergency officials ask residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland
Highlights
-
-
-
-
-
-
