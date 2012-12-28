Holiday Season 2011
Tips on how to celebrate the season in style
Avoiding, or dealing with - hangovers
Dr. Holly Phillips has tip to help prevent them - or treat them if you get one
Dead woman's holiday card arrives 11 years late
2000 Christmas card from woman's sister-in-law arrives before Christmas Day 2011; Card could have been stuck in mailbag
Best bubbly to ring in the New Year right
Expert showcases delicious champagnes and sparkling wines at numerous price points, and offers serving tips
Finishing touches in Times Square for big night
Security as tight as it gets with record crowd expected due to warm temps; Other cities prep big celebrations as well
How celebrities are ringing in the New Year
Many celebrities will be hosting New Year's Eve parties of their own all over the country at various nightclubs
Dick Clark celebrates 40th New Year's Eve show
Dick Clark's New Year's Eve special celebrates 40 years with Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and many more
Plastic surgery a hot holiday gift
Plastic surgeons are busier than ever at the end of the year as people cash in gift certificates. WCBS-TV's Cat Anderson reports.
11 tips for avoiding holiday depression triggers
For some people, holidays aren't a time of cheer, but a time for stress, high expectations, and depression. How can you protect yourself?
Amazing origami ornaments adorn museum tree
Check out the stunning decorations on the American Museum of Natural History's holiday tree
Brisk "Mega Monday" business buoys retailers
Adds to already better holiday season, but experts say it's too soon to say economy finally on sound footing
"Mega Monday" adding sizzle for retailers
Shoppers not just returning, but buying, big, day after Christmas, as gift cards spark buys; Holiday season sales rose 3.8%
The many faces of Santa Claus
The spirit and look of the jolly fat man are represented across the globe
What Kate can expect at a royal Christmas
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will be marking her first Christmas as a member of the royal family
A Ben Stein Christmas
His message: The holiday is for everyone, regardless of religion, and he's happy to celebrate it
NORAD kicks off countdown to track Santa, with help from Google
Follow Saint Nick's journey around the world
"Elf on the Shelf": Is it naughty or nice?
Best-selling book and doll got a boost this season from an "Elf on the Shelf" TV special
Tax cut extension fight? What fight?
President's Hawaiian vacation was delayed by battle over payroll tax, but many there don't know -- or care about squabble
Macy's raises 1.4 Million for Make-A-Wish
Macy's Believe Campaign's Martine Reardon and The Make-A-Wish Foundation's David Williams discuss the success of their holiday fundraising collaboration.
Holiday weather forecast
Lonnie Quinn delivers the weather forecast for Americans traveling around Christmas time.
Elephant Santas in Thailand
An annual event in Thailand involves elephants dressed as Santa Claus marching through the streets handing out gifts to children. Debbye Turner Bell reports.
Do you believe in Santa?
A poll finds many people did believe in Santa when they were kids, and he remains a VERY popular chap! Debbye Turner Bell reports.
Authors' favorite Christmas stories
New York Times best selling authors Nicholas Sparks, Jennifer Egan, and Bred Meltzer sit down with Erika Hill to read some of their favorite Christmas stories.
10 holiday headache triggers
Lots of things can trigger headaches during the holiday season - besides in-laws
Fergie and Josh Duhamel's cute Christmas card
The couple opted for a less traditional Christmas card and had caricature artist James Malia sketch them
David Letterman celebrates odd holiday traditions
Darlene Love, giant meatballs and the Lone Ranger make up David Letterman's holiday traditions